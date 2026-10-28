Supreme Court Questions Centre Over High Cancer Drug Prices, 137 Medicines May Get Cheaper

October 27, 2026 - India's Supreme Court pulled up the central government. Bench questioned the vast difference between medicine procurement costs and patient charges, spotlighting a cancer injection. Up to 70% - that's the potential price cut now expected on 137 cancer drugs, starting next month.

This judicial push shows an old problem: life-saving drugs remain unaffordable for many Indians. Patients pay huge prices for essential medicines. This creates a big barrier to treatment and hurts families financially.

Court's Intervention Targets Drug Costs

On October 27, 2026, the Supreme Court scrutinised drug pricing. Judges specifically noted the gap. Pharmaceutical companies procure medicines at one price, but patients pay a vastly different final price. A cancer injection, the court pointed out, laid bare this shocking disparity.

This important move will regulate drug prices. The expected 70% price cut on 137 cancer drugs seeks to ease financial pain for patients and families. It brings key treatments within reach for more people.

Probing the Disparity: The Cancer Injection Case

Judges honed in on one example: a cancer injection. They used it to show the problem of sky-high drug prices. This key drug, vital for many cancer treatments, showed a huge gap between its manufacturing cost and what patients paid. The court used this concrete example to show the massive difference in costs, pointing to possible profit-making in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

This cancer injection wasn't just a story. It offered strong proof of a widespread issue making essential cancer drugs unaffordable. The court's focus on such a key, life-saving drug stressed its urgency. This prompted a close look at the central government's role in regulating drug prices.

What Happens Next for Patients

The court's move has big consequences. Next month, Indian patients will reportedly see a big drop in the cost of many cancer treatments. This will make key treatments more accessible. It offers immediate relief to countless families struggling financially with cancer care.

Authorities will likely monitor the policy changes from this judicial push. The price cut responds directly to the court's demand for fairer prices in pharma. It promises more affordable life-saving drugs.

Far-Reaching Impact: 137 Drugs and Up to 70% Reduction

The Supreme Court's coming decision will directly impact a big part of cancer treatment. It targets 137 cancer drugs for price reduction. This broad reach means relief won't limit itself to a few medicines. It will extend across many oncology therapies, key for various cancer stages and types.

Up to 70% - that's the expected cut. It represents a huge change in drug pricing for these key drugs. This big cut, coming next month, shows the court's determination. Judges want to fix the heavy financial load patients face. It's a turning point for India's healthcare accessibility.