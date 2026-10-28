Test Triangle Announces Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program Membership

Dublin-based consultancy combines Microsoft cloud, AI, business applications and analytics services with software testing and digital assurance.

- Praveen Madire, CEO Test TriangleDUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Test Triangle has announced its membership of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, strengthening its Microsoft services for organisations across Ireland.The Dublin-headquartered IT consultancy provides consulting, implementation, migration, integration, testing and ongoing support across four core service areas: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power BI. These services help organisations modernise infrastructure, introduce practical AI capabilities, connect business processes and improve access to reliable business information. Test Triangle combines Microsoft technology delivery with its established software testing and digital assurance expertise, helping clients validate applications, data, integrations and workflows throughout implementation and before deployment.Praveen Madire, Founder and CEO of Test Triangle, said:“Our customers want technology that makes a practical difference. By combining Microsoft implementation, integration and quality assurance, we help organisations improve operations, adopt AI and build confidence in the systems they use every day.”Microsoft Azure: Cloud assessments, migration, application modernisation and managed support, covering security, resilience, automation and cost optimisation.Microsoft Copilot: AI readiness assessments, Microsoft 365 Copilot deployment, Copilot Studio agents, governance and training to support practical, responsible adoption.Microsoft Dynamics 365: Implementation and support for Sales, Customer Service and Business Central, connecting customer information, financial processes and business operations.Microsoft Power BI: Data integration, interactive dashboards and reporting automation, supported by testing to validate calculations, KPIs and access controls.Test Triangle also integrates these solutions with Microsoft 365 and Power Platform, including Power Apps and Power Automate, helping organisations connect systems and automate workflows.Alongside its Microsoft services, Test Triangle delivers IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions across platforms including Atlassian, ServiceNow, Jira Service Management and Freshservice. Its consulting, implementation and managed support services help organisations streamline service delivery, automate workflows and improve employee and customer experiences.For more information, visit: microsoft-partner-services/

Paul Guy

Test Triangle LTD

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Test Triangle Announces Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program Membership News Provided By Test Triangle LTD October 28, 2026, 11:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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