Nigeria Panel Finds Miners’ Custody Deaths Preventable, Urges Compensation
(MENAFN) Thirty-seven suspected illegal miners died from suffocation while being held by Nigeria’s Civil Defence Corps in Niger State, according to findings released Tuesday by a federal investigative panel. The committee described the deaths as preventable and called for compensation for victims’ families alongside disciplinary measures against responsible officers.
Jonathan Kure, who led the independent inquiry and previously served as a deputy director-general of the Department of State Services, submitted the panel’s findings to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in Abuja.
Kure said the victims, including 14 children, had been detained in inhumane conditions that contributed to their deaths.
The committee proposed compensation amounting to 1.4 billion Nigerian naira, equivalent to approximately $1 million, for the families of those who died and the survivors, according to reports.
It also recommended removing the Niger State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) from office, along with other personnel directly implicated in the detention and deaths.
Beyond individual accountability, the panel urged broader institutional changes aimed at strengthening the corps’ leadership and improving its operational practices.
Tunji-Ojo committed to carrying out the recommendations, saying the measures would help ensure justice for those affected.
The minister also ordered the suspension of officers accused of cleaning the detention facility in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to reports.
Jonathan Kure, who led the independent inquiry and previously served as a deputy director-general of the Department of State Services, submitted the panel’s findings to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in Abuja.
Kure said the victims, including 14 children, had been detained in inhumane conditions that contributed to their deaths.
The committee proposed compensation amounting to 1.4 billion Nigerian naira, equivalent to approximately $1 million, for the families of those who died and the survivors, according to reports.
It also recommended removing the Niger State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) from office, along with other personnel directly implicated in the detention and deaths.
Beyond individual accountability, the panel urged broader institutional changes aimed at strengthening the corps’ leadership and improving its operational practices.
Tunji-Ojo committed to carrying out the recommendations, saying the measures would help ensure justice for those affected.
The minister also ordered the suspension of officers accused of cleaning the detention facility in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to reports.
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