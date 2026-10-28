Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Remark On Tata Group

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of politicising issues and casting baseless aspersions on Indian industry following his remark that the Tata Group was being“criminally destroyed”.

“Being the Leader of the Opposition, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable,” the Finance Minister said in a post on X.

Gandhi had alleged that Indian businesses were being treated as the“plaything” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?" the Congress leader had said.

He also claimed that the business leaders lack courage.

In her riposte to Rahul Gandhi, the Finance Minister said,“You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry and our entrepreneurs. Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust and toxicity?”

“For decades, your party had smothered the spirit of the Indian entrepreneurs under the stifling 'Licence-Quota Raj' and inflicted poverty on crores of Indians. On the other hand, our government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi values the Indian industry as job creators and drivers of economic growth. Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment,” Sitharaman further stated.

She pointed out that political parties, leaders, governments and institutions share an equal responsibility to support Indian industry, strengthen farmers and secure the future of the country's youth.

“Therefore, it is essential to engage constructively rather than casting baseless aspersions to suit your narrow political motives. The Constitution of India ensures justice to all its citizens & our Honourable Courts are entrusted with upholding it. History is witness to the shoddy manner in which you, your party and the PMs belonging to your party have demeaned the judiciary,” the Finance Minister added.

“So Rahul ji, refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere,” Sitharaman remarked.