Neil Young Seeks Millions in Lawsuit Over Trump Campaign Song Use
(MENAFN) Canadian rock musician Neil Young has launched a $10 million legal claim against a fundraising organization backing US President Donald Trump, accusing it of using his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” at campaign gatherings without authorization.
The lawsuit was submitted Monday to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and identifies the Trump 47 Committee as the defendant. It alleges repeated copyright violations, including the track’s use at a rally in Ohio on October 12, according to reports.
Young’s legal representatives argued that the unauthorized use had harmed the musician’s “reputation and brand as a result of the implication that he supports Donald J. Trump in any way.”
The filing characterizes “Rockin’ in the Free World” as a work that challenges political rhetoric and social inequality, drawing attention to the hardships experienced by impoverished and marginalized Americans.
Young has challenged Trump’s use of his music at political events before. In 2020, he brought a lawsuit against Trump’s presidential campaign over the use of “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk.” Representatives for the musician said the dispute was resolved through a settlement shortly after the case was filed.
The latest legal action adds to a series of disputes involving musicians who have objected to the use of their work at Trump-related political events.
Young’s legal team maintains that the themes of “Rockin’ in the Free World” run counter to Trump’s political positions and insists that its use should not be taken as an endorsement of the president.
The lawsuit was submitted Monday to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and identifies the Trump 47 Committee as the defendant. It alleges repeated copyright violations, including the track’s use at a rally in Ohio on October 12, according to reports.
Young’s legal representatives argued that the unauthorized use had harmed the musician’s “reputation and brand as a result of the implication that he supports Donald J. Trump in any way.”
The filing characterizes “Rockin’ in the Free World” as a work that challenges political rhetoric and social inequality, drawing attention to the hardships experienced by impoverished and marginalized Americans.
Young has challenged Trump’s use of his music at political events before. In 2020, he brought a lawsuit against Trump’s presidential campaign over the use of “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk.” Representatives for the musician said the dispute was resolved through a settlement shortly after the case was filed.
The latest legal action adds to a series of disputes involving musicians who have objected to the use of their work at Trump-related political events.
Young’s legal team maintains that the themes of “Rockin’ in the Free World” run counter to Trump’s political positions and insists that its use should not be taken as an endorsement of the president.
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