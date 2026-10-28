Alexander Brothers Receive Lengthy Prison Terms for Sex Trafficking
(MENAFN) Three brothers, including two well-known luxury real estate brokers, have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison for their involvement in a yearslong sex trafficking and sexual abuse operation targeting women and minors, according to the US Justice Department on Tuesday.
US District Judge Valerie Caproni handed down the sentences to Tal Alexander, 40, and twin brothers Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, at a federal court in Manhattan after they were found guilty of multiple federal sex offenses.
Each defendant will also serve 10 years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.
The brothers were convicted on all charges on March 9, following a six-week trial that included allegations of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
Evidence presented during the proceedings showed that the three men worked together with other individuals from at least 2008 through 2021 to drug, sexually assault and rape numerous women.
Prosecutors said Oren and Tal Alexander exploited their standing in the luxury property market, along with their extensive social and financial networks in New York and Miami, to gain access to potential victims.
The brothers and their associates allegedly approached women through social media, dating apps, in-person encounters and party promoters. Women were offered upscale trips, luxury accommodations and invitations to exclusive gatherings before being taken to private locations.
According to prosecutors, the men secretly added sedatives to some victims’ drinks, impairing their ability to move, speak or remember events and making it difficult for them to resist or escape.
In several incidents, victims were physically restrained while one or more of the brothers assaulted them, even as they cried out and explicitly demanded that the attacks stop.
The Justice Department said the alleged operation also extended to women the brothers met at bars, nightclubs and other social gatherings.
“Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander are convicted sex traffickers and serial rapists,” US Attorney Jamie McDonald said in a statement.
McDonald said the brothers had used “their careers and social status to conceal the danger they posed” and commended the victims who came forward to report the abuse.
The convictions and sentences differed according to the offenses attributed to each brother. Alon Alexander was sentenced for crimes including sex trafficking a minor and aggravated sexual abuse. Oren Alexander was convicted of offenses that included the sexual exploitation of a minor, while Tal Alexander faced sentencing for crimes involving multiple victims, including a minor.
During the sentencing hearing, all three brothers continued to deny allegations that they had drugged, raped or trafficked women.
US District Judge Valerie Caproni handed down the sentences to Tal Alexander, 40, and twin brothers Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, at a federal court in Manhattan after they were found guilty of multiple federal sex offenses.
Each defendant will also serve 10 years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.
The brothers were convicted on all charges on March 9, following a six-week trial that included allegations of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
Evidence presented during the proceedings showed that the three men worked together with other individuals from at least 2008 through 2021 to drug, sexually assault and rape numerous women.
Prosecutors said Oren and Tal Alexander exploited their standing in the luxury property market, along with their extensive social and financial networks in New York and Miami, to gain access to potential victims.
The brothers and their associates allegedly approached women through social media, dating apps, in-person encounters and party promoters. Women were offered upscale trips, luxury accommodations and invitations to exclusive gatherings before being taken to private locations.
According to prosecutors, the men secretly added sedatives to some victims’ drinks, impairing their ability to move, speak or remember events and making it difficult for them to resist or escape.
In several incidents, victims were physically restrained while one or more of the brothers assaulted them, even as they cried out and explicitly demanded that the attacks stop.
The Justice Department said the alleged operation also extended to women the brothers met at bars, nightclubs and other social gatherings.
“Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander are convicted sex traffickers and serial rapists,” US Attorney Jamie McDonald said in a statement.
McDonald said the brothers had used “their careers and social status to conceal the danger they posed” and commended the victims who came forward to report the abuse.
The convictions and sentences differed according to the offenses attributed to each brother. Alon Alexander was sentenced for crimes including sex trafficking a minor and aggravated sexual abuse. Oren Alexander was convicted of offenses that included the sexual exploitation of a minor, while Tal Alexander faced sentencing for crimes involving multiple victims, including a minor.
During the sentencing hearing, all three brothers continued to deny allegations that they had drugged, raped or trafficked women.
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