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Optimizerx Sets Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For November 11, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. ET


Date: 2026-10-28 07:31:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients at critical decision points, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2026. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716
International: 1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13763502
Call meTM Link:
Webcast:


Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the investors section of the OptimizeRx website at .

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit .

OptimizeRx Contact
Andy D'Silva, Chief Business Officer
...

Investor Relations Contact
Douglas Farrell
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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