Barcelona Police Brace for Halloween Riots After Weekend Arrests
(MENAFN) Police in Barcelona are on heightened alert ahead of Halloween amid concerns that further riots could erupt after online groups urged people to stage new acts of violence and looting. The warning follows weekend clashes that resulted in 130 arrests.
The latest concerns come after violent incidents in Barcelona on Saturday and additional unrest in Bilbao, northern Spain, on Monday, where approximately 20 people were detained.
On October 24, more than 600 young people assembled in central Barcelona after a social media campaign circulated under the name Blocus.
Authorities reported that at least 23 businesses were damaged or looted during the disturbances, while firefighters responded to 33 minor fires. Among those detained in connection with the unrest, 76 were under the age of 18.
Since then, a Telegram channel using the name Blocus BCN has shared calls for another gathering on October 31. Messages reportedly encouraged attendees to wear black outfits and Halloween masks in an effort to prevent police from identifying them.
Materials promoting the planned event also referred to recent demonstrations in France as a source of inspiration.
Catalan police are working to establish who coordinated Saturday's incidents, with investigators suspecting that the violence was organized in advance rather than arising spontaneously.
Investigators have dismissed political or ideological motives as the likely explanation and suspect that those involved acted on directions from unidentified organizers, according to reports.
The latest concerns come after violent incidents in Barcelona on Saturday and additional unrest in Bilbao, northern Spain, on Monday, where approximately 20 people were detained.
On October 24, more than 600 young people assembled in central Barcelona after a social media campaign circulated under the name Blocus.
Authorities reported that at least 23 businesses were damaged or looted during the disturbances, while firefighters responded to 33 minor fires. Among those detained in connection with the unrest, 76 were under the age of 18.
Since then, a Telegram channel using the name Blocus BCN has shared calls for another gathering on October 31. Messages reportedly encouraged attendees to wear black outfits and Halloween masks in an effort to prevent police from identifying them.
Materials promoting the planned event also referred to recent demonstrations in France as a source of inspiration.
Catalan police are working to establish who coordinated Saturday's incidents, with investigators suspecting that the violence was organized in advance rather than arising spontaneously.
Investigators have dismissed political or ideological motives as the likely explanation and suspect that those involved acted on directions from unidentified organizers, according to reports.
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