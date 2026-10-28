MP CM Inaugurates Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 To Boost Development Plans

MP CM Inaugurates Urban Growth Conclave 2.0

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated the Madhya Pradesh Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, outlining the state's urban development plans, investment opportunities and measures to promote planned urbanisation.

During the event, CM Yadav released the 'Indore Economic Region 2047: Economic Master Plan', prepared under NITI Aayog's City Economic Region (CER) initiative, and the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) reports of the Bhopal and Indore municipal corporations. The Chief Minister also unveiled the drafts of the Madhya Pradesh Urban Affordable Housing and Habitat Policy, 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Treated Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Policy, 2026, and the Madhya Pradesh Unified Land Development and Building Promotion Rules, 2026.

Strategic MoUs and Infrastructure Initiatives

Along with this, six Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) covering urban financing, sustainable resource management, institutional collaboration and investment promotion were also exchanged during the conclave. The MoUs exchange included agreements between the Indore Municipal Corporation and Bank of India, the Ujjain Development Authority and Indian Overseas Bank, the Rewa Municipal Corporation and HDFC Bank, the Urban Development and Housing Department and the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India), the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation and the Urban Development and Housing Department, and the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department and the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Vision for Urban Transformation

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said,“Today, MP Urban Growth Conclave was held here in Indore. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a role model for urban development across the country. On one hand, we are facilitating urbanisation by providing affordable housing to the poor, while on the other, we are developing modern townships with facilities such as renewable energy, treated water and improved transportation. Plans are also being made to generate floating energy within townships.”

He added the government had introduced several policies to facilitate urban development, stressing draft policies unveiled would open up new possibilities for high-rise buildings.“Several types of townships are being planned along economic corridors and based on various policies and their drafts released today. It will open up new possibilities for the construction of multi-storey buildings. We hope that, with the comprehensive planning undertaken, there will be significant opportunities for development in every metropolitan city as well as the smallest towns in the state,” the CM said.

Future Development and Industrial Corridors

Responding to a question on the proposed industrial roadmap between Indore and Bhopal, CM Yadav said that it would include a wide range of development opportunities under an integrated policy. It is not limited to Indore and Bhopal or the Indore-Ujjain region; the economic corridor is part of a broader development plan. He added that the government was developing metropolitan regions around Bhopal and Indore, each encompassing six districts, while Jabalpur and Gwalior would also be included in the future.

“The demand for urbanisation is increasing, and cities must develop in a planned manner with all possible facilities. We are also working to ensure healthy competition with major cities and states across the country. We have taken progressive steps by offering greater flexibility. For instance, if the road width and other prescribed conditions are adequate, we are allowing the construction of buildings or multi-storey complexes of up to 100 floors. It is a major step towards providing greater flexibility, as we generally did not permit buildings beyond 30 metres earlier. The decision to allow a higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR) will help conserve agricultural land and open up new avenues for development.”

Additionally, during the event, the Chief Minister also held one-on-one meetings with various industrialists and investors to discuss investment opportunities in urban infrastructure, effective project implementation and potential collaborations. (ANI)

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