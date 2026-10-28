EAM Jaishankar, Austrian Counterpart Meinl-Reisinger Discuss Ties, Global Developments

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Austrian counterpart, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, in New Delhi on Wednesday with discussions focused on various facets of partnership, including infrastructure, trade, investments, technology, education and culture.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Beate Meinl-Reisinger also discussed various global developments, their impacts as well as multilateral cooperation.

"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in New Delhi today. Had in depth conversation on various facets of our enhanced partnership, including trade, investments, infrastructure, technology, education and culture. Also spoke about new avenues in startups, space, skilling and mobility," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Exchanged views on global developments and their impacts, as well as our multilateral cooperation. Our discussions reflected the warmth of our friendly ties," he added.

In his opening remarks during the meeting with Meinl-Reisinger, EAM Jaishankar extended a warm welcome to the visiting delegation and stated that India and Austria share a warm and friendly relationship.

"We had, of course, the Chancellor's visit in April and it was a very productive visit. And, I think today we have an opportunity to review the progress on the understandings which were reached then, the agreements which were reached then. These are also, of course, complicated times in the world and it is natural that India and Austria who have such a warm and friendly relationship that we would discuss many of those issues and see how we can together contribute to international peace and security," EAM Jaishankar said.

He congratulated Austria on becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and noted that India and Austria have been deepening collaboration in science and technology, climate issues and people-to-people ties. Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Let me take this opportunity to also congratulate you on becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. We again have a long history of cooperating in the UN framework; obviously, we would like to continue that. In terms of our own economic cooperation, it is doing well, but it can always do better," said EAM Jaishankar.

"There are also, I think, deepening exchanges on people-to-people ties in science and technology, on climate issues, and not least there is the larger context of the European Union, with whom our ties have intensified. We look forward to the entry into force of the FTA in the coming months. Our security and defence partnership is advancing," he added.

Beate Meinl-Reisinger is on an official visit to India until November 2. After concluding her engagements in New Delhi, the visiting minister will participate in various events in Jaipur from October 29 to November 2.