7AI Named To Fortune's 2027 Cyber 60 For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights 7AI's market-leading foundational AI security platform, which puts AI at the core of security operations with people directing the defense

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7AI, the company building AI that Defends, today announced that it has been named to Fortune Magazine's 2027 Cyber 60 list of the most important venture-backed cybersecurity startups for the second consecutive year. Developed in partnership with Lightspeed Venture Partners and AWS, the list recognizes companies offering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions that have not undergone an IPO, acquisition or other significant exit.

“7AI is leading the transformation to AI-driven security operations, and the market is moving with us,” said Lior Div, CEO and co-founder of 7AI.“Growing our customer base nearly ninefold in a single year puts us in rare company in cybersecurity. That momentum comes from what security leaders tell us every day: attackers are using AI to move faster than their teams can keep up, and they need agents that work across the tools they already run, with their people directing the defense. A second consecutive year on the Cyber 60 reflects the trust customers are placing in 7AI as the leader in this category.”

7AI's market-leading Foundational AI Security platform is changing how security work gets done. The platform brings together agents that reason and act, the security stack an organization already runs, and a living Context Graph of its environment. Federated SIEM lets those agents work across data in existing SIEMs, data lakes and cloud platforms, while 7AI Build enables customers and partners to create custom skills, agentic workflows and security services on the platform.

That evolution is delivering measurable results at enterprise scale. 7AI has processed more than 23 million security alerts, saved over 3 million analyst hours and reclaimed $202.9 million in security operations center productivity since February 2025-freeing security professionals to focus on proactive defense, strategic decisions and work that requires human judgment. As the fastest-growing agentic security company, 7AI grew the number of its six-figure customers more than tenfold in the past 12 months. Nearly 45% of its pipeline now comes through partners.

The Fortune Cyber 60 selection is based on financial performance, growth, business operations and cybersecurity market research, with the final list reviewed and validated by Fortune.

For more information about 7AI, visit 7ai.com.

About 7AI

7AI delivers AI that Defends. Its Foundational AI Security platform puts AI at the core of security operations, with people directing the defense. Working across the tools and data an organization already has, 7AI agents detect, investigate, hunt, respond, improve detections and report in a self-improving loop so protection compounds faster than threats evolve. Proven in production at Fortune 500 scale, with more than 23 million security alerts processed and over 3 million analyst hours saved, 7AI enables security teams to focus on proactive defense, strategic decisions and the work that requires human judgment. Founded in 2024 by Lior Div and Yonatan Striem-Amit, 7AI is headquartered in Boston and backed by $166 million in total funding. Learn more at 7ai.com.

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Susie Dougherty for 7AI

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