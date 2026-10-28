Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: The New Avatar Is Coming Soon And It Looks Solid

Toyota is getting ready to drop the updated Innova Hycross in the market very soon. CarToq reports that the carmaker might take the wraps off the new MPV on November 26. The updated vehicle will bring fresh design tweaks, new features, and possibly an E85 flex-fuel strong hybrid engine. This engine can run on fuel blended with up to 85 percent ethanol. If this happens, it will be a massive game-changer for the Indian passenger car scene. Toyota, however, is yet to officially confirm the exact launch date and engine details.

Fresh Look For The Innova Hycross

The new Innova Hycross will sport its biggest design changes right at the front. Spy shots and test run videos hint that the MPV will borrow some serious design inspiration from the new Toyota Hilux. You can expect slimmer headlamps, a sleek black strip connecting the lights, and a massive rectangular mesh grille. Toyota will also tweak the front bumper and shift the fog lamps to give the car a much bolder, SUV-like stance. The side profile will mostly stay the same, though we might see a fresh set of alloy wheels. The rear section will likely get updated tail lamps and a revised bumper.

Cabin Upgrades And New Features

The upcoming Innova Hycross will keep the current cabin layout intact. But Toyota will likely throw in new seat upholstery, an updated driver display, and a much bigger touchscreen infotainment system. The carmaker is also expected to upgrade the 360-degree camera and the connected car tech. Fan-favorite features like the panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats, and ventilated front seats will make a comeback. The top-end variants will naturally pack a few extra premium goodies.

Will The E85 Flex-Fuel Hybrid Engine Be The Big Draw?

The E85 flex-fuel strong hybrid engine is definitely the biggest talking point here. Engineers design flex-fuel engines to run on petrol mixed with different levels of ethanol.

E85 fuel basically packs 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent regular fuel components, while E100 is almost pure ethanol. Right now, reports suggest the new Innova Hycross will support the E85 blend. Back in 2023, Toyota actually showcased an electrified flex-fuel prototype of the Innova Hycross right here in India. The company is clearly looking to push this green tech into a proper production vehicle now.

What Happens To The Current Engine Options?

Right now, Toyota sells the Innova Hycross with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain paired with a CVT gearbox. To make the new flex-fuel version work, the company will have to tweak the engine internals and the fuel delivery system to handle the high ethanol content. We will only get the final word on the mileage, pricing, and exact launch date once Toyota makes an official announcement.

If Toyota manages to pull off this ethanol-based hybrid tech alongside the killer new looks, the Innova Hycross will totally dominate its segment. For now, we just have to wait for the official reveal to see which of these upgrades actually make the final cut.