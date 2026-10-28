Construction Market In The UK: USD 402.5 Billion By 2032, Supported By HS2, RIS3 And Expanding Civil Engineering Backlogs, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the UK construction market size

United Kingdom Construction Market Growth Drivers

Persistent housing shortage supporting residential construction

The ongoing shortage of homes in England is creating a steady pipeline of opportunities for residential construction. Housing supply gaps are encouraging developers to pursue new projects in areas where demand exceeds available stock. Planning policies that recognize unmet housing requirements can further support proposals for new residential schemes. This environment is encouraging housebuilders to focus on locations with clear housing needs, suitable land availability, and stronger prospects for project approvals.

Rising adoption of off-site and modular construction

Off-site and modular construction is gaining traction as public-sector buyers seek faster and more flexible ways to deliver buildings. Accessible procurement frameworks are making it easier for organizations across healthcare, education, housing, and local government to source modular solutions. Options such as purchasing, hiring, or leasing also allow buyers to select arrangements based on project duration and operational needs. This is creating opportunities for contractors and modular-building suppliers to support both temporary facilities and longer-term developments.

Net-zero targets driving demand for green retrofits

The United Kingdom's net-zero goals are encouraging social landlords to invest in energy-efficient upgrades across existing housing stock. Government-backed retrofit programs are helping fund improvements such as insulation, heating upgrades, and other measures that can enhance building energy performance. These initiatives are creating additional opportunities for contractors and retrofit specialists, while landlord co-investment is supporting the conversion of funded programs into completed projects.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“United Kingdom construction market analysis combines current market data with structured industry assessment to provide a consistent view of market size, trends, and competitive developments. Its transparent approach supports informed business decisions and enables meaningful comparison with other industry reports.”

Key Segments Covered in the United Kingdom Construction Market

By Sector



Residential

Apartments/Condominiums

Villas/Landed Houses

Commercial

Office



Retail

Industrial and Logistics Others

Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Others)

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Construction Type



New Construction

Renovation



By Construction Method



Conventional On-Site

Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular)



By Investment Source



Public

Private

Key Construction Sectors Supporting Market Growth



Residential housing



Housing shortages, population needs, and demand for new homes are supporting residential construction activity. New housing developments, social-housing projects, and refurbishment of existing properties are creating opportunities for developers and contractors.



Civil infrastructure



Government spending on roads, railways, energy, utilities, and other infrastructure projects is supporting civil construction activity. Major infrastructure programs can create longer-term project pipelines and sustain demand for construction services.



Commercial construction



Demand for offices, retail spaces, industrial facilities, and logistics properties is contributing to commercial construction activity. Business expansion and the continued need for commercial and logistics facilities can support new developments and upgrades to existing assets.

United Kingdom Construction Market Analysis by Region



Northern Ireland is expected to be the fastest-growing geography in the UK construction market, supported by increasing infrastructure activity and ongoing development needs. Investment in new assets, repair, and maintenance is creating a broader pipeline for contractors, while upgrades to existing transport and utility networks are generating recurring construction opportunities. This combination of new development and asset renewal is supporting sustained demand across the regional construction sector.

England remains the largest contributor to the United Kingdom construction market, supported by continued public-sector building activity and investment in existing assets. Local-authority spending spans new construction, property conversion, and renovation, creating opportunities for contractors across a broad range of public building requirements. This diverse project mix allows construction companies to participate in both new developments and the improvement of existing facilities.

Scotland and Wales are supporting regional construction activity through affordable-housing investment and social-housing development. Scotland's multi-year housing pipeline provides contractors with opportunities to align delivery capacity with longer-term projects, while Wales is creating more targeted opportunities through funding agreements with registered social landlords. Together, these initiatives are strengthening demand for affordable housing construction across both regions.

Overview – UK Construction Industry

Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 325.3 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 337.6 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 402.5 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 3.58% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Sector, By Construction Type, By Construction Method, By Investment Source and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the UK Construction

Balfour Beatty

Kier Group

Morgan Sindall Group

Laing O'Rourke

ISG

Skanska UK

BAM Construct & Ventures UK

Bouygues UK

Willmott Dixon

Wates Group

Galliford Try

Sir Robert McAlpine

Mace Group

Multiplex

Costain Group

VINCI Construction UK (incl. Taylor Woodrow)

Ferrovial Construction UK

Lendlease Europe (UK)



John Sisk & Son (UK) Barratt Redrow

Persimmon

Taylor Wimpey

Vistry Group

Berkeley Group

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