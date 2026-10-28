Russia, Ukraine Report Calm During Oleshky Ceasefire
(MENAFN) No violations were reported during the first 30 hours of a ceasefire in Oleshky, a town in Ukraine’s Kherson region, according to Russian and Ukrainian human rights ombudsmen on Wednesday.
“During the 30 hours of the silence regime in Oleshky, no incidents were recorded,” Russian ombudsman Yana Lantratova wrote on the Max messaging platform.
Lantratova said she had maintained regular communication with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets to coordinate the implementation of the agreement.
Lubinets likewise confirmed that no incidents had occurred during the initial 30-hour period, adding that continued contact between the two officials had helped organize and coordinate the arrangements.
Both ombudsmen expressed gratitude to US first lady Melania Trump and her team for supporting the humanitarian effort and helping civilians in Oleshky.
According to Lantratova, the operation was intended to provide assistance to local residents and facilitate the safe departure of people who needed to leave the town.
The Russian Defense Ministry had announced that its forces would suspend firing in the Kherson direction beginning at 4 am Moscow time (0100GMT) on Oct. 27 to allow a humanitarian operation to proceed near Oleshky.
The ministry said preparations for the mission would involve engineering reconnaissance and measures to secure the passage of a humanitarian convoy carrying essential supplies.
On Oct. 23, the White House announced that Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement, facilitated by Melania Trump, to pause hostilities in Oleshky. The arrangement was intended to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and preparations for civilian evacuations through a designated safe corridor.
Separately, the Kherson Regional Military Administration said no incoming strikes had been reported across the region during the previous 24 hours.
“During the 30 hours of the silence regime in Oleshky, no incidents were recorded,” Russian ombudsman Yana Lantratova wrote on the Max messaging platform.
Lantratova said she had maintained regular communication with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets to coordinate the implementation of the agreement.
Lubinets likewise confirmed that no incidents had occurred during the initial 30-hour period, adding that continued contact between the two officials had helped organize and coordinate the arrangements.
Both ombudsmen expressed gratitude to US first lady Melania Trump and her team for supporting the humanitarian effort and helping civilians in Oleshky.
According to Lantratova, the operation was intended to provide assistance to local residents and facilitate the safe departure of people who needed to leave the town.
The Russian Defense Ministry had announced that its forces would suspend firing in the Kherson direction beginning at 4 am Moscow time (0100GMT) on Oct. 27 to allow a humanitarian operation to proceed near Oleshky.
The ministry said preparations for the mission would involve engineering reconnaissance and measures to secure the passage of a humanitarian convoy carrying essential supplies.
On Oct. 23, the White House announced that Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement, facilitated by Melania Trump, to pause hostilities in Oleshky. The arrangement was intended to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and preparations for civilian evacuations through a designated safe corridor.
Separately, the Kherson Regional Military Administration said no incoming strikes had been reported across the region during the previous 24 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment