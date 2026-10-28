UK, Poland Strengthen Defense Cooperation to Deter Russian Threats
(MENAFN) Britain and Poland have signed a new defense cooperation framework, known as the Warsaw Defense Plan, pledging joint efforts across maritime, land, air, cyber and industrial sectors to “deter Russian threats,” according to reports released Tuesday.
British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting traveled to Warsaw for talks with Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, during which the two officials signed the agreement.
The deal aims to enhance security along NATO’s eastern flank by expanding cooperation between the two countries across several military and industrial areas.
“Britain will be more secure as a result of a new defence agreement with Poland designed to deter Russian threats,” the statement said, describing the plan as a framework for strengthening joint security measures.
Streeting said the agreement “honours this cooperation” between London and Warsaw, while establishing a basis for continued collaboration to reinforce Europe’s security within a stronger NATO alliance.
The plan represents the initial stage of defense cooperation under the newly established UK-Poland Security and Defense Partnership Treaty. It also signals Britain’s commitment to increasing its contribution to European security and supporting a stronger European role within NATO, according to the statement.
British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting traveled to Warsaw for talks with Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, during which the two officials signed the agreement.
The deal aims to enhance security along NATO’s eastern flank by expanding cooperation between the two countries across several military and industrial areas.
“Britain will be more secure as a result of a new defence agreement with Poland designed to deter Russian threats,” the statement said, describing the plan as a framework for strengthening joint security measures.
Streeting said the agreement “honours this cooperation” between London and Warsaw, while establishing a basis for continued collaboration to reinforce Europe’s security within a stronger NATO alliance.
The plan represents the initial stage of defense cooperation under the newly established UK-Poland Security and Defense Partnership Treaty. It also signals Britain’s commitment to increasing its contribution to European security and supporting a stronger European role within NATO, according to the statement.
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