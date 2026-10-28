Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Suvs: Maruti Suzuki Plans A Massive Lineup Of 12 New Cars

Maruti Suzuki is planning a major push in the Indian car market. The company will launch seven new SUVs and five new electric vehicles by 2031. Reports suggest the carmaker will bring the Fronx strong hybrid SUV and a compact electric MPV, codenamed YMC, to the market in 2027. The Indo-Japanese brand wants to win back its market share. They will use a mix of petrol, hybrid, and electric powertrain technologies to achieve this goal.

Fronx Hybrid Targets High Mileage

The Fronx hybrid will be the first car to get Maruti Suzuki's in-house strong hybrid technology. The company wants to offer hybrid cars at an affordable price for the common man.

Reports say Maruti might use this new hybrid system in the Baleno, Swift hatchbacks, and the new Brezza in the future. However, the brand will continue to use Toyota's Atkinson strong hybrid technology for its premium models. The new hybrid system will likely use the successful Z12E petrol engine as its base. This will be a series hybrid setup.

Experts expect this new technology to be cheaper and more efficient than Toyota's series-parallel hybrid system. Rumours suggest the Fronx hybrid could deliver a mileage of over 35 kilometres per litre. The company has not officially confirmed the mileage or technical specs yet.

Maruti Electric MPV To Rival Kia Carens Clavis EV

Maruti is developing a new electric MPV under the codename YMC. The company might reveal it by late 2026 and launch it in showrooms by 2027. Nexa dealerships will likely sell this new vehicle. The MPV will directly compete with the Kia Carens Clavis EV. The new MPV might share its platform with Maruti's eVitara. It could also borrow some design elements from the Victoris.

Leaked testing images show the car will get wraparound LED headlamps and slatted DRLs at the front. We can also expect a slim air intake above the front bumper. The design highlights will include square wheel arches, a sporty rear bumper, slim reflectors, a small roof spoiler, and LED tail lamps.

Will It Run 543 Kilometres On A Single Charge?

The new electric MPV might use the battery and powertrain technology from the eVitara. Currently, the eVitara comes with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery options. The 49 kWh battery version produces 144 bhp and offers an ARAI-certified range of 440 kilometres. The bigger 61 kWh battery version generates 174 bhp and claims a range of up to 543 kilometres on a single charge. Maruti has not clarified if the new MPV will get the exact same battery options and range.

Updates For Fronx And Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is also working on updated versions of the Fronx and Grand Vitara SUVs. These facelift models might hit the market by late 2026 or 2027. The new Fronx will likely get minor design changes and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Reports indicate it might also get the Z series petrol engine, just like the updated Baleno.

New Micro SUV To Take On Tata Punch

Maruti is developing a new micro SUV, codenamed Y43, to challenge the Tata Punch. This new model will replace the discontinued Ignis. Nexa dealerships will handle the sales for this car too.

Maruti is also considering a production version of the Suzuki e-Sky concept for the electric vehicle segment. The company has not made any official announcements about its launch date, technical specs, or price.

Maruti Suzuki wants to attract more buyers and strengthen its presence across different price brackets with these new hybrid and electric models. The market competition will definitely heat up once the actual prices and features of these upcoming models come out.