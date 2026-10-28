Turkic Ministers Converge in Ankara for 5th Meeting of 2026
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will gather in Ankara on Thursday for the Council of Foreign Ministers, the fifth ministerial session this year, as the bloc opens its 13th summit. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host the talks.
Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said this year’s sessions comprise one regular and four informal council meetings. The summit runs Oct. 29-30.
Delegates are expected to review areas of cooperation and discuss ways to reinforce the organization’s institutional structure. By the end of the session, participants are slated to approve several administrative and financial documents governing the bloc’s operations. Fidan is also set to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines.
Fidan is expected to tell the council that the organization has deepened political dialogue and expanded the capacity for joint action among Turkic states, and that shared historical, linguistic and cultural ties and bonds of brotherhood have been turned into concrete cooperation.
With Türkiye holding the chairmanship, Fidan is expected to outline a set of priorities:
Strengthening the organization’s institutional capacity
Improving the human and financial resources of its secretariat
Boosting coordination among Turkic cooperation organizations
He is also expected to press for economic and strategic cooperation to deliver tangible results, particularly in energy, trade, investment, digital transformation and the defense industry. He is also set to highlight the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor, arguing that a stronger route would improve connectivity between Asia and Europe and bolster economic resilience.
On Afghanistan, Fidan is expected to flag developments and their implications for regional security, stability and connectivity, and to call for more consultation and coordination among member and observer states.
About the Organization of Turkic States
The bloc began as the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States under the Nakhchivan Agreement, signed Oct. 3, 2009, by Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It took its current name at the 2021 Istanbul Summit.
Its core aims are to build mutual trust and political solidarity among Turkic states, expand economic and technical cooperation, and document and promote the Turkic world’s historical and cultural heritage.
Headquartered in Istanbul, the OTS has five members: Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Its four observers are Hungary, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Economic Cooperation Organization.
The 13th Summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host the 13th OTS summit in Ankara on Oct. 29-30. Inspired by Erdogan’s vision of the Century of the Turkic World and by the motto of Ismail Gasprinski, the gathering will run under the theme Turkish Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action.
Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said this year’s sessions comprise one regular and four informal council meetings. The summit runs Oct. 29-30.
Delegates are expected to review areas of cooperation and discuss ways to reinforce the organization’s institutional structure. By the end of the session, participants are slated to approve several administrative and financial documents governing the bloc’s operations. Fidan is also set to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines.
Fidan is expected to tell the council that the organization has deepened political dialogue and expanded the capacity for joint action among Turkic states, and that shared historical, linguistic and cultural ties and bonds of brotherhood have been turned into concrete cooperation.
With Türkiye holding the chairmanship, Fidan is expected to outline a set of priorities:
Strengthening the organization’s institutional capacity
Improving the human and financial resources of its secretariat
Boosting coordination among Turkic cooperation organizations
He is also expected to press for economic and strategic cooperation to deliver tangible results, particularly in energy, trade, investment, digital transformation and the defense industry. He is also set to highlight the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor, arguing that a stronger route would improve connectivity between Asia and Europe and bolster economic resilience.
On Afghanistan, Fidan is expected to flag developments and their implications for regional security, stability and connectivity, and to call for more consultation and coordination among member and observer states.
About the Organization of Turkic States
The bloc began as the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States under the Nakhchivan Agreement, signed Oct. 3, 2009, by Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It took its current name at the 2021 Istanbul Summit.
Its core aims are to build mutual trust and political solidarity among Turkic states, expand economic and technical cooperation, and document and promote the Turkic world’s historical and cultural heritage.
Headquartered in Istanbul, the OTS has five members: Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Its four observers are Hungary, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Economic Cooperation Organization.
The 13th Summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host the 13th OTS summit in Ankara on Oct. 29-30. Inspired by Erdogan’s vision of the Century of the Turkic World and by the motto of Ismail Gasprinski, the gathering will run under the theme Turkish Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action.
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