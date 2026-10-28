SIGA Secures Contract Valued At Up To $15 Million From Canadian Department Of National Defence To Purchase TPOXX®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continues Canada's commitment to smallpox preparedness for the Canadian Armed Forces

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (Nasdaq: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has awarded SIGA a new contract for the procurement of oral TPOXX® (tecovirimat), an antiviral medication used to treat smallpox, on behalf of the Canadian Department of National Defence (CDND) through its Strategic Medical Countermeasures Program. The contract provides for the purchase of up to approximately $15 million by March 31, 2031, of which approximately $9 million represents firm commitments over the first three years of the contract and approximately $6 million is subject to option exercise by the CDND.

This contract is the second contract for TPOXX® awarded by PSPC on behalf of CDND. In April 2020, PSPC awarded a contract for the purchase of up to approximately $14 million of oral TPOXX®, and the final delivery under that contract was made in 2025.

Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy recognizes the importance of maintaining access to critical medical countermeasures as part of Canada's broader health security and defence preparedness objectives. By securing continued access to TPOXX®, this contract helps Canada deliver on that commitment while ensuring that the Canadian Armed Forces have access to an approved medical countermeasure against smallpox.

"Canada has been a consistent leader in smallpox preparedness, and this award reflects its sustained commitment to ensuring its military is ready to respond to a potential outbreak," said Diem Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer. "Canadian Armed Forces members are often among the first called upon in a public health emergency, and ready access to an approved smallpox antiviral helps ensure they can safely and effectively carry out that mission. We are proud to continue supporting Canada and look forward to further strengthening our relationships with other governments around the world as we do our part to help protect populations from smallpox."

Oral TPOXX® was approved by Health Canada for the treatment of smallpox in November 2021.

ABOUT SIGA

SIGA is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company and leader in global health focused on the development of innovative medicines to treat and prevent infectious diseases. With a primary focus on smallpox, we are dedicated to protecting humanity against the world's most severe infectious diseases, including those that occur naturally, accidentally, or intentionally. Through partnerships with governments and public health agencies, we work to build a healthier and safer world by providing essential countermeasures against these global health threats. For more information about SIGA, visit .



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements relating to SIGA's future business development and plans. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and delivering products to domestic and international customers under procurement contracts. The words“may,”“continue,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“will,”“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“could,”“should,”“target,”“goal,”“potential” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and SIGA cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIGA is not a guarantee of future performance. SIGA's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, some of which are beyond SIGA's control, including, but not limited to, (i) the risk that SIGA is not able to secure in a timely manner new contracts with the U.S. Government to substantially maintain or expand the U.S. Government stockpile of TPOXX®, (ii) the risk that SIGA may not complete remaining performance under the 19C BARDA Contract (the "BARDA Contract"), with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") on schedule or in accordance with contractual terms, (iii) the risk that the nascent international biodefense market does not develop to a degree that allows SIGA to continue to successfully market TPOXX® internationally, (iv) the risk that potential products, including potential alternative uses or formulations of TPOXX® that appear promising to SIGA or its collaborators, cannot be shown to be efficacious or safe in subsequent pre-clinical or clinical trials, (v) the risk that target timing for deliveries of product to customers, and the recognition of related revenues, are delayed or adversely impacted by the actions, or inaction, of contract manufacturing organizations, or other vendors, within the supply chain, or due to coordination activities between the customer and supply chain vendors, (vi) the risk that SIGA or its collaborators will not obtain or maintain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market these or other potential products or uses, (vii) the risk that any challenge to SIGA's patent and other property rights, if adversely determined, could affect SIGA's business and, even if determined favorably, could be costly, (viii) the risk that regulatory requirements applicable to SIGA's products may result in the need for further or additional testing or documentation that will delay or prevent SIGA from seeking, obtaining or maintaining needed approvals to market these products, (ix) the risk that changes in domestic or foreign economic and market conditions may affect SIGA's ability to advance its research or may affect its products adversely, (x) the effect of federal, state, and foreign regulation, including drug regulation and international trade regulation, on SIGA's businesses, (xi) the impacts of significant recent shifts in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, retaliatory tariff measures, and subsequent modifications or suspensions thereof, and market reactions to such policies and resulting trade disputes, (xii) the risk of disruptions to SIGA's supply chain for the manufacture of TPOXX®, causing delays in SIGA's research and development activities, causing delays or the re-allocation of funding in connection with SIGA's government contracts, or diverting the attention of government staff overseeing SIGA's government contracts, (xiii) risks associated with actions or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling, or the changes in U.S. political environment, and (xiv) the risk that the U.S. or foreign governments' responses (including inaction) to national or global economic conditions or infectious diseases, are ineffective and may adversely affect SIGA's business, as well as the risks and uncertainties included in Item 1A“Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and SIGA's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SIGA urges investors and security holders to read those documents free of charge at the SEC's website at All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. SIGA does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor and Media Contact

Suzanne Harnett

...