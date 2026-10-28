Hypercharge Wins Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50TM Award With 1,977% Three-Year Revenue Growth

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on three-year revenue growth. Hypercharge's ranking reflects the Company's rapid expansion since its founding in 2021, growing from an early-stage EV charging business into one of North America's largest charging network operators.

“In June 2021, we founded Hypercharge with a vision to build a leading EV charging business in North America,” said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge.“Five years and more than 10,000 charging ports later, we've built a growing business with an expanding North American footprint, increasing recurring revenue, and improving margins. Our recent acquisitions have further accelerated that growth and strengthened our position for the future. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in such a short time, and it's especially meaningful to see those efforts recognized by Deloitte Canada.”

David Bibby will join fellow Technology Fast 50 winners at the Toronto Stock Exchange Market Open ceremony on October 28, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The market open is typically broadcast live on BNN Bloomberg, subject to its programming schedule.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500TM, and winners are automatically eligible for this elite ranking. For more information about the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program, visit .

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7 ) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions, including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more:

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

... | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.