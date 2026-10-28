Punjab Vigilance Bureau Submits Chargesheet Against Bikramjit Majithia

Vigilance Bureau Chargesheet Against SAD Leader

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday submitted a chargesheet (challan) in court against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia in connection with an investigation in a disproportionate assets case, ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking to the reporters, Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora termed the occasion a "historic day for the entire state of Punjab," emphasising that those who abused power are finally facing legal consequences. "Those who made money through these activities and were involved in irregularities are now facing the consequences of their actions. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has presented the challan (chargesheet) in court today against Bikramjit Singh Majithia, bringing their deeds to light," he said. "I believe today is a historic day for the entire state of Punjab. As the saying goes, 'Justice may be delayed, but it is never denied',” he added.

Minister Criticizes Previous Governance

Arora highlighted that the people of Punjab entrusted the previous State government with power for a decade, but they instead misused their authority and damaged Punjab's social fabric. "The people of Punjab entrusted these individuals with power for ten years so that they could serve the state, but instead, they ruined Punjab. They spared no one. They were so powerful that people would often hear about their activities and the vehicles associated with them," he said.

Further strengthening his critique, Arora questioned why former Punjab police DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola named very specific individuals in the drug trade case. "We hear these things almost every day. How did Bhola come to name them? If someone was involved wherever the drug trade was taking place, they would be found there. Did Bhola take anyone else's name? Why did Bhola name these individuals? Everyone in the area knows that these people had been staying in their homes as government guests," he said.

CM Mann Commended for Decisive Action

The Cabinet Minister commended Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for taking decisive measures against illicit networks regardless of the influence held by those involved. "Today, I believe Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann deserves congratulations for showing the courage and determination to take action against those involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities, including the powerful individuals allegedly behind these criminal networks," he said. (ANI)

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