Azerbaijan's Academy Of Sciences Removes Ramiz Mehdiyev From Membership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ramiz Mehdiyev has been removed from membership of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

This was stated by ANAS following consideration of the issue of removing Mehdiyev from membership in the academy at a meeting of the ANAS Presidium.

According to the statement, pursuant to Clause 3.6 of the Regulations on the Election, Rights, and Duties of Members of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, approved at the General Meeting of the National Academy of Sciences on November 23, 2023, if a member of the academy engages in actions that bring discredit to the country or the academy, or fails to fulfill their duties, the matter of their removal from membership in ANAS is discussed at a meeting of the ANAS Presidium; a corresponding decision is adopted and submitted to the General Meeting of ANAS for final approval.

Opening the meeting of the ANAS Presidium, the President of ANAS, Academician Isa Habibbayli, stated that Ramiz Mehdiyev had committed criminal acts that brought discredit to the country and violated the requirements established by the Regulations for members of the academy. During the meeting, it was noted that, pursuant to a verdict by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, he has been sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment. The criminal acts committed by Ramiz Mehdiyev, who devised plans to alter the constitutional order of our independent state, constitute treason against our independent statehood; these are unpardonable actions that are unworthy of a member of the academy and that bring disrepute and discredit to the title of a scholar. Having committed treason against the state and been sentenced to a severe penalty by the court, Ramiz Mehdiyev cannot remain a member of ANAS.

In light of all this, specifically the criminal acts committed by Ramiz Mehdiyev, which are unbecoming of both a citizen of the country and a member of the Academy, as well as the 14-year prison sentence handed down by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, it was deemed appropriate to remove him from his membership in ANAS, and the matter was submitted for discussion by the members of the ANAS Presidium.

The members of the ANAS Presidium firmly condemned the criminal acts of Ramiz Mehdiyev, acts unworthy of a scholar, which included betraying our independent state, attempting to alter the constitutional order, and abusing his official position to amass illicit wealth. They emphasized that such actions, now proven in a court of law, are entirely unacceptable, and declared that there is no place for him among the members of the academy.

During the meeting, it was noted that it's unforgivable for Ramiz Mehdiyev, who held a long career in state administration and extensively utilized the opportunities provided by the state, to have chosen a path of treason against that very state.

At the meeting of the ANAS Presidium, the proposal to remove Ramiz Mehdiyev from his membership in the academy was put to a vote and subsequently adopted.

During the meeting, it was noted that, in accordance with the requirements of the Regulations on the Election, Rights, and Duties of Members of the ANAS, this decision by the Presidium of ANAS must be approved by the General Meeting of ANAS.

In conclusion, the Presidium of ANAS adopted a decision to convene the General Meeting of ANAS on October 30, 2026.