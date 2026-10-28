French Senate Passes “Rioters-Pay” Bill, 229-105, Over Left Outcry
(MENAFN) France’s upper house has voted to make participants in violent demonstrations financially liable for the damage left in their wake, a national broadcaster reported Wednesday, in a sweeping bill that critics say tramples constitutional freedoms.
Senators approved the measure, dubbed the “rioters-pay” bill, in an overnight session from Tuesday into Wednesday, with 229 in favor and 105 against. Its stated aim is “compensation for damage resulting from violence or damage committed in public spaces and the recovery of damages.”
Lawmakers first drafted the legislation in response to the violence that erupted after Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory in May. Its scope widened after vandalism and looting marred demonstrations on Oct. 17.
The Senate’s right-wing majority rallied behind the bill, according to reports. The left pushed back hard, arguing that it undermines several constitutionally protected principles: freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and the individualization of penalties.
Under the text, anyone who took part in a violent gathering can be held jointly liable for the resulting damage, even without direct responsibility for the destruction. The state could pursue as much as €10,000 ($11,000) from each person. To recover sums owed, authorities could also seize a portion of family allowances, housing assistance and France’s minimum-income benefit.
Senators also adopted an amendment empowering authorities to demand the takedown of online content likely to trigger serious public disorder, especially material inciting violence, vandalism or insurrection. Social media platforms would have 24 hours to comply or risk being blocked or delisted.
The chamber backed a wider crackdown as well: new administrative bans on demonstrations, added penalties barring foreign nationals from French territory, stiffer sentences, greater use of judicial drones and algorithmic video surveillance, and evictions of troublemakers from social housing.
The bill now moves to the National Assembly, where deep political divisions could stall its path into law.
Senators approved the measure, dubbed the “rioters-pay” bill, in an overnight session from Tuesday into Wednesday, with 229 in favor and 105 against. Its stated aim is “compensation for damage resulting from violence or damage committed in public spaces and the recovery of damages.”
Lawmakers first drafted the legislation in response to the violence that erupted after Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory in May. Its scope widened after vandalism and looting marred demonstrations on Oct. 17.
The Senate’s right-wing majority rallied behind the bill, according to reports. The left pushed back hard, arguing that it undermines several constitutionally protected principles: freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and the individualization of penalties.
Under the text, anyone who took part in a violent gathering can be held jointly liable for the resulting damage, even without direct responsibility for the destruction. The state could pursue as much as €10,000 ($11,000) from each person. To recover sums owed, authorities could also seize a portion of family allowances, housing assistance and France’s minimum-income benefit.
Senators also adopted an amendment empowering authorities to demand the takedown of online content likely to trigger serious public disorder, especially material inciting violence, vandalism or insurrection. Social media platforms would have 24 hours to comply or risk being blocked or delisted.
The chamber backed a wider crackdown as well: new administrative bans on demonstrations, added penalties barring foreign nationals from French territory, stiffer sentences, greater use of judicial drones and algorithmic video surveillance, and evictions of troublemakers from social housing.
The bill now moves to the National Assembly, where deep political divisions could stall its path into law.
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