Optimizerx Sets Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For November 11, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. ET
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 11, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
|Toll Free:
|1-877-407-9716
|International:
|1-201-493-6779
|Conference ID:
|13763502
|Call meTM Link:
|Webcast:
Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.
A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the investors section of the OptimizeRx website at .
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.
Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.
For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit .
OptimizeRx Contact
Andy D'Silva, Chief Business Officer
...
Investor Relations Contact
Douglas Farrell
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
...
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