Former FBI Cyber Incident Response Leader Justin Vallese Joins FTI Consulting's Cybersecurity Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former FBI cyber investigator brings more than two decades of experience in incident response, cyber threat intelligence and national security investigations

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Justin Vallese as a Managing Director in the Cybersecurity practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Vallese, who is based in Los Angeles, joins FTI Consulting following more than two decades with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), where he investigated complex cybercrime and national security matters and advised corporate executives, legal counsel, communications leaders and government agencies on cyber threats and incident response.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Vallese will help clients respond to and investigate significant cyber incidents. Drawing on his experience in threat intelligence, digital forensics, cyber attribution and public-private information sharing, he will advise organizations on how to translate technical findings into practical response strategies and strengthen their resilience against sophisticated threat actors.

“Organizations confronting a cyber incident need advisors who can quickly interpret technical evidence, understand the threat actor and help leadership make informed decisions under pressure,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting.“Justin's investigative experience, technical depth and ability to communicate complex intelligence to executives will strengthen the support we provide to clients facing their most consequential cybersecurity challenges.”

Most recently, Mr. Vallese served as Program Manager for the FBI's Cyberhood Watch initiative in Los Angeles, a cyber threat intelligence-sharing program connecting more than 700 information security professionals and executives. In that role, he advised participating organizations on cyber risk and incident response, led incident escalations, and translated investigative and intelligence findings into actionable guidance.

During his FBI career, Mr. Vallese investigated sophisticated cyber actors and significant incidents involving ransomware, theft of digital assets, supply-chain compromises, botnets and the theft of sensitive information. His work included more than a decade investigating nation-state threat actors and international cybercrime networks. He also served as a Supervisory Special Agent, leading multidisciplinary teams responding to high-profile computer network breaches and advising business leaders on law enforcement engagement and continuity considerations.

Added Mr. Vallese,“Organizations are operating in a threat environment where technical evidence, business risk and executive decision-making are closely connected. As artificial intelligence expands both the scale and sophistication of cyber threats, I look forward to working with my new colleagues at FTI Consulting to help clients understand sophisticated cyber threats, navigate critical incidents and turn intelligence into decisive action.”

Mr. Vallese holds the GIAC Certified Incident Handler and GIAC Security Essentials certifications and is a member of the GIAC Advisory Board. His professional honors include the FBI Director's Award for Outstanding Cyber Investigation, the United States Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service, the United States Secret Service Director's Impact Award and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence National Meritorious Unit Award.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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