Pyxis Oncology To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Tom Civik, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Pyxis Oncology, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming conferences.



Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 4:40 p.m. ET.



Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology's website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company's lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO), is a first-in-concept antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets extradomain-B of fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix (ECM). EDB+FN is selectively overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment of a wide range of solid tumors and largely absent from normal adult tissues. MICVO is designed to treat solid tumors through a three-pronged mechanism of action: direct cancer cell killing, bystander effect and immunogenic cell death. MICVO is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with R/M HNSCC and other solid tumors. Pyxis Oncology is focused on advancing MICVO, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients living with R/M HNSCC and contributing to meaningful progress in cancer treatment.

MICVO received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with R/M HNSCC whose disease has progressed following treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Pyxis Oncology Contact

...