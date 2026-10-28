Dangerous Donald Celebrates Scottish Harbour Life In The Harbourmaster, Dougie And His Dug

Official cover of The Harbourmaster, Dougie and His Dug by Dangerous Donald.

Now available on Amazon, the warm and witty collection brings together working harbours, Scots dialect, coastal history, colourful characters, and loyal dogs.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dangerous Donald invites readers into the humorous, unpredictable, and unmistakably Scottish world of The Harbourmaster, Dougie and His Dug, a lively collection of tales inspired by maritime experience and daily life in a small fishing“toon” on the East Coast of Scotland.

Narrated by the Harbourmaster alongside Dougie, his sharp-tongued alter ego, and the Dug, his faithful Border Collie, the book captures the humour, hardship, personalities, and peculiar incidents that shape life around a working harbour. Fishing boats, oil slicks, changing weather, wandering tourists, swimming dogs, stubborn fishermen, demanding gulls, council instructions, and delayed cups of tea all become material for Donald's affectionate and irreverent storytelling.

The Harbourmaster, Dougie and His Dug begins by introducing the coastal setting and the blended dialect heard there. Donald describes a mixture of Edinburgh, Methil, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath, and St Andrews influences, creating a voice in which things fall“doon,” people live in a“toon,” and a dog becomes a“dug.” Meanings are often supplied through context or parenthetical explanations, preserving the character of the language while helping readers unfamiliar with Scots expressions follow the stories.

This dialect is more than a comic device. It gives the collection its rhythm, captures how its characters speak, and preserves the sound of a community whose identity has developed around fishing, agriculture, local history, and shared routines. Dougie's interruptions and observations repeatedly challenge the Harbourmaster's version of events, while the Dug contributes loyalty, mischief, and an occasional“woof” to the conversation.

Throughout The Harbourmaster, Dougie and His Dug, the practical responsibilities of harbour work sit beside the absurdities that can interrupt them. The Harbourmaster checks which boats are in or out, watches how they sit in the water, studies weather and sea conditions, monitors catches, communicates with crews, and responds when something threatens the order or appearance of the harbour. A routine morning may quickly become an elaborate episode involving bilge water, ropes, public conveniences, official emails, radios, hats, visitors, or seaweed used as an unofficial forecasting system.

Donald's professional experience gives these scenes an authentic foundation. The book demonstrates familiarity with fishing vessels, harbour operations, catches, tides, safety, weather, and the working traditions of Scotland's coast. Its knowledge, however, is delivered through character and humour rather than formal instruction, allowing readers to understand the responsibilities of a Harbourmaster while laughing at the complications surrounding the job.

The collection honours the hardworking fishermen who operate in the cold waters off Scotland's East Coast, together with the families, harbour workers, dogs, and communities connected to them. Fishing emerges as physically demanding and sometimes dangerous work, but also as a source of camaraderie, identity, pride, and memorable stories. The book's acknowledgement extends that recognition to Harbourmasters' dogs and the wives who live alongside the pressures of maritime life.

Animals occupy an important place in the collection. The Dug is not simply a pet but one of its central personalities, accompanying the Harbourmaster and Dougie through their routines and adventures. Gulls, sheep, pheasants, cats, and other creatures also appear, adding to the impression that the harbour and its surrounding countryside are shared environments in which animals are often as opinionated and unpredictable as the people.

The book's many sections expand well beyond a single day at the waterfront. Readers encounter witches, swimming dogs, boats, local women, pheasant soup, Rangers football, Farmer Brown's sheep, a sweetie shop's dog, a dog in a pub, the Harbourmaster's best friend, bombs and bones, stories from the sea, strong winds, gulls, Valentine's Day, Murray's Chippy, a new Harbourmaster's hat, and even a selection of Harbourmaster's recipes.

Beneath the laughter, The Harbourmaster, Dougie and His Dug preserves a vivid portrait of Scotland's East Neuk of Fife. References to Pittenweem, St Andrews, Leven, the River Forth, old harbour buildings, fishing markets, coastal weather, and community traditions ground the stories in a recognisable landscape.

Donald's conversational style recreates the feeling of a harbour-side blether. A practical subject can lead to a memory, a local legend, a disagreement with Dougie, or an encounter that becomes increasingly improbable. That free-moving structure reflects oral storytelling, where personality and delivery matter as much as the destination of the tale.

The Harbourmaster, Dougie and His Dug may appeal to readers of Scottish humour, maritime writing, regional history, working-life memoir, animal stories, and character-driven comic nonfiction. Both affectionate and irreverent, it celebrates community resilience and the distinctively Scottish ability to find humour in hard work, difficult weather, changing circumstances, and everyday disorder.

Book Availability

The Harbourmaster, Dougie and His Dug by Dangerous Donald is now available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions. The book carries ISBN 978-1-917846-64-6. A small percentage of book sales will go to the Anstruther Lobster Hatchery, connecting the publication to the marine environment and fishing heritage celebrated throughout its pages.

About the Author

Dangerous Donald is the public name of Randolph Donald Mackay Low, who spent 20 years and four days at sea as a Merchant Navy deck officer with Ben Line Steamers, Gibsons Gas Tankers, Rowbotham Tankers, and Sealion Shipping. Born in St Andrews, he spent his first five years in the Cameroons before returning to Scotland.

His varied career has included operating a pet shop and poodle parlour, providing security aboard ships, driving a St Andrews taxi, and running an odd-job business. He later served as relief Harbourmaster across 11 Fife Council harbours before becoming a full-time Harbourmaster, completing 12 years in harbour service before retiring at 64.

Today, Donald pursues his creative interests and flies kites at Leven. In The Harbourmaster, Dougie and His Dug, he draws upon decades of maritime work, community life, memories, and an appreciation for animals to preserve the humour and character of the harbour world he knows.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, interview requests, review copies, or further information about Dangerous Donald and The Harbourmaster, Dougie and His Dug, please contact the media relations team at British Publishers.

Oliver Mason

British Publishers

+44 2039808310

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