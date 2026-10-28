Costamare Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter And Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2026
| Financial Summary – Continuing Operations
| Nine-month period ended
September 30,
| Three-month period ended
September 30,
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|Voyage revenue
|$643,976
|$614,374
|$215,898
|$212,063
|Accrued charter revenue (1)
|$2,212
|$(307)
|$3,975
|$31
|Amortization of time-charter assumed
|$82
|$74
|$49
|$7
|Amortization of deferred revenue
|$(795)
|$(9,871)
|$(795)
|$(3,326)
|Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2)
|$645,475
|$604,270
|$219,127
|$208,775
|Income from investments in leaseback vessels
|$21,952
|$26,256
|$9,270
|$8,324
|Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders from Continuing operations (3)
|$290,838
|$240,537
|$98,024
|$89,391
|Weighted Average number of shares
|120,119,317
|120,744,583
|120,276,106
|120,897,256
|Adjusted Earnings per share from Continuing operations (3)
|$2.42
|$1.99
|$0.81
|$0.74
|Net Income from Continuing operations
|$317,397
|$260,760
|$99,351
|$94,959
|Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders
|$298,375
|$241,173
|$92,621
|$88,526
|Weighted Average number of shares
|120,119,317
|120,744,583
|120,276,106
|120,897,256
|Earnings per share from Continuing operations
|$2.48
|$2.00
|$0.77
|$0.73
(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and voyage revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed voyage revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.
(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for (i) non-cash“Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, (ii) amortization of time charter assumed and (iii) amortization of deferred revenue. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates.
(3) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue, net income or other measures as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.
Exhibit I
Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
| Nine-month period ended
September 30,
| Three-month period ended
September 30,
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|Net Income from Continuing operations
|$
|317,397
|$
|260,760
|$
|99,351
|$
|94,959
|Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock
|(15,690)
|(15,690)
|(5,288)
|(5,288)
|Non-Controlling Interest
|(3,332)
|(3,897)
|(1,442)
|(1,145)
|Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders
|298,375
|241,173
|92,621
|88,526
|Accrued charter revenue
|2,212
|(307)
|3,975
|31
|General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
|4,617
|6,823
|1,782
|2,197
|Amortization of time-charter assumed
|82
|74
|49
|7
|Amortization of deferred revenue
|(795)
|(9,871)
|(795)
|(3,326)
|Realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts
|(1,051)
|107
|(773)
|75
|Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs
|-
|939
|-
|939
|(Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1)
|(12,602)
|1,599
|1,165
|942
|Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders
|$
|290,838
|$
|240,537
|$
|98,024
|$
|89,391
|Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations
|$
|2.42
|$
|1.99
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.74
|Weighted average number of shares
|120,119,317
|120,744,583
|120,276,106
|120,897,256
Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations represent Net Income from continuing operations after earnings from continuing operations allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash“Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, amortization of deferred revenue, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs and (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments.“Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations generally eliminates the accounting effects of certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
|(1)
|Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders.
Results of Continuing Operations 9
Three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025
During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, we had an average of 69.0 and 68.2 container vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet.
During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, we acquired and accepted delivery of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo with a capacity of 6,541 TEU.
As of September 30, 2026, we have invested in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”) the amount of $182.2 million.
In the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, our fleet ownership days totaled 6,348 and 6,278 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.
_________________
9 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare's dry bulk owned fleet and CBI) on May 6, 2025, the results of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the results from continuing operations.
Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data (I),(II)
| (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
| Three-month period ended
September 30,
| Change
| Percentage
Change
|2025
|2026
|Voyage revenue
|$
|215.9
|$
|212.1
|$
|(3.8)
|(1.8%)
|Income from investments in leaseback vessels
|9.3
|8.3
|(1.0)
|(10.8%)
|Voyage expenses
|(14.4)
|(18.1)
|3.7
|25.7%
|Voyage expenses – related parties
|(2.8)
|(2.6)
|(0.2)
|(7.1%)
|Vessels' operating expenses
|(40.9)
|(44.9)
|4.0
|9.8%
|General and administrative expenses
|(2.2)
|(6.8)
|4.6
|n.m.
|Management fees – related parties
|(7.3)
|(7.5)
|0.2
|2.7%
|General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
|(1.8)
|(2.2)
|0.4
|22.2%
|Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
|(5.0)
|(6.3)
|1.3
|26.0%
|Depreciation
|(32.6)
|(31.8)
|(0.8)
|(2.5%)
|Foreign exchange losses
|(0.4)
|(1.2)
|0.8
|n.m.
|Interest income
|3.7
|3.3
|(0.4)
|(10.8%)
|Interest and finance costs
|(21.6)
|(18.8)
|(2.8)
|(13.0%)
|Other
|0.7
|0.2
|(0.5)
|(71.4%)
|Gain / (Loss) on derivative instruments, net
|(1.2)
|11.3
|12.5
|n.m.
|Net Income from Continuing operations
|$
|99.4
|$
|95.0
| (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
| Three-month period ended
September 30,
| Change
| Percentage
Change
|2025
|2026
|Voyage revenue
|$
|215.9
|$
|212.1
|(3.8)
|(1.8%)
|Accrued charter revenue
|4.0
|-
|(4.0)
|n.m.
|Amortization of time-charter assumed
|-
|-
|-
|n.m.
|Amortization of deferred revenue
|(0.8)
|(3.3)
|(2.5)
|n.m.
|Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (I)
|$
|219.1
|$
|208.8
|(10.3)
|(4.7%)
|Vessels' operational data (II)
| Three-month period ended
September 30,
| Percentage
Change
|2025
|2026
|Change
|Average number of vessels
|68.2
|69.0
|0.8
|1.2%
|Ownership days
|6,278
|6,348
|70
|1.1%
|Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey
|3
|2
|(1)
(I)Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to“Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.
(II)Vessels that are part of continuing operations.
Voyage Revenue
Voyage revenue decreased by 1.8%, or $3.8 million, to $212.1 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, from $215.9 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. The decrease period over period is mainly attributable to (i) the net decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels and (ii) the increased off-hire days of our fleet (mainly due to scheduled dry-dockings) during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025; partly offset by (i) the net contractual reimbursements from certain of our charterers for EU Emissions Allowances (“EUAs”) and Fuel EU Maritime penalties and (ii) the revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2025.
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash“Accrued charter revenue”, amortization of time-charter assumed and amortization of deferred revenue) decreased by 4.7%, or $10.3 million, to $208.8 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, from $219.1 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $8.3 million and $9.3 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels decreased, period over period, as the impact of certain matured investments exceeded contributions from new investments during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses were $18.1 million and $14.4 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses increased period over period, mainly due to the recognition of increased costs associated with EUAs and an increase in relevant expenses. However, a significant portion of these costs are contractually reimbursed by the charterers, as discussed in“Voyage Revenue”, mitigating the net expenses impact. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption, (ii) third-party commissions and (iii) EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime expenses.
Voyage Expenses – related parties
Voyage expenses – related parties were $2.6 million and $2.8 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to one and two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.2 million and $0.3 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Vessels' Operating Expenses
Vessels' operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $44.9 million and $40.9 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily vessels' operating expenses were $7,075 and $6,520 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels' operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses were $6.8 million and $2.2 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase was due mainly to non-recurring expenses incurred during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. Furthermore, General and administrative expenses include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.
Management Fees – related parties
Management fees charged by our related party managers were $7.5 million and $7.3 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $1.3 million and $1.4 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to $2.2 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on September 30, 2026. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $1.8 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on September 30, 2025.
Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $6.3 million and $5.0 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, two vessels underwent and completed their special surveys. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, three vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special surveys.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $31.8 million and $32.6 million, respectively.
Vessels held for sale
As of September 30, 2026, the container vessels Porto Kagio and Porto Germeno (initially classified as vessels held for sale during the second quarter of 2026) continue to be classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded since each vessel's estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel's carrying value.
Interest Income
Interest income amounted to $3.3 million and $3.7 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Interest and Finance Costs
Interest and finance costs were $18.8 million and $21.6 million during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to reduced SOFR rates during the period and to the capitalized interest in relation to our newbuilding program during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.
Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net
As of September 30, 2026, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in“Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.
As of September 30, 2026, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $4.8 million. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, the change in the fair value (fair value as of September 30, 2026 compared to the fair value as of June 30, 2026) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a net gain of $1.8 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 the change in the fair value (fair value as of September 30, 2026 compared to the fair value as of June 30, 2026) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the quarter, resulted in a net gain of $11.3 million, which has been included in Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.
Cash Flows from Continuing Operations 10
Three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
|Condensed cash flows from continuing operations
|Three-month period ended September 30,
|(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2026
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$135.6
|$113.9
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|$(44.5
|)
|$(82.8
|)
|Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities
|$(27.1
|)
|$278.9
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 decreased by $21.7 million to $113.9 million, from $135.6 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. The decrease is mainly attributable to (i) the decreased net cash from operations, (ii) the increased special survey costs and (iii) the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (as described above) during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025; partly offset by the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.
_________________
10 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the cash flows from continuing operations.
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
Net cash used in investing activities was $82.8 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of five newbuild container vessels, (ii) net payments for net investments into which NML entered and (iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels.
Net cash used in investing activities was $44.5 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of four newbuild container vessels, (ii) the payment for the acquisition of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo, (iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (iv) payments for net investments into which NML entered; partly offset by proceeds we received from our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.
Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities
Net cash provided by financing activities was $278.9 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) $306.0 million of net receipts relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $1,248.1 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (ii) $15.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2026 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”) and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for the period from April 15, 2026 to July 14, 2026.
Net cash used in financing activities was $27.1 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $7.0 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $80.1 million we received from one debt financing agreement), (ii) $13.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the second quarter of 2025 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the period from April 15, 2025 to July 14, 2025.
Results of Continuing Operations 11
Nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025
During the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, we had an average of 69.0 and 68.1 container vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet.
During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, we acquired and accepted delivery of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo with a capacity of 6,541 TEU.
As of September 30, 2026, we have invested in NML the amount of $182.2 million.
In the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, our fleet ownership days totaled 18,837 and 18,586 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.
_________________
11 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare's dry bulk owned fleet and CBI) on May 6, 2025, the results of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the results from continuing operations.
Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data (I),(II)
| (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
| Nine-month period ended
September 30,
| Change
| Percentage
Change
|2025
|2026
|Voyage revenue
|$
|644.0
|$
|614.4
|(29.6)
|(4.6%)
|Income from investments in leaseback vessels
|22.0
|26.3
|4.3
|19.5%
|Voyage expenses
|(37.8)
|(48.9)
|11.1
|29.4%
|Voyage expenses – related parties
|(8.6)
|(7.6)
|(1.0)
|(11.6%)
|Vessels' operating expenses
|(120.1)
|(129.0)
|8.9
|7.4%
|General and administrative expenses
|(9.4)
|(15.1)
|5.7
|60.6%
|Management fees – related parties
|(21.5)
|(22.3)
|0.8
|3.7%
|General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
|(4.6)
|(6.8)
|2.2
|47.8%
|Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
|(14.5)
|(17.4)
|2.9
|20.0%
|Depreciation
|(96.1)
|(97.2)
|1.1
|1.1%
|Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
|2.1
|(2.2)
|(4.3)
|n.m.
|Interest income
|15.5
|9.9
|(5.6)
|(36.1%)
|Interest and finance costs
|(66.8)
|(55.3)
|(11.5)
|(17.2%)
|Other
|0.7
|0.4
|(0.3)
|(42.9%)
|Gain on derivative instruments, net
|12.5
|11.6
|(0.9)
|(7.2%)
|Net Income from Continuing operations
|$
|317.4
|$
|260.8
| (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except percentages)
| Nine-month period ended
September 30,
| Change
| Percentage
Change
|2025
|2026
|Voyage revenue
|$
|644.0
|$
|614.4
|(29.6)
|(4.6%)
|Accrued charter revenue
|2.2
|(0.3)
|(2.5)
|n.m.
|Amortization of time-charter assumed
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|n.m.
|Amortization of deferred revenue
|(0.8)
|(9.9)
|(9.1)
|n.m.
|Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (I)
|$
|645.5
|$
|604.3
|(41.2)
|(6.4%)
|Vessels' operational data (II)
| Nine-month period ended
September 30,
| Percentage
Change
|2025
|2026
|Change
|Average number of vessels
|68.1
|69.0
|0.9
|1.3%
|Ownership days
|18,586
|18,837
|251
|1.4%
|Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey
|8
|17
|9
(I)Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under GAAP. Refer to“Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.
(II)Vessels that are part of continuing operations.
Voyage Revenue
Voyage revenue decreased by 4.6%, or $29.6 million, to $614.4 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, from $644.0 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. The decrease period over period is mainly attributable to (i) the net decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels, (ii) the increased idle and off-hire days of our fleet (mainly due to scheduled dry-dockings) during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 and (iii) the lower accounting revenue recorded for two of our vessels classified as sale type leases; partly offset by (i) the contractual reimbursements from certain of our charterers for EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime penalties and (ii) the revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2025.
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash“Accrued charter revenue”, amortization of time-charter assumed and amortization of deferred revenue) decreased by 6.4%, or $41.2 million, to $604.3 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, from $645.5 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $26.3 million and $22.0 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, primarily due to contributions from investments commenced during 2025 and 2026, which more than offset the impact of investments that matured during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses were $48.9 million and $37.8 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses increased period over period, mainly due to the recognition of costs associated with EUAs and an increase in relevant expenses. However, a significant portion of these costs are contractually reimbursed by the charterers, as discussed in“Voyage Revenue”, mitigating the net expenses impact. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption, (ii) third-party commissions and (iii) EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime expenses.
Voyage Expenses – related parties
Voyage expenses – related parties were $7.6 million and $8.6 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to one and two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.6 million and $1.0 million, in the aggregate, for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Vessels' Operating Expenses
Vessels' operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $129.0 million and $120.1 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily vessels' operating expenses were $6,848 and $6,462 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels' operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses were $15.1 million and $9.4 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase was due mainly to non-recurring expenses incurred during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026. Furthermore, General and administrative expenses include amounts of $2.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.
Management Fees – related parties
Management fees charged by our related party managers were $22.3 million and $21.5 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $4.2 million and $4.2 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to $6.8 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2026, on June 30, 2026 and on September 30, 2026. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $4.6 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 31, 2025, on June 30, 2025 and on September 30, 2025.
Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $17.4 million and $14.5 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, 17 vessels underwent and completed their special surveys. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, eight vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special surveys.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $97.2 million and $96.1 million, respectively.
Vessels held for sale
During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the container vessels Porto Kagio and Porto Germeno were classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded since each vessel's estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel's carrying value.
Interest Income
Interest income amounted to $9.9 million and $15.5 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease was mainly due to lower average SOFR rates and lower average cash balances over the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.
Interest and Finance Costs
Interest and finance costs were $55.3 million and $66.8 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to reduced SOFR rates during the period and to the capitalized interest in relation to our newbuilding program during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.
Gain on Derivative Instruments, net
As of September 30, 2026, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in OCI. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.
As of September 30, 2026, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $4.8 million. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the change in the fair value (fair value as of September 30, 2026 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2025) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a gain of $4.3 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the change in the fair value (fair value as of September 30, 2026 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2025) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the period, resulted in a net gain of $11.6 million, which has been included in Gain on Derivative Instruments, net.
Cash Flows from Continuing Operations 12
Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
|
Condensed cash flows from continuing operations
| Nine-month period ended
September 30,
|(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2026
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$418.8
|$328.0
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|$(152.3
|)
|$(410.2
|)
|Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities
|$(416.9
|)
|$225.2
_________________
12 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the cash flows from continuing operations.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 decreased by $90.8 million to $328.0 million, from $418.8 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. The decrease is mainly attributable to (i) the decreased net cash from operations and (ii) the increased special survey costs during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025; partly offset by (i) the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (as described above) and (ii) the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
Net cash used in investing activities was $410.2 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of 20 newbuild container vessels, (ii) advance payments for the acquisition of two secondhand container vessels, (iii) net payments for net investments into which NML entered and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels.
Net cash used in investing activities was $152.3 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of four newbuild container vessels, (ii) the payment for the acquisition of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo, (iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (iv) payments for net investments into which NML entered; partly offset by net proceeds we received from our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.
Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities
Net cash provided by financing activities was $225.2 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) $295.0 million of net receipts relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $1,543.7 million we received from 14 debt financing agreements), (ii) $42.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025, the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2026 and (iii) $2.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $6.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026, January 15, 2026 to April 14, 2026 and April 15, 2026 to July 14, 2026.
Net cash used in financing activities was $416.9 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $262.7 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $135.2 million we received from four debt financing agreements), (ii) $100.0 million transferred to the spun-off entities, (iii) $41.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2025 and (iv) $2.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $6.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $6.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2024 to January 14, 2025, January 15, 2025 to April 14, 2025 and April 15, 2025 to July 14, 2025.
Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels
Cash and cash equivalents
As of September 30, 2026, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $713.3 million and $19.8 million invested in short-dated U.S. Treasury Bills (short-term investments).
Debt-free vessels
As of October 27, 2026, the following 23 vessels were free of debt.
| Unencumbered Vessels
(Refer to Fleet list for full details)
|Vessel Name
| Year
Built
| TEU
Capacity
|TRITON
|2016
|14,424
|MSC AMALFI
|2014
|9,403
|VANTAGE
|2013
|8,827
|KOWLOON
|2005
|7,471
|KURE
|1996
|7,403
|ZIM VIETNAM
|2003
|6,644
|ZIM AMERICA
|2003
|6,644
|MAERSK PUELO
|2006
|6,541
|ARIES
|2004
|6,492
|ARGUS
|2004
|6,492
|GLEN CANYON
|2006
|5,642
|GIALOVA
|2009
|4,578
|DYROS
|2008
|4,578
|NORFOLK
|2009
|4,259
|VULPECULA
|2010
|4,258
|VOLANS
|2010
|4,258
|VIRGO
|2009
|4,258
|ANDROUSA
|2010
|4,256
|SCORPIUS
|2007
|2,572
|ETOILE
|2005
|2,556
|ARKADIA
|2001
|1,550
|MICHIGAN
|2008
|1,300
|LUEBECK
|2001
|1,078
About Costamare Inc.
Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 52 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 69 containerships in the water (including two vessels we have agreed to sell), with a total capacity of approximately 520,000 TEU. The Company also has 22 newbuild containerships under construction and has agreed to acquire two secondhand containerships, which together represent a total capacity of approximately 152,600 TEU. The Company participates in a lease financing business. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols“CMRE”,“CMRE PR B”,“CMRE PR C” and“CMRE PR D”, respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains“forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“believe”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“forecast”,“plan”,“potential”,“may”,“should”,“could”,“expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare's control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption“Risk Factors”.
Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos – Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis – Business Development
Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email:...
Containership Fleet List
The tables below provide additional information, as of October 27, 2026, about our fleet of containerships, including the vessels under construction, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.
|Vessel Name
|Charterer
| Year
Built
| Capacity
(TEU)
| Average Daily
Charter Rate(1)
(U.S. dollars)
| TEU-weighted
duration(2)
(in years)
| Expiration of
Charter(3)
|1
|TRITON
|Evergreen/(*)
|2016
|14,424
|40,948
|6.2
|March 2036
|2
|TITAN
|Evergreen/(*)
|2016
|14,424
|April 2036
|3
|TALOS
|Evergreen/(*)
|2016
|14,424
|July 2036
|4
|TAURUS
|Evergreen/(*)
|2016
|14,424
|August 2036
|5
|THESEUS
|Evergreen/(*)
|2016
|14,424
|August 2036
|6
|YM TRIUMPH
|Yang Ming
|2020
|12,690
|May 2030
|7
|YM TRUTH
|Yang Ming
|2020
|12,690
|May 2030
|8
|YM TOTALITY(i)
|Yang Ming
|2020
|12,690
|July 2030
|9
|YM TARGET(i)
|Yang Ming
|2021
|12,690
|November 2030
|10
|YM TIPTOP(i)
|Yang Ming
|2021
|12,690
|March 2031
|11
|CAPE AKRITAS
|MSC
|2016
|11,010
|August 2031
|12
|CAPE TAINARO
|MSC
|2017
|11,010
|April 2031
|13
|CAPE KORTIA
|MSC
|2017
|11,010
|August 2031
|14
|CAPE SOUNIO
|MSC
|2017
|11,010
|April 2031
|15
|CAPE ARTEMISIO
|MSC
|2017
|11,010
|September 2030
|16
|SHANGHAI
|COSCO
|2006
|9,469
|34,888
|2.6
|August 2028
|17
|YANTIAN I
|COSCO
|2006
|9,469
|July 2028
|18
|YANTIAN
|COSCO
|2006
|9,469
|May 2028
|19
|COSCO HELLAS
|COSCO
|2006
|9,469
|August 2028
|20
|BEIJING
|COSCO
|2006
|9,469
|July 2028
|21
|MSC AZOV
|MSC/(*)
|2014
|9,403
|December 2029
|22
|MSC AMALFI
|MSC/(*)
|2014
|9,403
|January 2030
|23
|MSC AJACCIO
|MSC/(*)
|2014
|9,403
|December 2029
|24
|MSC ATHENS
|MSC
|2013
|8,827
|January 2029
|25
|MSC ATHOS
|MSC
|2013
|8,827
|February 2029
|26
|VALOR
|MSC
|2013
|8,827
|May 2030
|27
|VALUE
|MSC
|2013
|8,827
|June 2030
|28
|VALIANT
|MSC
|2013
|8,827
|August 2030
|29
|VALENCE
|MSC
|2013
|8,827
|August 2030
|30
|VANTAGE
|MSC
|2013
|8,827
|November 2030
|31
|NAVARINO
|MSC
|2010
|8,531
|March 2029
|32
|KLEVEN
|MSC/(*)
|1996
|8,044
|April 2028
|33
|KOTKA
|MSC/(*)
|1996
|8,044
|September 2028
|34
|KOWLOON
|MSC
|2005
|7,471
|January 2029
|35
|KURE
|MSC
|1996
|7,403
|August 2028
|36
|METHONI
|Maersk/(*)
|2003
|6,724
|31,539
|2.3
|October 2029
|37
|PORTO CHELI
|Maersk/(*)
|2001
|6,712
|October 2029
|38
|TAMPA I
|COSCO
|2000
|6,648
|September 2028
|39
|ZIM VIETNAM
|ZIM
|2003
|6,644
|December 2028
|40
|ZIM AMERICA
|ZIM
|2003
|6,644
|December 2028
|41
|MAERSK PUELO
|Maersk
|2006
|6,541
|January 2027(4)
|42
|ARIES
|ONE
|2004
|6,492
|March 2029
|43
|ARGUS
|ONE
|2004
|6,492
|May 2029
|44
|PORTO KAGIO(ii)
|Maersk
|2002
|5,908
|November 2026
|45
|GLEN CANYON
|OOCL
|2006
|5,642
|September 2028
|46
|NEW ACQUISITION No1 (iii)
|(*)
|2001
|5,610
|May 2030(5)
|47
|NEW ACQUISITION No2 (iii)
|(*)
|2001
|5,610
|June 2030(6)
|48
|PORTO GERMENO(ii)
|Maersk
|2002
|5,570
|December 2026
|49
|LEONIDIO
|Maersk/(*)
|2014
|4,957
|October 2029
|50
|KYPARISSIA
|Maersk/(*)
|2014
|4,957
|October 2029
|51
|MEGALOPOLIS
|Maersk/(*)
|2013
|4,957
|May 2030
|52
|MARATHOPOLIS
|Maersk/(*)
|2013
|4,957
|May 2030
|53
|GIALOVA
|ONE
|2009
|4,578
|27,804
|2.5
|April 2029
|54
|DYROS
|Maersk/(*)
|2008
|4,578
|April 2030
|55
|NORFOLK
|OOCL
|2009
|4,259
|March 2028
|56
|VULPECULA
|ZIM
|2010
|4,258
|May 2028
|57
|VOLANS
|COSCO/(*)
|2010
|4,258
|August 2030
|58
|VIRGO
|Maersk/(*)
|2009
|4,258
|April 2030
|59
|VELA
|ZIM
|2009
|4,258
|April 2028
|60
|ANDROUSA
|OOCL
|2010
|4,256
|April 2029
|61
|NEOKASTRO
|ANL Singapore
|2011
|4,178
|21,967
|2.2
|April 2030
|62
|ULSAN
|COSCO
|2002
|4,132
|June 2029
|63
|POLAR BRASIL
|Maersk
|2018
|3,800
|March 2028
|64
|LAKONIA
|COSCO/(*)
|2004
|2,586
|April 2029
|65
|SCORPIUS
|Maersk
|2007
|2,572
|March 2028
|66
|ETOILE
|MSC
|2005
|2,556
|July 2028
|67
|AREOPOLIS
|COSCO/(*)
|2000
|2,474
|May 2029
|68
|ARKADIA
|Evergreen/(*)
|2001
|1,550
|November 2028
|69
|MICHIGAN
|MSC
|2008
|1,300
|October 2027
|70
|TRADER
|MSC/(*)
|2008
|1,300
|October 2028
|71
|LUEBECK
|MSC
|2001
|1,078
|April 2028
Containerships under construction
|Vessel
|Charterer
|Capacity (TEU)
|Estimated Delivery(7)
|Employment
|1
|Newbuilding 1
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q3 2028
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|2
|Newbuilding 2
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q3 2028
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|3
|Newbuilding 3
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q4 2028
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|4
|Newbuilding 4
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q4 2028
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|5
|Newbuilding 5
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q1 2029
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|6
|Newbuilding 6
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q2 2029
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|7
|Newbuilding 7
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q2 2029
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|8
|Newbuilding 8
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q2 2029
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|9
|Newbuilding 9
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q3 2029
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|10
|Newbuilding 10
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q3 2029
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|11
|Newbuilding 11
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q1 2030
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|12
|Newbuilding 12
|COSCO
|9,200
|Q2 2030
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|13
|Newbuilding 13
|(*)
|3,100
|Q2 2027
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|14
|Newbuilding 14
|(*)
|3,100
|Q2 2027
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|15
|Newbuilding 15
|COSCO
|3,100
|Q2 2027
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|16
|Newbuilding 16
|(*)
|3,100
|Q3 2027
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|17
|Newbuilding 17
|(*)
|3,100
|Q3 2027
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|18
|Newbuilding 18
|(*)
|3,100
|Q3 2027
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|19
|Newbuilding 19
|(*)
|3,100
|Q4 2027
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|20
|Newbuilding 20
|COSCO
|3,100
|Q2 2028
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|21
|Newbuilding 21
|COSCO
|3,100
|Q3 2028
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|22
|Newbuilding 22
|COSCO
|3,100
|Q3 2028
|Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
(*) Denotes charterer's identity, which is treated as confidential.
| COSTAMARE INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
|Nine-months ended September 30,
|Three-months ended September 30,
| (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|REVENUES:
|Voyage revenue
|$
|643,976
|$
|614,374
|$
|215,898
|$
|212,063
|Income from investments in leaseback vessels
|21,952
|26,256
|9,270
|8,324
|Total revenues
|$
|665,928
|$
|640,630
|$
|225,168
|$
|220,387
|EXPENSES:
|Voyage expenses
|(37,767
|)
|(48,921
|)
|(14,384
|)
|(18,062
|)
|Voyage expenses – related parties
|(8,647
|)
|(7,615
|)
|(2,828
|)
|(2,583
|)
|Vessels' operating expenses
|(120,102
|)
|(129,002
|)
|(40,931
|)
|(44,913
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(9,417
|)
|(15,072
|)
|(2,177
|)
|(6,771
|)
|Management fees – related parties
|(21,516
|)
|(22,317
|)
|(7,338
|)
|(7,533
|)
|General and administrative expenses – non-cash component
|(4,617
|)
|(6,823
|)
|(1,782
|)
|(2,197
|)
|Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
|(14,530
|)
|(17,421
|)
|(5,000
|)
|(6,313
|)
|Depreciation
|(96,112
|)
|(97,245
|)
|(32,620
|)
|(31,831
|)
|Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
|2,233
|(2,188
|)
|(338
|)
|(1,212
|)
|Operating income
|$
|355,453
|$
|294,026
|$
|117,770
|$
|98,972
|OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):
|Interest income
|$
|15,520
|$
|9,947
|$
|3,741
|$
|3,295
|Interest and finance costs
|(66,813
|)
|(55,277
|)
|(21,603
|)
|(18,768
|)
|Other
|700
|435
|673
|157
|Gain / (loss) on derivative instruments, net
|12,537
|11,629
|(1,230
|)
|11,303
|Total other expenses, net
|$
|(38,056
|)
|$
|(33,266
|)
|$
|(18,419
|)
|$
|(4,013
|)
|Net Income from continuing operations
|$
|317,397
|$
|260,760
|$
|99,351
|$
|94,959
|Net Loss from discontinued operations
|(27,547
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net Income
|$
|289,850
|$
|260,760
|$
|99,351
|$
|94,959
|Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock
|(15,690
|)
|(15,690
|)
|(5,288
|)
|(5,288
|)
|Net Income attributable to the non-controlling interest
|(3,119
|)
|(3,897
|)
|(1,442
|)
|(1,145
|)
|Net Income available to common stockholders
|$
|271,041
|$
|241,173
|$
|92,621
|$
|88,526
|Earnings per common share, basic and diluted - Total
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.00
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.73
|Earnings per common share, basic and diluted – Continuing operations
|$
|2.48
|$
|2.00
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.73
|Losses per common share, basic and diluted – Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted
|120,119,317
|120,744,583
|120,276,106
|120,897,256
| COSTAMARE INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
| As of December 31,
2025
| As of September 30,
2026
|ASSETS
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and Cash equivalents
|$
|519,847
|$
|653,138
|Restricted cash
|8,123
|6,193
|Short-term investments
|19,276
|19,753
|Investment in leaseback vessels, current
|55,075
|63,445
|Due from related parties, current
|-
|75
|Accounts receivable
|11,580
|12,717
|Inventories
|14,121
|16,389
|Fair value of derivatives
|5,349
|2,470
|Insurance claims receivable
|7,005
|12,903
|Time-charter assumed
|74
|-
|Vessels held for sale
|-
|45,494
|Accrued charter revenue
|5,576
|5,156
|Prepayments and other
|44,642
|52,637
|Total current assets
|$
|690,668
|$
|890,370
|FIXED ASSETS, NET:
|Vessels and advances, net
|2,738,982
|2,987,019
|Total fixed assets, net
|$
|2,738,982
|$
|2,987,019
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current
|$
|309,515
|$
|327,548
|Deferred charges, net
|53,792
|74,712
|Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current
|11,282
|21,619
|Accounts receivable, non-current
|2,025
|1,500
|Due from related parties, non-current
|1,125
|1,500
|Restricted cash
|42,307
|53,998
|Fair value of derivatives, non-current
|9,294
|2,408
|Accrued charter revenue, non-current
|3,672
|3,191
|Total assets
|$
|3,862,662
|$
|4,363,865
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|268,131
|$
|203,165
|Accounts payable
|11,267
|13,200
|Due to related parties
|7,224
|9,857
|Accrued liabilities
|22,620
|23,963
|Unearned revenue
|42,627
|55,210
|Fair value of derivatives
|24
|112
|Other current liabilities
|46,675
|47,771
|Total current liabilities
|$
|398,568
|$
|353,278
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|$
|1,246,707
|$
|1,604,433
|Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion
|45
|-
|Unearned revenue, net of current portion
|43,161
|32,443
|Other non-current liabilities
|15,225
|14,872
|Total non-current liabilities
|$
|1,305,138
|$
|1,651,748
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|-
|-
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Treasury stock
|(120,095
|)
|(120,095
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,333,223
|1,340,272
|Retained earnings
|868,733
|1,067,041
|Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)
|4,320
|(1,035
|)
|Total Costamare Inc. stockholders' equity
|$
|2,086,194
|$
|2,286,196
|Non-controlling interest
|72,762
|72,643
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,158,956
|2,358,839
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,862,662
|$
|4,363,865
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