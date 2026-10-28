IAEA Chief Presses Iran to Allow Verification of Nuclear Material
(MENAFN) The head of the United Nations nuclear monitoring agency called on Iran Tuesday to supply the information and inspection access required to verify its previously reported nuclear stockpiles, including 440 kilograms (970 pounds) of highly enriched uranium.
The UN Security Council opened its meeting with a vote on the agenda, which received 11 votes in support. Russia and China opposed it, while Pakistan and Somalia abstained.
Addressing the Council, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency remains in contact with Tehran and is “seeking avenues to encourage it to clarify all remaining safeguards issues.”
Grossi highlighted Iran’s previously declared nuclear holdings as a major source of concern, noting that the material includes 440kg of highly enriched uranium.
He warned that the outstanding questions have persisted for an extended period, saying the issues “have now been outstanding for more than five years.”
Grossi also recalled that the IAEA was compelled to remove all its inspectors from Iran by the end of June 2025 because of safety concerns following the start of military attacks.
“Inspectors have been available to return for many months now,” he said.
However, he emphasized that Tehran has yet to supply “the requested information and access so that the IAEA can verify previously declared nuclear material at Iran’s facilities under safeguards, both those that have been affected by military attacks and those that have not.”
The UN Security Council opened its meeting with a vote on the agenda, which received 11 votes in support. Russia and China opposed it, while Pakistan and Somalia abstained.
Addressing the Council, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency remains in contact with Tehran and is “seeking avenues to encourage it to clarify all remaining safeguards issues.”
Grossi highlighted Iran’s previously declared nuclear holdings as a major source of concern, noting that the material includes 440kg of highly enriched uranium.
He warned that the outstanding questions have persisted for an extended period, saying the issues “have now been outstanding for more than five years.”
Grossi also recalled that the IAEA was compelled to remove all its inspectors from Iran by the end of June 2025 because of safety concerns following the start of military attacks.
“Inspectors have been available to return for many months now,” he said.
However, he emphasized that Tehran has yet to supply “the requested information and access so that the IAEA can verify previously declared nuclear material at Iran’s facilities under safeguards, both those that have been affected by military attacks and those that have not.”
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