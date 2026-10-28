Influential Women Spotlights Shelley Crampton: Trauma Healing, Mentorship, And A Fairer Path For Emerging Counselors

WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Licensed Professional Counselor and Private Practice Trauma Therapist at Bluebird Counseling Services Brings a Decade of Experience in EMDR, Brainspotting, and Clinical SupervisionWichita Falls, Texas – Shelley Crampton, EdD, LPC-S, is a Licensed Professional Counselor, private practice trauma therapist, and clinical supervisor at Bluebird Counseling Services, her private practice dedicated to helping clients heal from trauma through brain-body approaches. With 10 years of experience in the mental health field, she specializes in private practice trauma work, trauma therapy using EMDR and Brainspotting, addiction and holistic recovery, interpersonal neurobiology, and the supervision of graduate-level interns. Her career is rooted in personal resilience and a deep commitment to healing, and she has become a respected voice for both her clients and the next generation of counselors in North Texas.Shelley's path into counseling began with a pivotal life transition. As a single mother raising two young children, she made the decision to return to school as an older student and pursue the therapy work she had always been drawn to. Balancing parenting and graduate study was demanding, but her children became her greatest motivation, and she was determined to show them that it is possible to move forward and reach your goals even when life is hard. She completed her internship as a single mother working without pay, an experience that later shaped one of her strongest professional convictions. Both of her children have since graduated from college, a milestone that means everything to her.After earning her license, Shelley built a specialized practice centered on trauma-focused modalities. Through Bluebird Counseling Services, she works one-on-one with clients using innovative approaches that connect the brain and body and produce meaningful and lasting outcomes. Her philosophy rests on the belief that clients already carry within themselves the capacity to heal, and that her role is to create a safe environment that bridges neurological and emotional well-being. Informed by training in Interpersonal Neurobiology under Dr. Dan Siegel and by a holistic approach to addiction recovery, she brings a multi-dimensional lens to trauma care that addresses the whole person rather than symptoms alone. She has also served as a clinical director at a nonprofit organization.Shelley holds a Doctor of Education in Community Care in Counseling with an Emphasis on Traumatology from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, completed in 2023. She earned her Master of Arts in Counseling in 2016 and her Bachelor of Arts in English, with a minor in Speech Communication, in 1999, both from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. She has been a Licensed Professional Counselor since 2019 and holds a teaching certification in English, Speech Communication, and Theatre. Her clinical credentials include certification in Brainspotting, the Certified Clinical Trauma Specialist, Individual (CCTS-I) designation, the Certified Youth Mental Health Specialist credential, Polyvagal training, training in Interpersonal Neurobiology, and completion of a Holistic Recovery course focused on addiction. She is a proud member of the American Counseling Association.Trauma-informed care has become one of the most important areas of modern mental health practice. EMDR, or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, uses guided bilateral stimulation to help the brain reprocess distressing memories so they lose their emotional charge. Brainspotting, a related approach, uses specific eye positions to help clients access and process trauma held deep in the brain and body. Polyvagal-informed work and interpersonal neurobiology add an understanding of how the nervous system and relationships shape healing. By combining these methods, Shelley helps clients move beyond coping with symptoms toward lasting change, work that is increasingly vital as awareness of the long-term effects of trauma continues to grow.Shelley attributes her success to her children and to the determination she discovered in knowing that, as a woman, she could make it on her own. Facing an uncertain future with two little kids, she chose to take action rather than wait, and every challenge of that season strengthened her resolve. She credits her children as the reason she kept going through the hardest stretches of school, work, and parenting, and she remains proud that her journey showed them what perseverance looks like.The most important lesson Shelley shares is that childhood dreams remain within reach, even in moments of self-doubt. As a child, she did not realize she was smart, and she lived with significant ADHD that went undiagnosed until much later in life. Even so, she remembers deciding as a young girl that she wanted to earn a doctorate someday. She set a target age for reaching that goal and achieved it. Today, with her doctorate complete and a practice she loves, she sees herself as proof that it is never too late and that people are often more capable than they know.For young women entering the counseling field, Shelley offers encouragement grounded in experience. She believes it is possible to build a meaningful career in a field you love while making a real difference in the lives of others and in your own. She regularly tells her interns that she understands what they are facing because she has been there, and she validates that the work can feel frightening, since counselors hold people's stories and well-being in their hands. She reminds them that difficult seasons often reveal how resilient a person is.Shelley sees the greatest challenge and opportunity in her profession as changing how the industry treats interns. In much of the counseling world, graduate-level interns are expected to work without pay. She remembers doing unpaid internship work as a single mother and feeling that even a small wage would have made a real difference. At Bluebird Counseling Services, interns are paid because she believes no one should have to choose between a professional calling and basic needs. Having served in her supervisory role for nearly four years, she is committed to shifting the culture of the field so that emerging clinicians are fairly compensated for their time and effort.Her commitment to supporting clinicians led her to launch Courageously Untangled, a specialized coaching business dedicated to helping interns, associates, and teachers navigate the complex stages of licensure and pre-licensure. Her supervisory and mentorship work extends well beyond compensation. As a supervisor of graduate-level interns and licensed associates, Shelley provides hands-on training in trauma-informed care, filling a gap that traditional academic programs often leave unaddressed. She describes moments of guiding an intern through a difficult client situation, or telling someone they are doing a great job, as the times she feels most like herself. What began as fear about returning to school has become deep fulfillment in teaching others.In addition to her clinical practice and coaching, Shelley hosts two podcasts dedicated to deep conversation, mental health, and professional growth. Listeners can tune in via Apple Podcasts, RSS, Spotify, or through links available directly on the Bluebird Counseling website.Helping others is the value that fulfills Shelley most, in both her work and her personal life. She volunteers with the Early Childhood Coalition and remains an active advocate for paid internships throughout the counseling field. Outside the office, she loves live music and concerts and finds joy in being wherever music is present. She also enjoys travel and is looking forward to doing more of it. The hard times in her life showed her how strong a person can be when they have to be, and she firmly believes there is always a choice to keep going.From returning to school as a single mother to leading a private practice, launching Courageously Untangled, and mentoring the next generation of clinicians, Shelley has built a career defined by courage, compassion, and a commitment to doing things differently. Through her trauma-focused work with clients, her coaching for pre-licensed professionals, her podcast hosting, and her advocacy for the fair treatment of interns, Shelley Crampton continues to help people heal while reshaping the culture of the profession she loves.Learn More about Shelley Crampton:Influential Women Profile:Courageously Untangled:Bluebird Counseling Services & Podcasts:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Shelley Crampton: Trauma Healing, Mentorship, And A Fairer Path For Emerging Counselors News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 11:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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