Influential Women Honors Nohemi Rangel: Helping Children And Adults Strengthen The Way They Think, Read, And Learn

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cognitive Coach and Educational Therapist at JOAB Group Brings More Than 25 Years of Classroom Experience to Educational Therapy, Cognitive Intervention, and Dyslexia SupportCypress, Texas – Nohemi Rangel is a Cognitive Coach and Educational Therapist at JOAB Group, where she supports children and adults with learning and thinking differences. An educator, cognitive coach, educational therapist, and dyslexia specialist, she brings more than 25 years of classroom experience to her work. Her specialties include educational therapy, cognitive intervention and cognitive coaching, and dyslexia intervention and reading support. Her work focuses on strengthening cognitive skills, language development, and academic confidence, guided by her conviction that the brain can change with consistent, targeted support.Nohemi began her teaching career as an English as a Foreign Language instructor at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, where she also earned her Bachelor of Education. She went on to teach in public schools in the Houston Independent School District and the Spring Independent School District. She then spent more than a decade as a fifth-grade teacher at Cypress Christian School. Across those roles, she developed expertise in bilingual education, reading intervention, staff development, and classroom instruction for students with varied learning needs. Her years in the classroom showed her how students struggle when foundational skills are missing and how they flourish once those gaps close. She is fluent in English and Spanish, which allows her to serve a wide range of families.Today, Nohemi works as a cognitive specialist and self-employed practitioner, providing educational therapy, dyslexia intervention, reading support, and cognitive coaching. She co-leads a practice focused on building foundational thinking skills for children and adults through structured cognitive intervention. Through JOAB Group, she works to expand awareness of and access to effective learning interventions, and she trains others in evidence-based methods of cognitive development.Educational therapy differs from traditional tutoring. Rather than reteaching specific content, it targets the underlying cognitive processes that make learning possible, such as attention, memory, processing speed, and reasoning. Cognitive intervention builds on the principle of neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to form new connections throughout life. For students with dyslexia, structured reading intervention can strengthen the skills needed to decode words and read fluently. Nohemi uses these approaches to help clients not only improve academically but also gain lasting confidence in their ability to learn.Nohemi's credentials reflect the depth of her training. She is a Professionally Certified Educational Therapist through the National Institute for Learning Development and a Cognitive Coach through the Feuerstein Institute. She also holds Texas teaching certification, is a certified Dyslexia Specialist, and holds SEARCH, TEACH, and Bilingual and ESL certifications. Together, these qualifications allow her to address learning challenges from several angles, combining classroom insight with specialized therapeutic methods.Nohemi attributes her success to her faith in God, the support of her husband and children, and a sense of purpose in serving others. She believes God brings the right people into her path, and she strives to meet each of them with compassion. She has also been inspired by women who showed resilience during difficult times. Her approach is to take things one step at a time, seek wisdom from experienced people, and trust that steady effort and faith will produce progress.The best career advice Nohemi has received is to seek guidance from experienced professionals and to learn from those already established in the field. Staying open to mentorship and learning from experts in cognitive intervention and educational therapy has been essential to her growth, and it continues to shape the way she develops her practice.For young women entering her field, Nohemi's advice is to take things one step at a time, stay grounded in their purpose, and seek guidance from experienced professionals. She acknowledges that the journey can feel overwhelming, especially during uncertain periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Steady persistence and a willingness to learn, she believes, make a real difference, and progress comes through consistent effort, resilience, and trust in God.Nohemi sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as a lack of awareness. Many people do not know that effective interventions exist for dyslexia, dysgraphia, communication difficulties, stroke recovery, and conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. As a result, families often feel lost and unsure where to turn. She sees that challenge as an opportunity to teach people that the brain can improve with the right support, and she is committed to training more interventionists so that this work reaches more families.Her commitment is deeply personal. Watching her mother's cognitive decline from Alzheimer's disease convinced Nohemi that early and effective support matters. That experience strengthened her resolve to raise awareness that cognitive and learning challenges can be addressed, and it continues to fuel her determination to make these interventions available to the families who need them most.Faith, service, compassion, and purpose are the values that matter most to Nohemi. She trusts that God brings people who need support, healing, and change into her life, and she meets them with care. She values service over recognition and aims to make cognitive intervention accessible to more families. She also values steady growth, seeking wisdom from others, and giving her best in every situation.From the university classroom in Mexico to the schools of Houston and Cypress, and now to a practice devoted to cognitive growth, Nohemi has dedicated her career to helping people unlock their potential. Through her teaching, her therapeutic work, and her training of future interventionists, Nohemi Rangel is showing families that with the right support, every mind can grow stronger.Learn More about Nohemi Rangel:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Honors Nohemi Rangel: Helping Children And Adults Strengthen The Way They Think, Read, And Learn News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 11:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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