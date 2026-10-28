France Grants Disaster Status to Southern Municipalities After Flooding
(MENAFN) French authorities have officially recognized 45 municipalities in the southern department of Herault as natural disaster zones following intense rainfall and flooding earlier this autumn, according to reports published Tuesday.
The decision covers damage resulting from overflowing rivers, surface water runoff and related mudslides.
The designation enables insured residents and property owners in the affected areas to seek financial compensation through France’s natural disaster insurance system.
Among the municipalities included are Montpellier, Castelnau-le-Lez, Lattes, Lunel, Perols, Baillargues, Castries, Grabels, Juvignac, Saint-Jean-de-Vedas, Vendargues and Saint-Gely-du-Fesc.
Authorities are still assessing applications from 10 additional municipalities and have requested further documentation before reaching a final decision on their eligibility.
France has faced several episodes of extreme weather in recent weeks, as heavy downpours have caused flash flooding in parts of the country’s southern and southeastern regions.
The decision covers damage resulting from overflowing rivers, surface water runoff and related mudslides.
The designation enables insured residents and property owners in the affected areas to seek financial compensation through France’s natural disaster insurance system.
Among the municipalities included are Montpellier, Castelnau-le-Lez, Lattes, Lunel, Perols, Baillargues, Castries, Grabels, Juvignac, Saint-Jean-de-Vedas, Vendargues and Saint-Gely-du-Fesc.
Authorities are still assessing applications from 10 additional municipalities and have requested further documentation before reaching a final decision on their eligibility.
France has faced several episodes of extreme weather in recent weeks, as heavy downpours have caused flash flooding in parts of the country’s southern and southeastern regions.
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