Costamare Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter And Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2026. I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY

Q3 2026 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations1 available to common stockholders2 of $89.4 million ($0.74 per share).

Q3 2026 Net Income from Continuing operations1 available to common stockholders of $88.5 million ($0.73 per share). Q3 2026 liquidity of $733.1 million3.

II. ENTRY INTO BILATERAL FINANCING AGREEMENTS OF $1.4 BILLION, INCLUDING NEW AND PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TRANSACTIONS, WITH LEADING US, EUROPEAN AND ASIAN BANKS

Concluded previously announced financing agreements and drew $1.3 billion since the end of Q2 2026, refinancing existing debt obligations across 39 vessels.

Signed a $92 million loan agreement with an Asian bank for two vessels, with drawdown expected in Q4 2026.



All new financing agreements relate to vessels in our existing fleet.



The new arrangements provide interest cost savings and extend debt maturities. The Company's unencumbered fleet now comprises 23 vessels.



III. FLEET EMPLOYMENT 4

100% and 99% of the containership fleet5 was fixed for 2026 and 2027, respectively. Contracted revenues for the containership fleet were approximately $6.0 billion6 with a TEU-weighted duration of 5.8 years7.

IV. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”). Leasing platform with 47 shipping assets funded or on a commitment status basis, representing total investments and commitments of more than $650 million8.

V. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

On October 1, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.125 per share on the common stock, which is payable on November 5, 2026, to holders of record of common stock as of October 20, 2026. On October 1, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock and $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock, which were all paid on October 15, 2026, to holders of record as of October 14, 2026.

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1 Discontinued operations - Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Spin-Off: On May 6, 2025, Costamare completed the spin-off of its dry bulk business (consisting of its dry bulk owned fleet and its dry bulk operating platform, Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”)) into a standalone public company, Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (NYSE: CMDB). Accordingly, the results of the dry bulk business are presented as discontinued operations in the Company's consolidated financial statements for all relevant periods presented. Discontinued operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 include the results of the dry bulk business through May 6, 2025. There are no results of discontinued operations for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 or the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026. Accordingly, results of discontinued operations are not comparable between the respective nine-month periods.

2 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

3 Liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) and short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $19.8 million.

4 As of October 27, 2026. Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.

5 Calculated on a TEU basis. Includes two secondhand containerships agreed to be acquired, but excludes the 22 vessels under

construction and the two vessels we have agreed to sell.

6 For 16 of our vessels under construction the related post-delivery time charter rates are denominated in a currency other than US dollars. US dollar amounts presented herein have been translated at the closing exchange rate on October 27, 2026, and are shown for presentation purposes only.

7 Includes the contracted revenues of 22 vessels under construction and the two secondhand containerships agreed to be acquired.

8 Includes assets funded and contractual commitments as of October 27, 2026.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented: “During the third quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of approximately $88 million. Total liquidity amounted to $733 million. We have finalized the previously announced bilateral debt refinancing agreements for a total of $1.3 bn and we expect to finalize an additional financing arrangement of c. $90 million during Q4. With that, we will have concluded the refinancing program of our existing fleet. The new agreements provide interest cost savings with no debt maturity till 2030. Regarding the market, the number of idle ships remains at low levels of below 1%, indicating a fully employed market. Tight supply and demand economics are the result of both the shortage of prompt ships and robust cargo demand, which show no signs of fading. The fast-rising number of shipping services returning to the Suez Canal has not yet affected market fundamentals. On our charter coverage, 100% and 99% of our containership fleet is fixed for 2026 and 2027, respectively, while contracted revenues have reached approximately $6.0 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 5.8 years. Finally, with respect to Neptune Maritime Leasing, where we hold a controlling interest, 47 shipping assets have been funded or are on a commitment status basis and total investments and commitments are exceeding $650 million.”

Financial Summary – Continuing Operations

Nine-month period ended

September 30, Three-month period ended

September 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2025 2026 2025 2026 Voyage revenue $643,976 $614,374 $215,898 $212,063 Accrued charter revenue (1) $2,212 $(307) $3,975 $31 Amortization of time-charter assumed $82 $74 $49 $7 Amortization of deferred revenue $(795) $(9,871) $(795) $(3,326) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $645,475 $604,270 $219,127 $208,775 Income from investments in leaseback vessels $21,952 $26,256 $9,270 $8,324 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders from Continuing operations (3) $290,838 $240,537 $98,024 $89,391 Weighted Average number of shares 120,119,317 120,744,583 120,276,106 120,897,256 Adjusted Earnings per share from Continuing operations (3) $2.42 $1.99 $0.81 $0.74 Net Income from Continuing operations $317,397 $260,760 $99,351 $94,959 Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders $298,375 $241,173 $92,621 $88,526 Weighted Average number of shares 120,119,317 120,744,583 120,276,106 120,897,256 Earnings per share from Continuing operations $2.48 $2.00 $0.77 $0.73

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and voyage revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed voyage revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for (i) non-cash“Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, (ii) amortization of time charter assumed and (iii) amortization of deferred revenue. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates.

(3) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.



Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue, net income or other measures as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

Nine-month period ended

September 30, Three-month period ended

September 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2025 2026 2025 2026 Net Income from Continuing operations $ 317,397 $ 260,760 $ 99,351 $ 94,959 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (15,690) (15,690) (5,288) (5,288) Non-Controlling Interest (3,332) (3,897) (1,442) (1,145) Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders 298,375 241,173 92,621 88,526 Accrued charter revenue 2,212 (307) 3,975 31 General and administrative expenses - non-cash component 4,617 6,823 1,782 2,197 Amortization of time-charter assumed 82 74 49 7 Amortization of deferred revenue (795) (9,871) (795) (3,326) Realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1,051) 107 (773) 75 Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs - 939 - 939 (Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1) (12,602) 1,599 1,165 942 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders $ 290,838 $ 240,537 $ 98,024 $ 89,391 Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations $ 2.42 $ 1.99 $ 0.81 $ 0.74 Weighted average number of shares 120,119,317 120,744,583 120,276,106 120,897,256

Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations represent Net Income from continuing operations after earnings from continuing operations allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash“Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, amortization of deferred revenue, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs and (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments.“Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations generally eliminates the accounting effects of certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders.

Results of Continuing Operations 9

Three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025

During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, we had an average of 69.0 and 68.2 container vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet.

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, we acquired and accepted delivery of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo with a capacity of 6,541 TEU.

As of September 30, 2026, we have invested in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”) the amount of $182.2 million.

In the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, our fleet ownership days totaled 6,348 and 6,278 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

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9 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare's dry bulk owned fleet and CBI) on May 6, 2025, the results of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the results from continuing operations.



Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data (I),(II)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) Three-month period ended

September 30, Change

Percentage

Change

2025 2026 Voyage revenue $ 215.9 $ 212.1 $ (3.8) (1.8%) Income from investments in leaseback vessels 9.3 8.3 (1.0) (10.8%) Voyage expenses (14.4) (18.1) 3.7 25.7% Voyage expenses – related parties (2.8) (2.6) (0.2) (7.1%) Vessels' operating expenses (40.9) (44.9) 4.0 9.8% General and administrative expenses (2.2) (6.8) 4.6 n.m. Management fees – related parties (7.3) (7.5) 0.2 2.7% General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.8) (2.2) 0.4 22.2% Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (5.0) (6.3) 1.3 26.0% Depreciation (32.6) (31.8) (0.8) (2.5%) Foreign exchange losses (0.4) (1.2) 0.8 n.m. Interest income 3.7 3.3 (0.4) (10.8%) Interest and finance costs (21.6) (18.8) (2.8) (13.0%) Other 0.7 0.2 (0.5) (71.4%) Gain / (Loss) on derivative instruments, net (1.2) 11.3 12.5 n.m. Net Income from Continuing operations $ 99.4 $ 95.0 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) Three-month period ended

September 30, Change

Percentage

Change

2025 2026 Voyage revenue $ 215.9 $ 212.1 (3.8) (1.8%) Accrued charter revenue 4.0 - (4.0) n.m. Amortization of time-charter assumed - - - n.m. Amortization of deferred revenue (0.8) (3.3) (2.5) n.m. Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (I) $ 219.1 $ 208.8 (10.3) (4.7%) Vessels' operational data (II) Three-month period ended

September 30,

Percentage

Change

2025 2026 Change Average number of vessels 68.2 69.0 0.8 1.2% Ownership days 6,278 6,348 70 1.1% Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 3 2 (1)

(I)Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to“Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

(II)Vessels that are part of continuing operations.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 1.8%, or $3.8 million, to $212.1 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, from $215.9 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. The decrease period over period is mainly attributable to (i) the net decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels and (ii) the increased off-hire days of our fleet (mainly due to scheduled dry-dockings) during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025; partly offset by (i) the net contractual reimbursements from certain of our charterers for EU Emissions Allowances (“EUAs”) and Fuel EU Maritime penalties and (ii) the revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2025.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash“Accrued charter revenue”, amortization of time-charter assumed and amortization of deferred revenue) decreased by 4.7%, or $10.3 million, to $208.8 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, from $219.1 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $8.3 million and $9.3 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels decreased, period over period, as the impact of certain matured investments exceeded contributions from new investments during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $18.1 million and $14.4 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses increased period over period, mainly due to the recognition of increased costs associated with EUAs and an increase in relevant expenses. However, a significant portion of these costs are contractually reimbursed by the charterers, as discussed in“Voyage Revenue”, mitigating the net expenses impact. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption, (ii) third-party commissions and (iii) EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime expenses.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $2.6 million and $2.8 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to one and two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.2 million and $0.3 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Vessels' Operating Expenses

Vessels' operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $44.9 million and $40.9 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily vessels' operating expenses were $7,075 and $6,520 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels' operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $6.8 million and $2.2 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase was due mainly to non-recurring expenses incurred during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. Furthermore, General and administrative expenses include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $7.5 million and $7.3 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $1.3 million and $1.4 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to $2.2 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on September 30, 2026. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $1.8 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on September 30, 2025.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $6.3 million and $5.0 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, two vessels underwent and completed their special surveys. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, three vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special surveys.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $31.8 million and $32.6 million, respectively.

Vessels held for sale

As of September 30, 2026, the container vessels Porto Kagio and Porto Germeno (initially classified as vessels held for sale during the second quarter of 2026) continue to be classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded since each vessel's estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel's carrying value.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $3.3 million and $3.7 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $18.8 million and $21.6 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to reduced SOFR rates during the period and to the capitalized interest in relation to our newbuilding program during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net

As of September 30, 2026, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in“Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of September 30, 2026, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $4.8 million. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, the change in the fair value (fair value as of September 30, 2026 compared to the fair value as of June 30, 2026) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a net gain of $1.8 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 the change in the fair value (fair value as of September 30, 2026 compared to the fair value as of June 30, 2026) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the quarter, resulted in a net gain of $11.3 million, which has been included in Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows from Continuing Operations 10

Three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Condensed cash flows from continuing operations Three-month period ended September 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2025 2026 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $135.6 $113.9 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $(44.5 ) $(82.8 ) Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities $(27.1 ) $278.9

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 decreased by $21.7 million to $113.9 million, from $135.6 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. The decrease is mainly attributable to (i) the decreased net cash from operations, (ii) the increased special survey costs and (iii) the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (as described above) during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025; partly offset by the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.

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10 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the cash flows from continuing operations.



Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $82.8 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of five newbuild container vessels, (ii) net payments for net investments into which NML entered and (iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels.

Net cash used in investing activities was $44.5 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of four newbuild container vessels, (ii) the payment for the acquisition of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo, (iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (iv) payments for net investments into which NML entered; partly offset by proceeds we received from our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities

Net cash provided by financing activities was $278.9 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) $306.0 million of net receipts relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $1,248.1 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (ii) $15.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2026 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”) and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for the period from April 15, 2026 to July 14, 2026.

Net cash used in financing activities was $27.1 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $7.0 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $80.1 million we received from one debt financing agreement), (ii) $13.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2025 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the period from April 15, 2025 to July 14, 2025.

Results of Continuing Operations 11

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025

During the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, we had an average of 69.0 and 68.1 container vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, we acquired and accepted delivery of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo with a capacity of 6,541 TEU.

As of September 30, 2026, we have invested in NML the amount of $182.2 million.

In the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, our fleet ownership days totaled 18,837 and 18,586 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

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11 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare's dry bulk owned fleet and CBI) on May 6, 2025, the results of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the results from continuing operations.



Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data (I),(II)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) Nine-month period ended

September 30, Change

Percentage

Change 2025 2026 Voyage revenue $ 644.0 $ 614.4 (29.6) (4.6%) Income from investments in leaseback vessels 22.0 26.3 4.3 19.5% Voyage expenses (37.8) (48.9) 11.1 29.4% Voyage expenses – related parties (8.6) (7.6) (1.0) (11.6%) Vessels' operating expenses (120.1) (129.0) 8.9 7.4% General and administrative expenses (9.4) (15.1) 5.7 60.6% Management fees – related parties (21.5) (22.3) 0.8 3.7% General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (4.6) (6.8) 2.2 47.8% Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (14.5) (17.4) 2.9 20.0% Depreciation (96.1) (97.2) 1.1 1.1% Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 2.1 (2.2) (4.3) n.m. Interest income 15.5 9.9 (5.6) (36.1%) Interest and finance costs (66.8) (55.3) (11.5) (17.2%) Other 0.7 0.4 (0.3) (42.9%) Gain on derivative instruments, net 12.5 11.6 (0.9) (7.2%) Net Income from Continuing operations $ 317.4 $ 260.8





(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) Nine-month period ended

September 30, Change

Percentage

Change 2025 2026 Voyage revenue $ 644.0 $ 614.4 (29.6) (4.6%) Accrued charter revenue 2.2 (0.3) (2.5) n.m. Amortization of time-charter assumed 0.1 0.1 - n.m. Amortization of deferred revenue (0.8) (9.9) (9.1) n.m. Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (I) $ 645.5 $ 604.3 (41.2) (6.4%) Vessels' operational data (II) Nine-month period ended

September 30, Percentage

Change

2025 2026 Change Average number of vessels 68.1 69.0 0.9 1.3% Ownership days 18,586 18,837 251 1.4% Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 8 17 9

(I)Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under GAAP. Refer to“Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

(II)Vessels that are part of continuing operations.



Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 4.6%, or $29.6 million, to $614.4 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, from $644.0 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. The decrease period over period is mainly attributable to (i) the net decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels, (ii) the increased idle and off-hire days of our fleet (mainly due to scheduled dry-dockings) during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 and (iii) the lower accounting revenue recorded for two of our vessels classified as sale type leases; partly offset by (i) the contractual reimbursements from certain of our charterers for EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime penalties and (ii) the revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2025.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash“Accrued charter revenue”, amortization of time-charter assumed and amortization of deferred revenue) decreased by 6.4%, or $41.2 million, to $604.3 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, from $645.5 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $26.3 million and $22.0 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, primarily due to contributions from investments commenced during 2025 and 2026, which more than offset the impact of investments that matured during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $48.9 million and $37.8 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses increased period over period, mainly due to the recognition of costs associated with EUAs and an increase in relevant expenses. However, a significant portion of these costs are contractually reimbursed by the charterers, as discussed in“Voyage Revenue”, mitigating the net expenses impact. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption, (ii) third-party commissions and (iii) EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime expenses.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $7.6 million and $8.6 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to one and two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.6 million and $1.0 million, in the aggregate, for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Vessels' Operating Expenses

Vessels' operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $129.0 million and $120.1 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily vessels' operating expenses were $6,848 and $6,462 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels' operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $15.1 million and $9.4 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase was due mainly to non-recurring expenses incurred during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026. Furthermore, General and administrative expenses include amounts of $2.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $22.3 million and $21.5 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $4.2 million and $4.2 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to $6.8 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2026, on June 30, 2026 and on September 30, 2026. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $4.6 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 31, 2025, on June 30, 2025 and on September 30, 2025.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $17.4 million and $14.5 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, 17 vessels underwent and completed their special surveys. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, eight vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special surveys.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $97.2 million and $96.1 million, respectively.

Vessels held for sale

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the container vessels Porto Kagio and Porto Germeno were classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded since each vessel's estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel's carrying value.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $9.9 million and $15.5 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease was mainly due to lower average SOFR rates and lower average cash balances over the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $55.3 million and $66.8 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to reduced SOFR rates during the period and to the capitalized interest in relation to our newbuilding program during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Gain on Derivative Instruments, net

As of September 30, 2026, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in OCI. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of September 30, 2026, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $4.8 million. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the change in the fair value (fair value as of September 30, 2026 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2025) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a gain of $4.3 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the change in the fair value (fair value as of September 30, 2026 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2025) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the period, resulted in a net gain of $11.6 million, which has been included in Gain on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows from Continuing Operations 12

Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025



Condensed cash flows from continuing operations Nine-month period ended

September 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2025 2026 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $418.8 $328.0 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $(152.3 ) $(410.2 ) Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities $(416.9 ) $225.2

_________________

12 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the cash flows from continuing operations.



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 decreased by $90.8 million to $328.0 million, from $418.8 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. The decrease is mainly attributable to (i) the decreased net cash from operations and (ii) the increased special survey costs during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025; partly offset by (i) the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (as described above) and (ii) the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $410.2 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of 20 newbuild container vessels, (ii) advance payments for the acquisition of two secondhand container vessels, (iii) net payments for net investments into which NML entered and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels.

Net cash used in investing activities was $152.3 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of four newbuild container vessels, (ii) the payment for the acquisition of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo, (iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (iv) payments for net investments into which NML entered; partly offset by net proceeds we received from our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities

Net cash provided by financing activities was $225.2 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) $295.0 million of net receipts relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $1,543.7 million we received from 14 debt financing agreements), (ii) $42.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025, the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2026 and (iii) $2.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $6.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026, January 15, 2026 to April 14, 2026 and April 15, 2026 to July 14, 2026.

Net cash used in financing activities was $416.9 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $262.7 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $135.2 million we received from four debt financing agreements), (ii) $100.0 million transferred to the spun-off entities, (iii) $41.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2025 and (iv) $2.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $6.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2024 to January 14, 2025, January 15, 2025 to April 14, 2025 and April 15, 2025 to July 14, 2025.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of September 30, 2026, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $713.3 million and $19.8 million invested in short-dated U.S. Treasury Bills (short-term investments).

Debt-free vessels

As of October 27, 2026, the following 23 vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to Fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name Year

Built TEU

Capacity TRITON 2016 14,424 MSC AMALFI 2014 9,403 VANTAGE 2013 8,827 KOWLOON 2005 7,471 KURE 1996 7,403 ZIM VIETNAM 2003 6,644 ZIM AMERICA 2003 6,644 MAERSK PUELO 2006 6,541 ARIES 2004 6,492 ARGUS 2004 6,492 GLEN CANYON 2006 5,642 GIALOVA 2009 4,578 DYROS 2008 4,578 NORFOLK 2009 4,259 VULPECULA 2010 4,258 VOLANS 2010 4,258 VIRGO 2009 4,258 ANDROUSA 2010 4,256 SCORPIUS 2007 2,572 ETOILE 2005 2,556 ARKADIA 2001 1,550 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300 LUEBECK 2001 1,078

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 52 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 69 containerships in the water (including two vessels we have agreed to sell), with a total capacity of approximately 520,000 TEU. The Company also has 22 newbuild containerships under construction and has agreed to acquire two secondhand containerships, which together represent a total capacity of approximately 152,600 TEU. The Company participates in a lease financing business. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols“CMRE”,“CMRE PR B”,“CMRE PR C” and“CMRE PR D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains“forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“believe”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“forecast”,“plan”,“potential”,“may”,“should”,“could”,“expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare's control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption“Risk Factors”.

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos – Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis – Business Development

Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email:...

Containership Fleet List

The tables below provide additional information, as of October 27, 2026, about our fleet of containerships, including the vessels under construction, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

Vessel Name Charterer Year

Built Capacity

(TEU) Average Daily

Charter Rate(1)

(U.S. dollars) TEU-weighted

duration(2)

(in years) Expiration of

Charter(3) 1 TRITON Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 40,948 6.2 March 2036 2 TITAN Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 April 2036 3 TALOS Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 July 2036 4 TAURUS Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 August 2036 5 THESEUS Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 August 2036 6 YM TRIUMPH Yang Ming 2020 12,690 May 2030 7 YM TRUTH Yang Ming 2020 12,690 May 2030 8 YM TOTALITY(i) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 July 2030 9 YM TARGET(i) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 November 2030 10 YM TIPTOP(i) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 March 2031 11 CAPE AKRITAS MSC 2016 11,010 August 2031 12 CAPE TAINARO MSC 2017 11,010 April 2031 13 CAPE KORTIA MSC 2017 11,010 August 2031 14 CAPE SOUNIO MSC 2017 11,010 April 2031 15 CAPE ARTEMISIO MSC 2017 11,010 September 2030 16 SHANGHAI COSCO 2006 9,469 34,888 2.6 August 2028 17 YANTIAN I COSCO 2006 9,469 July 2028 18 YANTIAN COSCO 2006 9,469 May 2028 19 COSCO HELLAS COSCO 2006 9,469 August 2028 20 BEIJING COSCO 2006 9,469 July 2028 21 MSC AZOV MSC/(*) 2014 9,403 December 2029 22 MSC AMALFI MSC/(*) 2014 9,403 January 2030 23 MSC AJACCIO MSC/(*) 2014 9,403 December 2029 24 MSC ATHENS MSC 2013 8,827 January 2029 25 MSC ATHOS MSC 2013 8,827 February 2029 26 VALOR MSC 2013 8,827 May 2030 27 VALUE MSC 2013 8,827 June 2030 28 VALIANT MSC 2013 8,827 August 2030 29 VALENCE MSC 2013 8,827 August 2030 30 VANTAGE MSC 2013 8,827 November 2030 31 NAVARINO MSC 2010 8,531 March 2029 32 KLEVEN MSC/(*) 1996 8,044 April 2028 33 KOTKA MSC/(*) 1996 8,044 September 2028 34 KOWLOON MSC 2005 7,471 January 2029 35 KURE MSC 1996 7,403 August 2028 36 METHONI Maersk/(*) 2003 6,724 31,539 2.3 October 2029 37 PORTO CHELI Maersk/(*) 2001 6,712 October 2029 38 TAMPA I COSCO 2000 6,648 September 2028 39 ZIM VIETNAM ZIM 2003 6,644 December 2028 40 ZIM AMERICA ZIM 2003 6,644 December 2028 41 MAERSK PUELO Maersk 2006 6,541 January 2027(4) 42 ARIES ONE 2004 6,492 March 2029 43 ARGUS ONE 2004 6,492 May 2029 44 PORTO KAGIO(ii) Maersk 2002 5,908 November 2026 45 GLEN CANYON OOCL 2006 5,642 September 2028 46 NEW ACQUISITION No1 (iii) (*) 2001 5,610 May 2030(5) 47 NEW ACQUISITION No2 (iii) (*) 2001 5,610 June 2030(6) 48 PORTO GERMENO(ii) Maersk 2002 5,570 December 2026 49 LEONIDIO Maersk/(*) 2014 4,957 October 2029 50 KYPARISSIA Maersk/(*) 2014 4,957 October 2029 51 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk/(*) 2013 4,957 May 2030 52 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk/(*) 2013 4,957 May 2030 53 GIALOVA ONE 2009 4,578 27,804 2.5 April 2029 54 DYROS Maersk/(*) 2008 4,578 April 2030 55 NORFOLK OOCL 2009 4,259 March 2028 56 VULPECULA ZIM 2010 4,258 May 2028 57 VOLANS COSCO/(*) 2010 4,258 August 2030 58 VIRGO Maersk/(*) 2009 4,258 April 2030 59 VELA ZIM 2009 4,258 April 2028 60 ANDROUSA OOCL 2010 4,256 April 2029 61 NEOKASTRO ANL Singapore 2011 4,178 21,967 2.2 April 2030 62 ULSAN COSCO 2002 4,132 June 2029 63 POLAR BRASIL Maersk 2018 3,800 March 2028 64 LAKONIA COSCO/(*) 2004 2,586 April 2029 65 SCORPIUS Maersk 2007 2,572 March 2028 66 ETOILE MSC 2005 2,556 July 2028 67 AREOPOLIS COSCO/(*) 2000 2,474 May 2029 68 ARKADIA Evergreen/(*) 2001 1,550 November 2028 69 MICHIGAN MSC 2008 1,300 October 2027 70 TRADER MSC/(*) 2008 1,300 October 2028 71 LUEBECK MSC 2001 1,078 April 2028

Containerships under construction

Vessel Charterer Capacity (TEU) Estimated Delivery(7) Employment 1 Newbuilding 1 COSCO 9,200 Q3 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 2 Newbuilding 2 COSCO 9,200 Q3 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 3 Newbuilding 3 COSCO 9,200 Q4 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 4 Newbuilding 4 COSCO 9,200 Q4 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 5 Newbuilding 5 COSCO 9,200 Q1 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 6 Newbuilding 6 COSCO 9,200 Q2 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 7 Newbuilding 7 COSCO 9,200 Q2 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 8 Newbuilding 8 COSCO 9,200 Q2 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 9 Newbuilding 9 COSCO 9,200 Q3 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 10 Newbuilding 10 COSCO 9,200 Q3 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 11 Newbuilding 11 COSCO 9,200 Q1 2030 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 12 Newbuilding 12 COSCO 9,200 Q2 2030 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 13 Newbuilding 13 (*) 3,100 Q2 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 14 Newbuilding 14 (*) 3,100 Q2 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 15 Newbuilding 15 COSCO 3,100 Q2 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 16 Newbuilding 16 (*) 3,100 Q3 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 17 Newbuilding 17 (*) 3,100 Q3 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 18 Newbuilding 18 (*) 3,100 Q3 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 19 Newbuilding 19 (*) 3,100 Q4 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 20 Newbuilding 20 COSCO 3,100 Q2 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 21 Newbuilding 21 COSCO 3,100 Q3 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 22 Newbuilding 22 COSCO 3,100 Q3 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard

Average Daily Charter Rate is calculated by dividing the total contracted revenues by the remaining employment days per capacity-group of vessels.TEU-weighted duration reflects the average remaining duration per capacity-group of vessels weighted on a TEU basis.Expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.Maersk Puelo is currently chartered to Maersk until January 2027 (earliest redelivery) - September 2031 (latest redelivery).Assuming delivery of the vessel in November 2026.Assuming delivery of the vessel in December 2026.Based on the latest estimated delivery schedule, subject to change.Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.Denotes vessels we have agreed to sell.Denotes vessels we have agreed to acquire.

(*) Denotes charterer's identity, which is treated as confidential.

COSTAMARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Nine-months ended September 30, Three-months ended September 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

2025 2026 2025 2026 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES: Voyage revenue $ 643,976 $ 614,374 $ 215,898 $ 212,063 Income from investments in leaseback vessels 21,952 26,256 9,270 8,324 Total revenues $ 665,928 $ 640,630 $ 225,168 $ 220,387 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (37,767 ) (48,921 ) (14,384 ) (18,062 ) Voyage expenses – related parties (8,647 ) (7,615 ) (2,828 ) (2,583 ) Vessels' operating expenses (120,102 ) (129,002 ) (40,931 ) (44,913 ) General and administrative expenses (9,417 ) (15,072 ) (2,177 ) (6,771 ) Management fees – related parties (21,516 ) (22,317 ) (7,338 ) (7,533 ) General and administrative expenses – non-cash component (4,617 ) (6,823 ) (1,782 ) (2,197 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (14,530 ) (17,421 ) (5,000 ) (6,313 ) Depreciation (96,112 ) (97,245 ) (32,620 ) (31,831 ) Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 2,233 (2,188 ) (338 ) (1,212 ) Operating income $ 355,453 $ 294,026 $ 117,770 $ 98,972 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest income $ 15,520 $ 9,947 $ 3,741 $ 3,295 Interest and finance costs (66,813 ) (55,277 ) (21,603 ) (18,768 ) Other 700 435 673 157 Gain / (loss) on derivative instruments, net 12,537 11,629 (1,230 ) 11,303 Total other expenses, net $ (38,056 ) $ (33,266 ) $ (18,419 ) $ (4,013 ) Net Income from continuing operations $ 317,397 $ 260,760 $ 99,351 $ 94,959 Net Loss from discontinued operations (27,547 ) - - - Net Income $ 289,850 $ 260,760 $ 99,351 $ 94,959 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (15,690 ) (15,690 ) (5,288 ) (5,288 ) Net Income attributable to the non-controlling interest (3,119 ) (3,897 ) (1,442 ) (1,145 ) Net Income available to common stockholders $ 271,041 $ 241,173 $ 92,621 $ 88,526 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted - Total $ 2.26 $ 2.00 $ 0.77 $ 0.73 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted – Continuing operations $ 2.48 $ 2.00 $ 0.77 $ 0.73 Losses per common share, basic and diluted – Discontinued operations $ (0.23 ) $ - $ - $ - Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 120,119,317 120,744,583 120,276,106 120,897,256





COSTAMARE INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of December 31,

2025 As of September 30,

2026 ASSETS (Audited) (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and Cash equivalents $ 519,847 $ 653,138 Restricted cash 8,123 6,193 Short-term investments 19,276 19,753 Investment in leaseback vessels, current 55,075 63,445 Due from related parties, current - 75 Accounts receivable 11,580 12,717 Inventories 14,121 16,389 Fair value of derivatives 5,349 2,470 Insurance claims receivable 7,005 12,903 Time-charter assumed 74 - Vessels held for sale - 45,494 Accrued charter revenue 5,576 5,156 Prepayments and other 44,642 52,637 Total current assets $ 690,668 $ 890,370 FIXED ASSETS, NET: Vessels and advances, net 2,738,982 2,987,019 Total fixed assets, net $ 2,738,982 $ 2,987,019 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current $ 309,515 $ 327,548 Deferred charges, net 53,792 74,712 Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current 11,282 21,619 Accounts receivable, non-current 2,025 1,500 Due from related parties, non-current 1,125 1,500 Restricted cash 42,307 53,998 Fair value of derivatives, non-current 9,294 2,408 Accrued charter revenue, non-current 3,672 3,191 Total assets $ 3,862,662 $ 4,363,865 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 268,131 $ 203,165 Accounts payable 11,267 13,200 Due to related parties 7,224 9,857 Accrued liabilities 22,620 23,963 Unearned revenue 42,627 55,210 Fair value of derivatives 24 112 Other current liabilities 46,675 47,771 Total current liabilities $ 398,568 $ 353,278 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 1,246,707 $ 1,604,433 Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion 45 - Unearned revenue, net of current portion 43,161 32,443 Other non-current liabilities 15,225 14,872 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,305,138 $ 1,651,748 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock $ - $ - Common stock 13 13 Treasury stock (120,095 ) (120,095 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,333,223 1,340,272 Retained earnings 868,733 1,067,041 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 4,320 (1,035 ) Total Costamare Inc. stockholders' equity $ 2,086,194 $ 2,286,196 Non-controlling interest 72,762 72,643 Total stockholders' equity 2,158,956 2,358,839 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,862,662 $ 4,363,865



