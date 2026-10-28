Rantizo Unveils Prototype Of Long-Range Fixed-Wing Surveillance Drone
|Aircraft Specification
|Targeted Capability
|Wingspan
|43.9 inches
|Aircraft Length
|45.4 inches
|Maximum Speed
|75 mph
|Cruising Speed
|43.4 mph
|Climb Rate
|2000 + feet per minute
|Altitude
|12,000 feet +
|Payload Capacity
|More than 4 pounds
|Range
|150 miles >
|Detection Profile
|Low
|Maneuverability
|Full spectrum
|Power Source
|High-efficiency battery
|Navigation
|GPS / LORAN
|Camera and Mission Recognition
|Yes
Specifications are subject to change as testing progresses.
The aircraft's combination of speed, range and payload capacity is designed to provide flexibility for mission-specific surveillance and operational requirements.
Advancing Rantizo's Multi-Market Drone Strategy
The new drone is intended to complement Rantizo's existing initiatives in agricultural aviation, forestry, wildfire response and other specialized unmanned aircraft applications.
“At Rantizo, we believe the future of unmanned aviation will be defined by the ability to deliver practical solutions to challenges that conventional aircraft and ground-based systems cannot efficiently address,” said Marianne McInerney, President of Rantizo.
“Our new fixed-wing surveillance drone represents an important expansion of that vision. From monitoring remote border regions and protecting critical infrastructure to helping forestry agencies assess wildfire threats, we are developing technologies that provide operators with greater visibility, reach and operational flexibility. With commercial availability anticipated in mid-2027, this drone represents another step toward bringing specialized unmanned aviation capabilities to markets where they can make a meaningful difference.”
Rantizo plans to continue testing of the platform in preparation for anticipated commercial availability in mid-2027. The Company intends to pursue opportunities with government agencies, commercial operators and industry partners seeking specialized aerial surveillance and monitoring capabilities.
About Rantizo
Rantizo (NASDAQ: RNTZ), headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops drone-based technologies and services designed to address operational challenges across agriculture, forestry, emergency response, infrastructure and commercial markets.
Through its expanding portfolio of unmanned aircraft systems, Rantizo is focused on advancing drone technology, supporting domestic manufacturing capabilities and delivering innovative aerial solutions for applications where efficiency, accessibility and operational performance are critical.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans to develop, test, manufacture, commercialize and market its fixed-wing surveillance drone; anticipated commercial availability in mid-2027; expected product specifications and performance capabilities; potential applications and customer demand; future government and commercial opportunities; and the Company's broader business strategy. There can be no assurance that development and testing will be completed as anticipated, that the aircraft will achieve its targeted specifications or that commercial availability will occur within the expected timeframe, however.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include product development and testing, manufacturing readiness, regulatory approvals and operating restrictions, market acceptance, competition, supply chain conditions, capital requirements and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Investor Contact
Media and Investor Inquiries
Rantizo
281.730.1380
Houston, Texas
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