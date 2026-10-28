Spain Train Crash Kills Over 30 as Two High-Speed Trains Collide
(MENAFN) At least 30 people are dead after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain on Wednesday, according to the nation’s public broadcaster, which cited government sources. A Spanish daily, citing regional government sources, put the toll at no fewer than 46.
Officials have not released a confirmed death toll or injury figure.
Government sources initially told a leading Spanish daily they feared the disaster could be “worse than Adamuz,” a reference to the January high-speed rail crash in southern Spain that killed 46 people.
Early information from the Transport Ministry indicates a Renfe AVE train rammed into the back of a stationary Iryo train. Emergency services said two carriages derailed and plunged down an embankment.
A regional government spokesperson said the Iryo train carried 147 passengers and the Renfe train 397.
Eduarda, a passenger on the Iryo train, described the scene to a Spanish radio station. “There were dead people underneath the trains. So many people couldn’t get out, screams, ... it was horrifying,” she said.
The collision happened near the Urda station in Toledo province at about 8.54 am local time (0754GMT). Rail infrastructure operator Adif said both trains were running the Madrid-Seville route, and services linking Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia have been suspended.
Firefighters and medical helicopters were sent to the site, and the Castilla-La Mancha regional government triggered its emergency response plan.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cleared his schedule to oversee the response. Regional President Emiliano Garcia-Page said he was on his way to the crash site, and several political parties scrapped campaign events planned for Wednesday.
European leaders, among them Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, have extended their condolences.
The cause is still under investigation, although early reports point to “human error.”
Officials have not released a confirmed death toll or injury figure.
Government sources initially told a leading Spanish daily they feared the disaster could be “worse than Adamuz,” a reference to the January high-speed rail crash in southern Spain that killed 46 people.
Early information from the Transport Ministry indicates a Renfe AVE train rammed into the back of a stationary Iryo train. Emergency services said two carriages derailed and plunged down an embankment.
A regional government spokesperson said the Iryo train carried 147 passengers and the Renfe train 397.
Eduarda, a passenger on the Iryo train, described the scene to a Spanish radio station. “There were dead people underneath the trains. So many people couldn’t get out, screams, ... it was horrifying,” she said.
The collision happened near the Urda station in Toledo province at about 8.54 am local time (0754GMT). Rail infrastructure operator Adif said both trains were running the Madrid-Seville route, and services linking Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia have been suspended.
Firefighters and medical helicopters were sent to the site, and the Castilla-La Mancha regional government triggered its emergency response plan.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cleared his schedule to oversee the response. Regional President Emiliano Garcia-Page said he was on his way to the crash site, and several political parties scrapped campaign events planned for Wednesday.
European leaders, among them Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, have extended their condolences.
The cause is still under investigation, although early reports point to “human error.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment