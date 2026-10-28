Von der Leyen Dodges Prosecutors in “Pfizergate” Probe: Report
(MENAFN) The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has still not taken an in-person statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in its inquiry into the bloc’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement, a news outlet reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The inquiry, dubbed “Pfizergate,” centers on alleged criminal wrongdoing tied to vaccine negotiations between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. EPPO took the case over in 2024 from a Belgian-led investigation.
Legal documents seen by the outlet show prosecutors have been probing allegations of “interference in public functions, destruction of SMS, corruption and conflict of interest.”
Pressed on the reports, European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the institution had cooperated extensively with EPPO. He added that the cooperation had the full backing of von der Leyen, who remained willing to answer outstanding questions within the limits of her duties and availability as commission president.
The disclosure comes as EPPO Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi accuses some EU officials of ignoring summonses from her office.
“Some politicians think that they are above the law,” Kovesi told the outlet in an interview. “If you are called in for a statement, you have to come.”
She said her office struggles to use its investigative powers, particularly in cases involving high-profile politicians or wealthy individuals with political connections. Kovesi declined to say whether von der Leyen was among the officials she was referring to.
Established in 2017 and operational since 2021, EPPO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes that affect the financial interests of the European Union.
The inquiry, dubbed “Pfizergate,” centers on alleged criminal wrongdoing tied to vaccine negotiations between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. EPPO took the case over in 2024 from a Belgian-led investigation.
Legal documents seen by the outlet show prosecutors have been probing allegations of “interference in public functions, destruction of SMS, corruption and conflict of interest.”
Pressed on the reports, European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the institution had cooperated extensively with EPPO. He added that the cooperation had the full backing of von der Leyen, who remained willing to answer outstanding questions within the limits of her duties and availability as commission president.
The disclosure comes as EPPO Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi accuses some EU officials of ignoring summonses from her office.
“Some politicians think that they are above the law,” Kovesi told the outlet in an interview. “If you are called in for a statement, you have to come.”
She said her office struggles to use its investigative powers, particularly in cases involving high-profile politicians or wealthy individuals with political connections. Kovesi declined to say whether von der Leyen was among the officials she was referring to.
Established in 2017 and operational since 2021, EPPO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes that affect the financial interests of the European Union.
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