Rare Nanotyrannus Fossil Fetches Record Price at New York Auction
(MENAFN) A rare Nanotyrannus skeleton known as "Jodi" was sold for $47.3 million at an auction in New York on Tuesday, substantially exceeding its estimated valuation of between $6 million and $9 million.
The final amount includes auction fees, while the identity of the successful bidder has not yet been revealed, according to reports.
The sale placed Jodi among the most expensive dinosaur fossils ever auctioned, ranking second on the list.
The record remains with a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton called "Gus," which sold for $50.1 million at Sotheby's in July. Jodi’s price also surpassed the $44.6 million paid in 2024 for "Apex," a nearly complete Stegosaurus fossil.
Dating back approximately 67 million years, the specimen measures around 6 meters (19.6 feet) from its nose to the tip of its tail and reaches roughly 2.9 meters (9.5 feet) in height when mounted for display.
According to Sotheby's, the skeleton contains about 191 fossilized bone pieces belonging to a single dinosaur. These include a nearly complete skull made up of 53 bones, along with approximately 50 teeth at various stages of development.
The fossil was unearthed in 2019 by Montana rancher Jodi Pierson on privately owned property within the Hell Creek Formation, near the town of Jordan.
The final amount includes auction fees, while the identity of the successful bidder has not yet been revealed, according to reports.
The sale placed Jodi among the most expensive dinosaur fossils ever auctioned, ranking second on the list.
The record remains with a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton called "Gus," which sold for $50.1 million at Sotheby's in July. Jodi’s price also surpassed the $44.6 million paid in 2024 for "Apex," a nearly complete Stegosaurus fossil.
Dating back approximately 67 million years, the specimen measures around 6 meters (19.6 feet) from its nose to the tip of its tail and reaches roughly 2.9 meters (9.5 feet) in height when mounted for display.
According to Sotheby's, the skeleton contains about 191 fossilized bone pieces belonging to a single dinosaur. These include a nearly complete skull made up of 53 bones, along with approximately 50 teeth at various stages of development.
The fossil was unearthed in 2019 by Montana rancher Jodi Pierson on privately owned property within the Hell Creek Formation, near the town of Jordan.
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