Logicaldoc 9.3.1: Artificial Intelligence Simplifies Access To Business Document Content

Robot present LogicalDOC 9.3.1

LogicalDOC

The latest version of LogicalDOC introduces the new feature Summarization and significant improvements to database access.

- Marco Meschieri, CEO of LogicalDOCCARPI, MODENA, ITALY, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LogicalDOC announces the release of version 9.3.1 of its document management platform, introducing new artificial intelligence capabilities and significant improvements to its underlying technology. The latest release reflects the company's ongoing commitment to making business information more accessible while maintaining a reliable and up-to-date software infrastructure.The main highlight of LogicalDOC 9.3.1 is Summarization, a new feature that enables users to automatically generate document summaries, making it easier to identify essential information without having to read every page. This capability addresses a common challenge for organizations managing growing volumes of digital content: quickly finding and understanding relevant information within lengthy or complex documents.Contracts, business reports, technical documentation, and internal communications often contain valuable information that requires time and attention to extract. Even when users need only a general overview or a few specific details, reviewing entire documents can be time-consuming. By automatically generating concise summaries, LogicalDOC helps streamline the initial review process, allowing users to focus their attention on the most relevant content and decide where further analysis may be necessary.The new Summarization feature combines different Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques to analyze document content, identify meaningful information, and produce clear, relevant summaries. Through semantic analysis and information selection methods such as Maximal Marginal Relevance (MMR), the system identifies key concepts while reducing redundancy and unnecessary details. This approach helps create summaries that remain focused on the most important aspects of the original document.Depending on the selected processing method, LogicalDOC can generate summaries by extracting the most representative sentences directly from the source document or by using generative AI to condense and reformulate information in natural language. These complementary approaches provide flexibility for different business requirements, whether users prefer a summary that preserves the original wording or a more fluid interpretation of the document's content.The introduction of Summarization extends LogicalDOC's traditional document management capabilities beyond storage, organization, and search. By supporting faster understanding of document content, the platform helps organizations make better use of the information already available in their document repositories. This can be particularly valuable when reviewing multiple reports, preparing internal activities, examining technical documentation, or gaining an initial understanding of unfamiliar material.Alongside these new AI capabilities, LogicalDOC 9.3.1 introduces important technology updates designed to support the platform's continued development and reliability. The upgrade to Java 25, a Long-Term Support (LTS) release, provides an updated technological foundation that incorporates improvements to the Java platform in stability, security, and performance. Adopting modern, supported technologies is an important part of maintaining enterprise software that can evolve alongside changing business requirements.The release also includes significant updates to the Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) layer, the software components responsible for communication between LogicalDOC and its databases. These improvements modernize the application's underlying architecture and are intended to make data access and management operations more efficient and reliable. Although less visible to end users than new features, infrastructure updates play an essential role in maintaining the overall quality and long-term sustainability of a document management platform.With LogicalDOC 9.3.1, the company continues to combine intelligent content processing capabilities with ongoing improvements to its technological infrastructure. The release represents another step toward a document management approach where value comes not only from securely storing and organizing documents, but also from making the information they contain easier to understand, access, and use in everyday business processes.LogicalDOC 9.3.1 is now available. For more information about the new features and improvements, visit .

Luca Spinardi

LOGICALDOC Srl

+39 059 597 0906

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LogicalDOC 9.3.1: Artificial Intelligence Simplifies Access to Business Document Content News Provided By LOGICALDOC October 28, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Mining Industry



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