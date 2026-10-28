Volatus Aerospace Completes Acquisition Of AISPECO, Expanding Proprietary Technology For Defence And Aerial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition adds commercially deployed sensor systems, proprietary mission software and European manufacturing capabilities, supporting growth across commercial, infrastructure and defence markets

MIRABEL, Québec, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT | OTCQX: TAKOF | Frankfurt: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the“Company”), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AISPECO UAB (“AISPECO”), a Lithuania-based developer and manufacturer of modular airborne sensor systems and proprietary flight-management software.

The acquisition brings ownership of sensor integration platforms, onboard electronics and mission software into Volatus' existing aircraft operations, manufacturing capabilities and international customer network. This combination positions the Company to expand technology sales, deliver higher-value aerial intelligence services and develop additional solutions for commercial, infrastructure, defence and security customers.

AISPECO has an established commercial business serving applications including utility inspection, forestry, surveying, mapping and infrastructure monitoring. Its sales activity also includes systems intended for defence-related and border-surveillance applications. Volatus intends to build on this foundation by combining AISPECO's technology with its aviation operations and pursuing broader opportunities in government and allied markets.

“This acquisition brings us closer to delivering a complete, end-to-end aerial intelligence ecosystem,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus.“By integrating AISPECO's proprietary sensors and software with our aircraft platforms and operational capabilities, we can accelerate innovation, strengthen our technology base and deliver more comprehensive solutions to defence, industrial and commercial customers worldwide.”

AISPECO's portfolio includes its HELIUX modular sensor pods, FOCUS AI-guided gimbal, CORE electronics and ROBINCOP flight-management software. These technologies complement Volatus' existing capabilities and support applications ranging from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) to infrastructure inspection, energy, utilities, surveying and geospatial intelligence.

The acquisition also adds an engineering and manufacturing base in Lithuania, a NATO and European Union member country. This presence complements Volatus' Canadian manufacturing operations and supports further growth in European and allied markets, alongside opportunities for technology integration and development in Canada.

Transaction Details

In connection with the acquisition, Volatus will pay US$3.0 million in cash and issue 17,434,193 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.5813 per share, reflecting customary working capital adjustments. The Company will also grant 1,859,804 restricted share units as part of the acquisition consideration. Additional contingent consideration of up to US$2.5 million may be payable in cash or common shares, at Volatus' option, upon achievement of specified financial, commercial and product-development milestones over three years.

About AISPECO

AISPECO is a Vilnius, Lithuania-based developer of aerial survey payload systems and flight management technology. Its HELIUX platform and ROBINCOP software enable the integration of multiple sensor technologies across a range of aircraft platforms, supporting applications including LiDAR mapping, utility inspection, pipeline surveillance, forestry, city mapping, transport infrastructure and other aerial data acquisition activities.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company delivering intelligence and cargo solutions through piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems. With operations, training programs and strategic partnerships spanning multiple continents, Volatus supports government, defence and commercial customers worldwide. The Company leverages advanced technologies, remote operations expertise and aviation experience to solve complex operational challenges in demanding environments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“seeks”,“strategy” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

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