FDOT Increases Rekor Contract Ceiling By 94% To $9.5 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Selects Rekor Command® for New Traffic Management Contract Valued at Up to $1.54 Million

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor” or the“Company”), a leader in AI-powered roadway intelligence solutions, today announced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has increased the ceiling of its statewide intelligent transportation infrastructure contract by approximately 94%, from $4.9 million to $9.5 million. Rekor also announced a new contract with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) for its Rekor Command® platform across Clark County, including the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

The FDOT amendment expands the capacity available under Rekor's existing agreement to support statewide traffic-data infrastructure and roadway modernization initiatives. Separately, the RTC award expands adoption of Rekor Command® in regional traffic management, underscoring the role of AI-powered software in helping transportation agencies improve roadway operations and public safety.

“We are pleased that FDOT has increased our contract ceiling from $4.9 million to $9.5 million, reflecting the strength of our longstanding relationship and our shared commitment to advancing roadway intelligence technology in Florida,” said Robert A. Berman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rekor Systems.“At the same time, RTC's selection of Rekor Command® underscores the continued adoption of our software platform by transportation agencies seeking to detect incidents sooner, coordinate responses more effectively, and make roadways safer and more efficient.”

The new RTC agreement has a potential total value of approximately $1.54 million if both one-year extension options are exercised. The deployment integrates AI-powered incident detection and prioritization with driver alerts, predictive roadway insights, and tools that support coordination among transportation and public safety agencies.

The RTC scope includes Driver Connect, Event Live Share, integration of public safety dispatch data, and integration with the Nevada Department of Transportation's Arcadis traffic management system. These capabilities are intended to help RTC shorten incident response times, improve traffic operations, and reduce the risk of secondary crashes.

The $9.5 million FDOT amount is the contract ceiling, not a representation of committed revenue. The amendment identifies $4.9 million as approved and encumbered; utilization of the increased capacity is subject to additional funding and to authorized task work orders. The potential RTC contract value includes optional renewal periods, which remain subject to RTC's exercise of those options, and any additional services remain subject to applicable work authorizations.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in the development and implementation of AI-powered roadway intelligence solutions that provide actionable insights for transportation management and public safety. The Company's technology transforms roadway data into meaningful intelligence, helping government agencies and commercial organizations improve mobility, efficiency and safety.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected uses of the FDOT contract capacity, potential work authorizations and funding, the exercise of RTC extension options, potential contract value, platform deployment, and anticipated operational and public safety benefits.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the availability of agency funding, timing and scope of authorized work orders, exercise of contract options, implementation and integration challenges, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Rekor undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

Company, Media and Investor Relations Contact

Charlie Degliomini

Rekor Systems, Inc.

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