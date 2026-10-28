India Industrial Output Growth Slows To 6.7 Percent In September 2026

Industrial Production Trends in September

India's industrial output growth slowed to 6.7 per cent in September from 8 per cent in August, even as manufacturing and electricity and gas supply remained key drivers. The main reason for the slowdown was a sharp contraction in mining output, while intermediate goods and capital goods recorded strong growth. India's industrial production growth slowed to 6.7 per cent year-on-year in September from 8 per cent in August, as a contraction in mining output weighed on overall growth, despite strong performances in manufacturing and electricity and gas supply, according to the data released by the government on Wednesday. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), compiled by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, stood at 124.3 in September, compared with 116.5 in the corresponding month last year.

Mining Sector and Manufacturing Performance

Mining and quarrying output contracted 6.2 per cent year-on-year in September, compared with a decline of 4.6 per cent in August. The decline in mining was a key factor weighing on overall industrial production growth. Manufacturing output, which carries the largest weight in the IIP at 76.062 per cent, grew 7.6 per cent in September, compared with 8.6 per cent in August. Electricity and gas supply recorded growth of 11.2 per cent, while water supply, sewerage and waste management expanded 5.8 per cent.

Manufacturing Sub-Sector Analysis

Within manufacturing, 17 of the 23 industry groups recorded positive growth during September. Electrical equipment manufacturing emerged as the strongest contributor among the three leading growth-driving industries, expanding 33.9 per cent year-on-year. Manufacturing of rubber and plastics products grew 19.9 per cent, while motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers recorded growth of 19 per cent. Production of auto components, passenger cars and commercial vehicles contributed significantly to the growth in the motor vehicles segment.

Use-Based Classification and Outlook

On a use-based classification, intermediate goods output grew 12.2 per cent, while capital goods expanded 10.4 per cent. Infrastructure and construction goods recorded growth of 7.2 per cent, while consumer durables grew 6 per cent. Consumer non-durables registered a relatively modest increase of 1.4 per cent. The data showed that intermediate goods, primary goods and capital goods were the three largest positive contributors to IIP growth under the use-based classification.

For the April-September period of the financial year 2026-27, industrial production grew 6.8 per cent, compared with 4.4 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The ministry said the September figures are quick estimates and may be revised in subsequent releases as updated production data become available. The next IIP release, covering October 2026, is scheduled for November 30. (ANI)

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