Gujarat AAP Demands Rs 50,000 Per Hectare, Farm Loan Waiver After Drought Declaration By State

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat President, Isudan Gadhvi on Wednesday demanded that the state government increase drought compensation to Rs 50,000 per hectare and waive farmers' loans on the grounds that the relief announced for four drought-affected districts was inadequate to meet cultivation costs and mounting rural distress.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Gadhvi criticised the government's decision to provide Rs 8,500 per hectare, subject to a maximum of two hectares, taking the maximum assistance to Rs 17,000 per eligible farmer.

He claimed that the government had failed to address the difficulties of farmers, livestock breeders, agricultural labourers and sharecroppers, and demanded a comprehensive relief package.

The remarks came two days after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Kutch would be declared drought-affected following deficient and delayed monsoon rainfall.

The package, scheduled to take effect from November 1, includes crop-loss assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms, subsidised fodder, support for livestock camps and 150 days of employment in affected areas.

Gadhvi argued that the compensation was insufficient when compared with farmers' cultivation expenses. He estimated that expenditure on seeds, fertilisers, tractors, weeding and electricity amounted to Rs 20,000-Rs 21,000 per bigha.

He also cited the cost of seeds and fertilisers to argue that the announced assistance would offer little relief to farmers who had suffered crop losses.

Comparing the package with previous relief measures, Gadhvi claimed that the state government had provided Rs 22,000 per hectare, subject to a two-hectare limit, following unseasonal rainfall last year.

He also cited the Punjab government's assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare and referred to farm loan waivers and cash assistance in other states, including Maharashtra and Rajasthan, to press for a larger package in Gujarat.

The AAP leader alleged that the government had funds available from Minimum Support Price procurement of groundnut and earlier relief packages but was not using them adequately to support distressed farmers.

He claimed that farmers in the four drought-affected districts were struggling to meet even their immediate household expenses.

Gadhvi also questioned arrangements for irrigation and drinking water, fodder supplies and assistance to agricultural sharecroppers.

He alleged that farmers were not receiving adequate irrigation water for the upcoming winter and summer cropping seasons, while industries continued to receive water.

He further criticised the Sauni irrigation scheme, claiming that insufficient development of dams had undermined its effectiveness.

The state government, however, has said that irrigation water was supplied to the command areas of 44 dams during the kharif season and that supply has been planned for 76 dams during the upcoming rabi season, depending on water availability.

Drinking water has been given priority, with reserves planned until June 30, 2027. The government has also said that around 1.21 crore kg of fodder has already been distributed at the subsidised rate of Rs 2 per kg, with three crore kg currently available and additional procurement underway.

Livestock kept at designated camps in drought-affected areas will receive assistance of Rs 80 per animal per day for two months, after which the state government will bear the cost of continuing support.

Gadhvi demanded that the government waive farmers' loans and raise crop-loss assistance to Rs 50,000 per hectare.