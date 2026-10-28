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German Youth Register for Protests Across Cities Amid Growing Mobilization

German Youth Register for Protests Across Cities Amid Growing Mobilization


Date: 2026-10-28 07:44:03

(MENAFN) More than 140,000 students and young people have signed up online to participate in coordinated demonstrations across 23 German cities on Saturday, according to organizers of a youth-led campaign.

The initiative, called “Gen Z steht auf” (Gen Z stands up), plans to hold its largest gatherings in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne, alongside demonstrations in 18 additional cities, according to its website.

Cologne recorded the highest number of online registrations, exceeding 12,000, followed by Frankfurt with nearly 11,000. Hamburg and Berlin each attracted more than 8,000 pledges, while Munich registered close to 7,000, organizers said.

The rallies are scheduled to start at 2 pm local time (1300GMT) under the slogan “Our future is in our hands.” Participants intend to protest reductions in education and social welfare funding, the rising cost of living and government proposals to introduce military conscription.

In a policy statement, the initiative urged authorities to prioritize investment in education, social protection, healthcare and affordable living conditions instead of imposing financial cuts that disproportionately affect younger generations.

“We are young people who no longer want to watch as decisions are made about our future without us being heard,” organizers said. “Oct. 31 is only the beginning.”

Akram Selo, a co-founder of “Gen Z steht auf,” emphasized that the planned demonstrations would remain peaceful. He told media representatives that the movement firmly rejects violence.

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