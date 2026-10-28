Almora Woman Threatens Suicide After Married Lover Returns To Wife And Children Viral Video

A woman created a commotion at the district collectorate in Uttarakhand's Almora on Tuesday after threatening to die by suicide over her married partner's decision to return to his first wife and children. Police intervened and took the woman to a One Stop Centre after attempts to resolve the dispute through counselling failed. The woman, who is originally from Pithoragarh, had reportedly been living with the married man, a resident of the Lamgara area of Almora, in Gurugram for around a year. Their friendship had developed into a relationship, and the two had started living together, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Woman Creates Ruckus and Threatens Suicide

Both the woman and the man were already married. The woman has one child, while the man has two children.

They had left their respective spouses and started living together in Gurugram.

Recently, the man returned to his village in the Lamgara area of Almora and began living with his first wife and children. This made the woman angry.

In the morning, the woman climbed a tree near the SSB office and threatened to commit suicide. Female police officers safely brought her down, and counseling was provided to both sides.

In the afternoon, despite the counseling, the woman went to the collectorate again and created a major ruckus in the SDM court while threatening suicide.

The police had to struggle considerably to control the woman. Four female police officers along with several other officers held her (some holding her legs, others her hands) and managed to put her into a vehicle with great difficulty.

The man was arrested under Section 151 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and produced before the court.

**Note:** Both were married and both were involved in an extramarital relationship, yet only the man was arrested.

- JusticeForMen (@Mr_Prajapat551) October 28, 2026

शादीशुदा निकला प्रेमी तो कलेक्ट्रेट में महिला ने किया हंगामा

अल्मोड़ा के नए कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में महिला एक युवक संग पहुंची तो पता चला कि प्रेमी शादीशुदा हैं और उसका एक बच्चा भी है जबकि महिला भी विवाहित है और उसका भी एक बच्चा है। युवक की वैवाहिक स्थिति की जानकारी सामने आने के बाद महिला ने कलेक्ट्रेट में जमकर हंगामा किया। हालात ऐसे बने कि महिला को शांत कराने के लिए आधा दर्जन से अधिक पुलिसकर्मियों को मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

- Bhupi Panwar (@askbhupi) October 28, 2026

Woman Follows Partner To Almora

The dispute began after the man returned to his native village in Almora three days before the incident. He reportedly decided to live with his first wife and their two children, leaving the woman upset.

The woman followed him from Gurugram to Almora and insisted on continuing their relationship. Both had reportedly left their respective spouses to live together. The woman also has a child of her own, police said.

An attempt was made to resolve the dispute at Almora police station a day before Tuesday's incident. However, discussions between the two sides failed to produce an agreement.

Woman Causes Uproar at Collectorate After Discovering Lover is Married

At the new Collectorate premises in #Almora #Uttarakhand, a woman arrived with a young man, only to learn that her lover is married and has a child, while the woman herself is also married and has a child. Upon discovering the young man's marital status, the woman created a major commotion at the Collectorate. The situation escalated to such an extent that more than half a dozen police personnel had to struggle to calm her down.

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 28, 2026

Woman Climbs Tree, Threatens Suicide

On Tuesday morning, the woman reportedly climbed a tree near the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) office and threatened to die by suicide. Women police personnel reached the spot and brought her safely down.

Police subsequently counselled the woman and attempted to calm the situation. However, the efforts did not resolve the dispute.

Later in the afternoon, the woman reached the district collectorate and created a commotion inside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court, where she again threatened to die by suicide.

Police intervened and detained her before taking her to a One Stop Centre for assistance.

Police Take Action Against Both

According to reports, four women police personnel had to help move the woman to a police vehicle. Two officers held her legs while the other two held her arms as they carried her to the vehicle.

Janki Bhandari, in-charge of the women's police station, confirmed that the woman had been sent to the One Stop Centre.

Meanwhile, police arrested the man under Section 151 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and produced him before a court.

The incident brought attention to the dispute after the man returned to his family. Police intervened on multiple occasions as the woman continued to insist on living with him.

Further details about the proceedings and any subsequent resolution of the matter were not immediately available.