Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings Of $43.5 Million Or $1.40 Per Diluted Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion and Record Non-Interest Income LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices throughout the state of Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported record earnings of $43.5 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. This compares to net income of $40.1 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and $36.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net interest margin expansion, strong credit quality metrics and record levels of non-interest income all contributed to record third quarter 2026 earnings.

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Net income $ 43,508 $ 40,057 $ 36,241 Net income per share, diluted 1.40 1.31 1.23 Net interest income $ 92,604 $ 87,828 $ 77,037 Provision for credit losses(1) 950 - 1,975 Non-interest income 27,633 26,747 24,476 Non-interest expenses 64,114 63,806 53,831 Net interest margin 3.88 % 3.84 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio(2) 53.29 % 55.64 % 52.99 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 9.98 % 9.66 % 9.16 % Annualized return on average assets(4) 1.69 % 1.63 % 1.56 % Annualized return on average equity(4) 13.72 % 13.50 % 14.16 %



“Stock Yards delivered another record quarter, with net interest margin expansion and broad-based strength in non-interest income driving earnings to a new high,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Loan growth was positive, but lighter than anticipated, as payoffs remained elevated and continued to offset solid production. While we expect payoff activity to remain a headwind in the near term, our pipeline is steady heading into the fourth quarter. Non-interest income was once again a highlight, with WM&T revenue, treasury management fees and brokerage income each reaching record levels, and card income also contributing to solid results. While total assets remained above the regulatory $10 billion threshold as of September 30, 2026, we remain committed to managing the balance sheet under $10 billion at year-end as we position the Company to officially transition across that threshold in 2027.

“In addition to organic growth, I am excited to report the first full quarter reflecting our successful merger with Field & Main Bancorp (“Field & Main”),” Hillebrand continued.“The acquisition is already making a meaningful contribution to our results, and shortly after quarter end, in mid-October, we completed the core systems conversion, an important milestone in fully integrating our two organizations. While there is more work ahead, we are now well positioned to strengthen our presence in this new market, enhance operating leverage, and deliver expanded capabilities to customers across Western Kentucky and the surrounding region. I'm excited about the long-term growth opportunities this combination creates.”

As of September 30, 2026, Stock Yards had $10.26 billion in assets, $7.99 billion in loans and $8.39 billion in total deposits. The Company's combined enterprise, which encompasses 82 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic and economic footprint, including the six locations added through the Field & Main acquisition and continued organic expansion, including the opening of the Company's first full-service location in Bowling Green, Kentucky in late September.

Key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2026 included:



Total loans increased $1.06 billion, or 15%, over the last 12 months, while growing $104 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter. As of period end, and including purchase accounting-related adjustments, the Field & Main loan portfolio totaled $606 million. Excluding the Field & Main portfolio, organic growth totaled $453 million, or 6%, over the past 12 months, with the CRE and C&I segments being the primary drivers of the increase. The yield earned on total loans ended at 6.17% for the third quarter of 2026, down 2 basis points compared to the third quarter of the prior year due to interest rate reductions implemented by the FRB in the latter part of 2025. The FRB's recent interest rate increase had a minimal impact on the quarter's results given its mid-September effective date.

Deposit balances increased $746 million, or 10%, over the last 12 months. As of period end, the Field & Main deposit portfolio totaled $731 million, including $130 million of non-interest bearing deposits. Excluding the Field & Main deposit portfolio, total deposits grew $15 million, or less than 1%. On the linked quarter, total deposits contracted $96 million, or 1%. Excluding the impact of the Field & Main portfolio, total deposits contracted $61 million on the linked quarter, driven by declines in the more expensive time deposit and normal seasonal fluctuations in public fund balances.

Net interest income increased $15.6 million, or 20%, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 32 basis points to 3.88% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of the prior year, driven by substantial average loan balance growth, lower deposit costs, a more efficient balance sheet and the impact of the Field & Main merger. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $4.8 million, or 5%, and net interest margin expanded by 4 basis points, driven primarily by improved loan yields, steady interest-bearing deposit costs and a more efficient balance sheet. Higher loan yields were attributed to the continued favorable repricing of the legacy portfolio, while deposit costs declined one basis point as higher interest-bearing demand and money market costs were offset by the favorable repricing of the time deposit portfolio.

The provision for credit losses on loans(1) was $700,000 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.6 million for the prior year quarter, due to solid organic loan growth for the quarter, strong credit quality metrics and an improved unemployment forecast during the quarter. No provision for off balance sheet credit exposures was recorded for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $425,000 for the prior year quarter.

Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale investment securities of $250,000 was recorded for the third quarter of 2026 to establish an allowance for the Company's only corporate security, which was acquired as a result of a previous acquisition, due to an event of default that is in the process of resolution.

Non-interest income increased $3.2 million, or 13%, over the third quarter of 2025, and increased $886,000, or 3%, on the linked quarter as a result of organic growth and the first full quarter of acquisition-related activity.

Total non-interest expenses increased $10.3 million, or 19%, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025, and increased $308,000, or less than 1%, on the linked quarter. Activity related to the Field & Main merger totaled $6.2 million during the third quarter of 2026, $5.5 million of which relates to regular operating expenses and $678,000 relates to one-time merger-related expenses. Remaining merger-related expenses, primarily related to systems conversion, are expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2026. Tangible book value per share(3) was $32.08 on September 30, 2026, compared to $31.39 on June 30, 2026, and $28.30 on September 30, 2025.



Hillebrand concluded,“In August 2026, we were honored to be recognized by Bank Director as one of the top 25 banks in the nation, ranking 17th overall and 10th among the banks studied with total assets between $5 billion and $50 billion. This recognition serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and proves that our full-relationship, community banking business model continues to deliver the exceptional results that have become synonymous with the Stock Yards name.”

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2026, Compared with Third Quarter 2025

Net interest income, the Company's largest source of revenue, increased by $15.6 million, or 20%, to $92.6 million. Significant average earning asset balance growth led to strong net interest income expansion. Net interest income attributed to the Field & Main merger totaled $7.8 million, representing a full quarter of activity.



Total interest income increased by $14.1 million, or 12%, to $134 million, including $12.1 million of interest income attributed to the Field & Main acquisition.



Interest income and fees on loans increased $16.1 million, or 15%, over the prior year quarter, while average loan balances increased $1.06 billion, or 15%. Interest income on loans attributed to the Field & Main acquisition totaled $11.0 million, with acquired average loans totaling $618 million. The average yield earned on loans decreased 2 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.17%. Excluding the impact of the Field & Main acquisition, which included approximately $488,000 of purchased loan mark accretion, average loan yields on the legacy portfolio declined slightly to 6.10%.



Interest income on securities decreased $2.6 million, or 34%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. Average securities balances declined $313 million, or 25%, while the rate earned on securities declined 28 basis points to 2.14%. The decline in average balances and related yields was attributed to the scheduled maturities of treasury bills over the past 12 months that had previously been used for collateral pledging purposes and carried a rate similar to the Federal Funds Target Rate. Given that the acquired securities portfolio was sold immediately upon acquisition close, there was minimal impact on the investment portfolio.

Average overnight funds increased $140 million, or 31% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the prior year, driven largely by substantial average deposit growth and the previously mentioned maturity activity from the securities portfolio. Corresponding interest income increased $593,000, or 12%, consistent with significant average balance growth. The related yield declined 65 basis points to 3.77% compared to the prior year quarter due to the Federal Reserve's rate reductions over the past year.

Total interest expense decreased $1.5 million, or 3%, to $41.8 million despite recording interest expense totaling $4.3 million in relation to the Field & Main merger. While average interest-bearing deposit balances increased $661 million, or 11%, as a result of both organic growth and acquisition-related activity, the corresponding expense declined $1.1 million, or 3%, compared to the third quarter of 2025 and the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits dropped 32 basis points to 2.28%, which was driven by strategically lowering deposit rate offerings in tandem with the Federal Reserve's rate reductions over the past 12 months.



The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans(1) of $700,000 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.6 million in provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2025. The lower expense compared to the third quarter of 2025 reflected strong credit metrics and an improved economic forecast. No expense for off balance sheet exposures was recorded for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $425,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2025, due primarily to a decrease in expected future utilization within the C&D portfolio. Additionally, provision for credit losses on available-for-sale investment securities of $250,000 was recorded in relation to a corporate security owned through a previous acquisition. No such expense was recorded in the prior year period.

Non-interest income increased $3.2 million, or 13%, to $27.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Non-interest income attributed to the Field & Main acquisition totaled $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2026.



WM&T income ended the third quarter of 2026 at a record $12.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 20%, over the third quarter of 2025. WM&T revenue attributed to the Field & Main acquisition totaled $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2026. Excluding the impact of the Field & Main merger, legacy WM&T revenue ended at $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, aided by market appreciation and customer base expansion.

Treasury management fees increased $404,000, or 14%, to a record $3.3 million, with organic growth and new product sales driving the increase. Activity related to Field & Main was minimal, totaling $27,000.

Card income increased $602,000, or 12%, over the third quarter of 2025, with activity attributed to the Field & Main acquisition totaling $413,000.

Brokerage income grew $104,000, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of the prior year, ending at a record $1.2 million. Other non-interest income, which primarily includes swap fees, letter of credit fees and OREO activity, decreased $108,000 compared to the third quarter of 2025, as the prior year period benefitted from swap fee activity.



Non-interest expenses increased by $10.3 million, or 19%, to $64.1 million, compared to the third quarter of 2025. Non-interest expenses related to the Field & Main merger totaled $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, $5.5 million of which represents regular operating expenses and $678,000 represents one-time merger-related charges.



Compensation expense increased $2.7 million, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by growth in full-time equivalent employees (FTEs), including the impact of the Field & Main acquisition, and annual merit-based salary increases. Approximately 100 employees joined the Company as part of the Field & Main merger.

Employee benefits expense increased $1.5 million, or 32%, attributed to the previously mentioned FTE growth in addition to higher health insurance claims activity.

Technology and communication expense increased $1.6 million, or 33%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, attributed to several planned investments, including the development of advanced data analytics capabilities in addition to the impact of the Field & Main acquisition.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $905,000, or 22%, over the third quarter of 2025, consistent with the impact of the Field & Main acquisition, which added six full-service locations, and organic branch network expansion over the last 12 months in addition to higher rent and depreciation expense.

Marketing and business development expense increased $84,000, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the impact of the Field & Main acquisition.

Intangible asset amortization expense increased $1.0 million, or 110%, which was entirely the result of the core deposit and customer list intangible assets recorded as a result of the Field & Main acquisition. Other non-interest expenses increased $1.5 million, or 65%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven mainly by the impact of a singular non-recurring credit card fraud loss that totaled $850,000.



The Company recorded income tax expense of $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, with an effective tax rate of 21.1%. This compared to income tax expense of $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 20.7%.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2026, Compared with September 30, 2025

Total assets increased by $953 million, or 10%, year over year to $10.26 billion.

Total loans increased $1.06 billion, or 15%, to $7.99 billion, with broad-based growth across segments and markets. As of September 30, 2026, the Field & Main loan portfolio totaled approximately $606 million. Excluding the Field & Main portfolio, organic growth totaled $453 million, or 6%, with the CRE and C&I segments being the primary drivers of the increase. Total line of credit usage ended at 48% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 47% as of September 30, 2025. C&I line of credit usage ended at 36% as of period end, compared to 37% as of September 30, 2025.

Total investment securities decreased $141 million, or 15%, year over year, driven by the maturity of short-term treasury bills over the past 12 months that had previously been utilized for seasonal collateral pledging purposes that were not reinvested, providing liquidity and funding for continued loan growth consistent with current balance sheet management strategies. At acquisition date, Field & Main added approximately $56 million of investment securities (stated at market value), which consisted predominantly of tax-free municipals. The Company immediately sold the majority of the acquired portfolio, and less than $1 million of the acquired investment securities portfolio remained on the balance sheet as of quarter-end.

Total deposits increased $746 million, or 10%, over the past 12 months. As of period end, the Field & Main deposit portfolio totaled $731 million, including $130 million of non-interest bearing deposits. Excluding the Field & Main portfolio, total deposits grew $16 million, or less than 1%.

Non-performing loans totaled $21.9 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2026, compared to $18.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2025. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.35% on September 30, 2026, compared to 1.33% on September 30, 2025, the increase over the prior year being attributed to the allowance recorded in relation to the loan portfolio acquired from Field & Main.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company continued to be“well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 12.35% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 9.98% on September 30, 2026, compared to 11.19% and 9.16% on September 30, 2025, respectively. Further, tangible book value per share increased to $32.08 at September 30, 2026, from $28.30 at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 13% over the prior year.

In August 2026, the board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 per common share. The dividend was paid October 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2026.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2026, Compared with Second Quarter 2026

Net interest margin expanded 4 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.88%, driven largely by higher earning asset yields and flat overall funding costs. Higher loan yields were attributed to the continued favorable repricing of the legacy portfolio as well as the addition of the higher-yielding Field & Main loan portfolio.

Net interest income increased $4.8 million, or 5%, over the prior quarter. Net interest income attributed to the Field & Main acquisition, which represents a full quarter of activity, totaled $7.8 million.



Total interest income increased $6.1 million, or 5%.



Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $5.3 million, or 5%. Average loans increased $244 million, or 3%, and the corresponding yield earned increased to 6.17%.



Average investment securities balances declined $37 million, or 4%, with related interest income decreasing $230,000, or 4%, as a result of scheduled maturity activity and normal amortization.

Average interest-bearing cash balances increased $91 million, or 18%, driving a $922,000, or 20%, increase in related interest income during the period.

Total interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 3%. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.5 million, or 4%, which was almost entirely attributed to interest expense associated with the interest-bearing deposit portfolio acquired from Field & Main.



During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $700,000 of provision for credit losses on loans(1) and $250,000 of provision expense for available-for-sale investment securities. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded no provision for credit losses on loans and no provision expense for available-for-sale investment securities.

Non-interest income increased $886,000, or 3%, on the linked quarter, to $27.6 million. The third quarter of 2026 includes $2.0 million in activity related to the Field & Main merger. Excluding this activity, non-interest income for the quarter increased $142,000, or 1%, as increases in card income, treasury management fees and brokerage income were only partially offset by declines in other income, mortgage banking revenue and WM&T fees. The decline in WM&T fees reflected the benefit of seasonal tax-fee revenue in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expenses increased $308,000 on the linked quarter to $64.1 million. Activity related to the Field & Main merger totaled $6.2 million, $5.5 million of which represents normal, recurring expenses and $678,000 represents one-time merger related expenses.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2026, Compared with June 30, 2026

Total assets decreased $108 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter to $10.26 billion.

Total loans expanded $104 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter. Excluding the Field & Main portfolio, organic growth for the quarter was $131 million. This was a notable improvement compared to the prior quarter where organic loan growth was muted due to the impact of several larger loan payoffs. Total line of credit usage was 48% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 50% as of June 30, 2026. C&I line of credit usage was 36% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 37% at June 30, 2026.

Total deposits decreased $96 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter. Total non-interest bearing deposits increased $20 million, or 1%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts decreased $116 million, or 2%. As of September 30, 2026, the Field & Main deposit portfolio totaled $731 million in total deposits, including $130 million in non-interest bearing deposits. Excluding the Field & Main portfolio, deposits declined $61 million, reflecting contractions within the time deposit portfolio and normal seasonal fluctuations in public fund balances.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $10.26 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company's common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol“SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company's customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company's customers; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.



Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

Income Statement Data 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) $ 92,689 $ 77,119 $ 259,129 $ 221,315 Interest income: Loans $ 123,322 $ 107,207 $ 347,756 $ 309,816 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 5,596 5,003 15,300 9,734 Mortgage loans held for sale 97 74 260 229 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 434 488 1,231 1,682 Investment securities 4,935 7,500 15,791 24,977 Total interest income 134,384 120,272 380,338 346,438 Interest expense: Deposits 38,223 39,294 110,456 111,386 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 462 588 1,207 2,027 Federal funds purchased 68 72 199 214 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,654 2,870 8,515 10,519 Subordinated debentures 373 411 1,108 1,230 Total interest expense 41,780 43,235 121,485 125,376 Net interest income 92,604 77,037 258,853 221,062 Provision for credit losses (1) 950 1,975 2,575 5,050 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 91,654 75,062 256,278 216,012 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 12,863 10,704 36,761 31,834 Deposit service charges 2,555 2,281 7,079 6,429 Debit and credit card income 5,611 5,009 15,393 14,354 Treasury management fees 3,327 2,923 9,490 8,601 Mortgage banking income 876 1,252 2,819 3,263 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 1,216 1,112 3,351 3,102 Bank owned life insurance 729 631 2,052 1,882 Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - 445 74 Other 456 564 1,584 2,281 Total non-interest income 27,633 24,476 78,974 71,820 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 31,573 28,836 91,692 82,047 Employee benefits 6,422 4,878 18,774 15,993 Net occupancy and equipment 4,991 4,086 14,056 12,234 Technology and communication 6,416 4,837 18,173 14,438 Debit and credit card processing 2,367 1,984 6,415 5,711 Marketing and business development 1,971 1,887 5,486 5,353 Postage, printing and supplies 957 910 2,895 2,816 Legal and professional 1,043 891 3,278 2,886 FDIC insurance 1,073 1,198 3,328 3,681 Capital and deposit based taxes 852 1,082 2,706 2,520 Merger expenses 678 - 2,961 - Intangible amortization 1,920 915 4,265 2,744 Other 3,851 2,327 9,133 7,135 Total non-interest expenses 64,114 53,831 183,162 157,558 Income before income tax expense 55,173 45,707 152,090 130,274 Income tax expense 11,665 9,466 31,930 26,738 Net income $ 43,508 $ 36,241 $ 120,160 $ 103,536 Net income per share - Basic $ 1.41 $ 1.23 $ 3.97 $ 3.53 Net income per share - Diluted 1.40 1.23 3.95 3.51 Cash dividend declared per share 0.33 0.32 0.97 0.94 Weighted average shares - Basic 30,956 29,369 30,267 29,360 Weighted average shares - Diluted 31,118 29,526 30,402 29,511 September 30,

Balance Sheet Data 2026

2025

Investment securities $ 799,422 $ 940,639 Loans 7,987,664 6,929,456 Allowance for credit losses on loans 107,855 92,160 Total assets 10,260,130 9,307,376 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,679,364 1,589,159 Interest bearing deposits 6,710,461 6,054,813 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 250,000 300,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,737 ) (67,622 ) Stockholders' equity 1,267,270 1,041,144 Total shares outstanding 31,066 29,474 Book value per share (3) $ 40.79 $ 35.32 Tangible common equity per share (3) 32.08 28.30 Market value per share 77.09 69.99 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

Average Balance Sheet Data 2026

2025

2026

2025

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 589,179 $ 448,969 $ 548,363 $ 294,033 Mortgage loans held for sale 7,975 6,051 6,946 6,310 Investment securities 923,445 1,236,715 972,122 1,342,742 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,583 21,125 22,960 24,756 Loans 7,929,249 6,873,559 7,580,225 6,740,318 Total interest earning assets 9,474,431 8,586,419 9,130,616 8,408,159 Total assets 10,217,117 9,216,803 9,832,634 9,033,780 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,673,942 1,540,029 1,564,339 1,485,519 Interest bearing deposits 6,662,359 6,001,275 6,462,566 5,806,932 Total deposits 8,336,301 7,541,304 8,026,905 7,292,451 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 98,741 104,640 90,635 130,507 Federal funds purchased 7,438 6,689 7,377 6,605 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 269,565 300,000 289,744 356,044 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,064,909 6,439,410 6,877,128 6,326,894 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,919 ) (75,659 ) (60,923 ) (82,043 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,258,026 1,015,478 1,179,790 983,665 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.69 % 1.56 % 1.63 % 1.53 % Annualized return on average equity (4) 13.72 % 14.16 % 13.62 % 14.07 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.88 % 3.56 % 3.79 % 3.52 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 22.97 % 24.09 % 23.36 % 24.50 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 53.29 % 52.99 % 54.17 % 53.75 % Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 12.35 % 11.19 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.98 % 9.16 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 12.00 % 10.89 % Total risk-based capital 13.73 % 13.17 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 12.19 % 11.59 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.48 % 11.92 % Leverage 11.02 % 10.24 % Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 2,167,416 $ 1,947,892 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,290,241 1,091,134 Commercial and industrial 1,771,758 1,490,149 Residential real estate - owner occupied 1,002,144 873,540 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 478,244 394,429 Construction and land development 769,628 675,052 Home equity lines of credit 355,934 271,017 Consumer 113,937 142,149 Leases 11,256 18,517 Credit cards 27,106 25,577 Total loans and leases $ 7,987,664 $ 6,929,456 Deposit Segmentation Interest bearing demand $ 3,161,774 $ 2,573,204 Savings 475,700 420,614 Money market 1,272,970 1,341,727 Time deposits 1,800,017 1,719,268 Non-Interest bearing deposits 1,679,364 1,589,159 Total deposits $ 8,389,825 $ 7,643,972 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 20,014 $ 18,559 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 1,877 100 Total non-performing loans 21,891 18,659 Other real estate owned 406 190 Total non-performing assets $ 22,297 $ 18,849 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.35 % 1.33 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.42 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 493 % 494 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (3,952 ) $ (112 ) $ (3,877 ) $ 517 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) -0.05% -0.01% -0.05% 0.01 % Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison

Income Statement Data 9/30/26

6/30/26

3/31/26

12/31/25

9/30/25

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) $ 92,689 $ 87,925 $ 78,516 $ 79,339 $ 77,119 Net interest income $ 92,604 $ 87,828 $ 78,421 $ 79,250 $ 77,037 Provision for credit losses (1) 950 - 1,625 1,650 1,975 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 91,654 87,828 76,796 77,600 75,062 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 12,863 12,563 11,335 10,974 10,704 Deposit service charges 2,555 2,368 2,156 2,303 2,281 Debit and credit card income 5,611 5,144 4,638 5,519 5,009 Treasury management fees 3,327 3,175 2,988 3,078 2,923 Mortgage banking income 876 1,013 930 860 1,252 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 1,216 1,074 1,061 1,119 1,112 Bank owned life insurance 729 691 632 633 631 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment - (34 ) 479 (2 ) - Other 456 753 375 644 564 Total non-interest income 27,633 26,747 24,594 25,128 24,476 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 31,573 30,953 29,166 28,510 28,836 Employee benefits 6,422 6,183 6,169 5,267 4,878 Net occupancy and equipment 4,991 4,745 4,320 4,299 4,086 Technology and communication 6,416 6,422 5,335 4,857 4,837 Debit and credit card processing 2,367 2,126 1,922 1,902 1,984 Marketing and business development 1,971 2,237 1,278 2,173 1,887 Postage, printing and supplies 957 1,025 913 930 910 Legal and professional 1,043 1,359 876 1,329 891 FDIC insurance 1,073 1,109 1,146 1,124 1,198 Capital and deposit based taxes 852 976 878 895 1,082 Merger expenses 678 2,283 - - - Intangible amortization 1,920 1,546 799 914 915 Other 3,851 2,842 2,440 2,606 2,327 Total non-interest expenses 64,114 63,806 55,242 54,806 53,831 Income before income tax expense 55,173 50,769 46,148 47,922 45,707 Income tax expense 11,665 10,712 9,553 11,308 9,466 Net income $ 43,508 $ 40,057 $ 36,595 $ 36,614 $ 36,241 Net income per share - Basic $ 1.41 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 1.25 $ 1.23 Net income per share - Diluted 1.40 1.31 1.24 1.24 1.23 Cash dividend declared per share 0.33 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 Weighted average shares - Basic 30,956 30,442 29,387 29,370 29,369 Weighted average shares - Diluted 31,118 30,568 29,502 29,495 29,526 Quarterly Comparison

Balance Sheet Data 9/30/26

6/30/26

3/31/26

12/31/25

9/30/25

Cash and due from banks $ 78,128 $ 89,258 $ 85,596 $ 70,061 $ 84,357 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 595,265 753,573 581,123 816,315 671,932 Mortgage loans held for sale 9,100 8,262 5,758 6,247 6,045 Investment securities 799,422 852,158 885,754 921,057 940,639 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 23,777 24,934 20,717 20,717 20,717 Loans 7,987,664 7,883,749 7,226,429 7,041,310 6,929,456 Allowance for credit losses on loans 107,855 109,094 93,596 91,867 92,160 Goodwill 239,862 238,337 194,074 194,074 194,074 Total assets 10,260,130 10,368,564 9,466,856 9,536,124 9,307,376 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,679,364 1,659,007 1,456,324 1,435,846 1,589,159 Interest bearing deposits 6,710,461 6,827,090 6,300,912 6,355,291 6,054,813 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 83,647 102,695 87,513 112,476 73,149 Federal funds purchased 7,528 7,385 7,345 7,289 6,729 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 250,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 Accumulated other comprehensive income loss (74,737 ) (61,131 ) (61,200 ) (61,275 ) (67,622 ) Stockholders' equity 1,267,270 1,246,392 1,102,935 1,075,697 1,041,144 Total shares outstanding 31,066 31,068 29,516 29,476 29,474 Book value per share (3) $ 40.79 $ 40.12 $ 37.37 $ 36.49 $ 35.32 Tangible common equity per share (3) 32.08 31.39 30.41 29.50 28.30 Market value per share 77.09 76.47 66.29 64.95 69.99 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 12.35 % 12.02 % 11.65 % 11.28 % 11.19 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.98 % 9.66 % 9.69 % 9.32 % 9.16 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 12.31 % 12.05 % 11.60 % 11.15 % 11.02 % Total risk-based capital 13.73 % 13.62 % 13.53 % 13.42 % 13.17 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 12.19 % 12.07 % 11.95 % 11.84 % 11.59 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.48 % 12.37 % 12.28 % 12.17 % 11.92 % Leverage 11.02 % 11.05 % 10.68 % 10.30 % 10.24 % Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison

Average Balance Sheet Data 9/30/26

6/30/26

3/31/26

12/31/25

9/30/25

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 589,179 $ 498,198 $ 557,364 $ 742,895 $ 448,969 Mortgage loans held for sale 7,975 7,467 5,365 7,751 6,051 Investment securities 923,445 960,194 1,033,940 1,066,621 1,236,715 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,583 23,538 20,717 20,717 21,125 Loans 7,929,249 7,685,360 7,117,141 6,971,307 6,873,559 Total interest earning assets 9,474,431 9,174,757 8,734,527 8,809,291 8,586,419 Total assets 10,217,117 9,882,847 9,388,841 9,456,699 9,216,803 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,673,942 1,587,131 1,429,253 1,542,735 1,540,029 Interest bearing deposits 6,662,359 6,499,583 6,220,903 6,218,760 6,001,275 Total deposits 8,336,301 8,086,714 7,650,156 7,761,495 7,541,304 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 98,741 80,061 93,040 84,802 104,640 Federal funds purchased 7,438 7,405 7,287 7,088 6,689 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 269,565 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,064,909 6,913,855 6,648,036 6,637,456 6,439,410 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,919 ) (60,666 ) (59,143 ) (65,786 ) (75,659 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,258,026 1,190,463 1,089,025 1,054,117 1,015,478 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.69 % 1.63 % 1.58 % 1.54 % 1.56 % Annualized return on average equity (4) 13.72 % 13.50 % 13.63 % 13.78 % 14.16 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.88 % 3.84 % 3.65 % 3.57 % 3.56 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 22.97 % 23.32 % 23.85 % 24.05 % 24.09 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 53.29 % 55.64 % 53.58 % 52.46 % 52.99 % Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 2,167,416 $ 2,150,290 $ 1,964,589 $ 1,915,252 $ 1,947,892 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,290,241 1,288,855 1,176,570 1,121,896 1,091,134 Commercial and industrial 1,771,758 1,708,911 1,592,578 1,509,489 1,490,149 Residential real estate - owner occupied 1,002,144 990,825 888,721 881,865 873,540 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 478,244 476,119 387,652 391,216 394,429 Construction and land development 769,628 771,069 742,243 751,897 675,052 Home equity lines of credit 355,934 347,187 290,766 285,115 271,017 Consumer 113,937 114,354 142,897 142,425 142,149 Leases 11,256 12,665 15,493 16,912 18,517 Credit cards 27,106 23,474 24,920 25,243 25,577 Total loans and leases $ 7,987,664 $ 7,883,749 $ 7,226,429 $ 7,041,310 $ 6,929,456 Deposit Segmentation Interest bearing demand $ 3,161,774 $ 3,223,367 $ 2,834,034 $ 2,886,406 $ 2,573,204 Savings 475,700 478,559 433,559 420,382 420,614 Money market 1,272,970 1,273,593 1,289,806 1,311,969 1,341,727 Time deposits 1,800,017 1,851,571 1,743,513 1,736,534 1,719,268 Non-Interest bearing deposits 1,679,364 1,659,007 1,456,324 1,435,846 1,589,159 Total deposits $ 8,389,825 $ 8,486,097 $ 7,757,236 $ 7,791,137 $ 7,643,972 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 20,014 $ 19,509 $ 10,519 $ 12,585 $ 18,559 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - - - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 1,877 4,932 927 449 100 Total non-performing loans 21,891 24,441 11,446 13,034 18,659 Other real estate owned 406 440 190 190 190 Total non-performing assets $ 22,297 $ 24,881 $ 11,636 $ 13,224 $ 18,849 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.35 % 1.38 % 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.33 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.32 % 1.32 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 493 % 446 % 818 % 705 % 494 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (3,952 ) $ (29 ) $ 104 $ (1,143 ) $ (112 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) -0.05 % -0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % -0.00 % Other Information Total WM&T assets under management (in millions) $ 8,949 $ 8,844 $ 7,596 $ 7,635 $ 7,480 Full-time equivalent employees 1,270 1,270 1,144 1,123 1,140 (1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows: Quarterly Comparison

(in thousands) 9/30/26

6/30/26

3/31/26

12/31/25

9/30/25

Provision for credit losses - loans $ 700 $ - $ 1,625 $ 850 $ 1,550 Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures - - - 800 425 Provision for credit losses - AFS investment securities 250 - - - - Total provision for credit losses $ 950 $ - $ 1,625 $ 1,650 $ 1,975 (2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses.

Quarterly Comparison

(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/26

6/30/26

3/31/26

12/31/25

9/30/25

Total non-interest expenses (a) $ 64,114 $ 63,806 $ 55,242 $ 54,806 $ 53,831 Less: Non-recurring merger expenses (678 ) (2,283 ) - - - Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c) $ 63,436 $ 61,523 $ 55,242 $ 54,806 $ 53,831 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 92,689 $ 87,925 $ 78,516 $ 79,339 $ 77,119 Total non-interest income 27,633 26,747 24,594 25,128 24,476 Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b) $ 120,322 $ 114,672 $ 103,110 $ 104,467 $ 101,595 Less: Gain/loss on sale of premises and equipment - 34 (479 ) 2 - Total adjusted revenue - Non-GAAP (d) $ 120,322 $ 114,706 $ 102,631 $ 104,469 $ 101,595 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b) 53.29 % 55.64 % 53.58 % 52.46 % 52.99 % Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/d) 52.72 % 53.64 % 53.83 % 52.46 % 52.99 % (3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:

Quarterly Comparison

(In thousands, except per share data) 9/30/26

6/30/26

3/31/26

12/31/25

9/30/25

Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 1,267,270 $ 1,246,392 $ 1,102,935 $ 1,075,697 $ 1,041,144 Less: Goodwill (239,862 ) (238,337 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (30,770 ) (32,690 ) (11,361 ) (12,160 ) (13,074 ) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 996,638 $ 975,365 $ 897,500 $ 869,463 $ 833,996 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 10,260,130 $ 10,368,564 $ 9,466,856 $ 9,536,124 $ 9,307,376 Less: Goodwill (239,862 ) (238,337 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (30,770 ) (32,690 ) (11,361 ) (12,160 ) (13,074 ) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 9,989,498 $ 10,097,537 $ 9,261,421 $ 9,329,890 $ 9,100,228 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 12.35 % 12.02 % 11.65 % 11.28 % 11.19 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 9.98 % 9.66 % 9.69 % 9.32 % 9.16 % Total shares outstanding (e) 31,066 31,068 29,516 29,476 29,474 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 40.79 $ 40.12 $ 37.37 $ 36.49 $ 35.32 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 32.08 31.39 30.41 29.50 28.30 (4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.

(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.

(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.







Contact: T. Clay Stinnett

Executive Vice President,

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

(502) 625-0890