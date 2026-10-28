Missile Interception Debris Damages Buildings, Vehicle in Riyadh
(MENAFN) Falling fragments from the interception of two ballistic missiles caused property damage in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday, according to the country’s Civil Defense.
Authorities said debris struck a building and a construction site, while a vehicle also sustained material damage. The agency shared the information in a post on X but did not provide additional details about the incident.
The incident occurred amid escalating hostilities in Yemen, where fighting has intensified since July alongside continued Houthi drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting Saudi territory.
Authorities said debris struck a building and a construction site, while a vehicle also sustained material damage. The agency shared the information in a post on X but did not provide additional details about the incident.
The incident occurred amid escalating hostilities in Yemen, where fighting has intensified since July alongside continued Houthi drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting Saudi territory.
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