Lithuania Seeks Normalized China Ties Without Renaming Taiwan Office
(MENAFN) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Tuesday that efforts to restore full diplomatic relations with Beijing should not be made conditional on changing the official name of Taiwan’s representative office in Vilnius.
“We simply want neither more nor less – we want to restore relations with China to a normal level,” Nauseda said in an interview with a Lithuanian radio station, according to reports.
He indicated that both sides could initially resume diplomatic engagement at a lower level, with deputy heads of mission serving as representatives instead of ambassadors.
“This is a completely pragmatic goal to normalize diplomatic relations. That is something we should do in any case,” he said.
Nauseda cautioned that it remained uncertain whether current discussions with Beijing would lead to tangible progress. He added that meetings planned for next month could provide a clearer indication of whether negotiations would advance.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius has also expressed hope that the two countries could achieve a breakthrough in their relations before the end of the year, according to reports.
Tensions between Vilnius and Beijing escalated in 2021 after Lithuania permitted Taiwan to establish a representative office in its capital under the name “Taiwanese.” Taiwan’s other representative offices abroad generally operate under the name Taipei, which China favors.
“We simply want neither more nor less – we want to restore relations with China to a normal level,” Nauseda said in an interview with a Lithuanian radio station, according to reports.
He indicated that both sides could initially resume diplomatic engagement at a lower level, with deputy heads of mission serving as representatives instead of ambassadors.
“This is a completely pragmatic goal to normalize diplomatic relations. That is something we should do in any case,” he said.
Nauseda cautioned that it remained uncertain whether current discussions with Beijing would lead to tangible progress. He added that meetings planned for next month could provide a clearer indication of whether negotiations would advance.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius has also expressed hope that the two countries could achieve a breakthrough in their relations before the end of the year, according to reports.
Tensions between Vilnius and Beijing escalated in 2021 after Lithuania permitted Taiwan to establish a representative office in its capital under the name “Taiwanese.” Taiwan’s other representative offices abroad generally operate under the name Taipei, which China favors.
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