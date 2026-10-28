J&K Cannot Be Understood Through Geography Alone: L-G Sinha

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Wednesday that the Jammu and Kashmir region cannot be understood through geography alone.

“Languages, folklore, cultural practices, arts, faith, traditions and lived experiences together shape the identity of a place. The integration of regional knowledge with emotional intelligence would form the soul of the new Centre and help create a deeper understanding of society,” said the L-G during the foundation stone ceremony of the Kashmir Chapter of the Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence of the University of Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, the L-G said that the Centre represents a unique and forward-looking confluence of regional studies, culture, dialects and emotional intelligence.

Highlighting the rich civilisational heritage of Jammu Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said that the initiative would strengthen cultural, historical and human connections while preserving the region's diverse intellectual and linguistic traditions.

He observed that the Centre's wide-ranging objectives, including preservation of manuscripts, creation of digital archives, linguistic mapping, ethnographic studies, research on pilgrimage and tourism, mountain ecology, local entrepreneurship and fellowships for young scholars, are unique endeavours by the University.

He said such initiatives would contribute to building a shared repository of knowledge for future generations.

The Lieutenant Governor also underlined 4 key factors that make such a Centre relevant in contemporary times.

First, the need to balance global connectivity with local identity, the urgency of preserving endangered languages and knowledge systems, the importance of interdisciplinary approaches to complex challenges, and the growing recognition of emotional well-being in education. He said that while technology is transforming societies, the preservation of cultural roots and human values remains equally important.

Speaking on the role of universities in the age of rapid technological change and artificial intelligence, the Lieutenant Governor said that emotional intelligence and technological capability complement each other.

He stressed that future-ready institutions must encourage continuous learning, adaptability, ethical awareness and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The Lieutenant Governor also noted that the main Centre at Jammu University's campus in Jammu and its Kashmir Chapter have the potential to emerge as a model institution for research, contributing to knowledge creation, cultural preservation and human-centred development while enhancing the global standing of the universities of Jammu and Kashmir.