Bombardier Signs MOU With BAE Systems To Collaborate Toward Next-Generation Combat Air Programs



Areas of expertise targeted include R&D, systems integration, workforce and supply chain development, industrialization and in-service lifecycle management Collaboration reflects Bombardier's ambition to support next-generation defence industrial capabilities

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UK-based BAE Systems to explore opportunities to develop complementary industrial and technology capabilities that may support future combat air programs.

Under the MOU, Bombardier and BAE Systems will identify areas of collaboration across key technological and industrial capabilities. These include R&D, systems integration, workforce and supply chain development, industrialization and in-service lifecycle management. Both companies will now work to build a framework that incorporates practical areas of cooperation and assess future opportunities aligned with future capability requirements, government priorities and industrial objectives.

This collaboration also exemplifies how Bombardier's experience coordinating complex aircraft programs and specialized supplier ecosystems makes the company a point of choice for future development and industrial requirements in aerospace and defence.

“Bombardier has a proud history of designing, building and supporting world-class aircraft while advancing aerospace technology. We are well positioned to bring together and develop the talent and expertise needed for programs that can carry a generational impact on the worldwide defence industry,” said Stephen McCullough, Bombardier's Executive Vice President of Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense.“This MOU with BAE Systems provides a clear framework to explore how these capabilities can support next-generation defence programs, while strengthening industrial capacity, high-value jobs and long-term aerospace leadership.”

“BAE Systems brings decades of combat air experience spanning aircraft design, systems integration, manufacturing and support. This agreement marks an important step in our ambition to strengthen international partnerships that support the future of combat air,” said Simon Barnes, Group Managing Director, BAE Systems Air.“We're excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Bombardier to help deliver the strategic aims of Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy.”

This MOU between Bombardier and BAE Systems marks an important step in exploring how Bombardier's aerospace expertise, advanced manufacturing capabilities and defence integration experience could contribute to the development of next-generation air combat capabilities. This MOU also supports broader efforts to strengthen the defence industrial base through highly skilled engineering, manufacturing, and systems integration capabilities. Canada announced its observer status in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), alongside partner nations Japan, Italy and the UK, in July 2026.

Bombardier's growing defence business is centered on flexibility. The company's aircraft are in service with governments and militaries around the world, supporting a range of specialized missions where reliability, performance and adaptability are essential. Bombardier's proven engineering talent and global manufacturing footprint are poised to take a step forward through new collaborations such as through this MOU.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,300 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries.

Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For Information

For corporate news and information, visit bombardier.com. For information about Bombardier Defense, visit bombardier.com/defense.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Louise Solomita

+1-514-513-6410

...

Bombardieris a registered or unregistered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements require us to draw conclusions based on assumptions and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, meaning that our results in subsequent periods could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.