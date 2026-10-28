EU Trade Delegation Visits China Amid Plans to Restrict Imports
(MENAFN) A delegation of 12 European Parliament lawmakers arrived in China on Tuesday for the first visit by the International Trade Committee since 2018, according to reports.
The group is scheduled to spend three days visiting Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai, with activities continuing through Thursday. During the trip, the lawmakers are expected to hold discussions with Chinese legislators and government representatives, as well as visit technology companies Unitree and BrainCo.
The European Parliament confirmed that the visit marks the committee’s first mission to China since 2018. It also represents the parliament’s fourth delegation visit to the country in 2026.
Chinese experts welcomed the renewed engagement but questioned the EU’s approach, arguing that pursuing dialogue while preparing additional restrictions on Chinese imports sends contradictory signals and undermines "good-faith" talks.
The EU is reportedly considering safeguard measures to reduce imports of Chinese chemicals, furniture and machinery, with the restrictions potentially taking effect as early as the first quarter of 2027.
In response to reports of the proposed trade measures, China called on the EU Tuesday to uphold market principles and fair competition while avoiding the misuse of trade-remedy instruments.
The group is scheduled to spend three days visiting Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai, with activities continuing through Thursday. During the trip, the lawmakers are expected to hold discussions with Chinese legislators and government representatives, as well as visit technology companies Unitree and BrainCo.
The European Parliament confirmed that the visit marks the committee’s first mission to China since 2018. It also represents the parliament’s fourth delegation visit to the country in 2026.
Chinese experts welcomed the renewed engagement but questioned the EU’s approach, arguing that pursuing dialogue while preparing additional restrictions on Chinese imports sends contradictory signals and undermines "good-faith" talks.
The EU is reportedly considering safeguard measures to reduce imports of Chinese chemicals, furniture and machinery, with the restrictions potentially taking effect as early as the first quarter of 2027.
In response to reports of the proposed trade measures, China called on the EU Tuesday to uphold market principles and fair competition while avoiding the misuse of trade-remedy instruments.
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