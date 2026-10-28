Japan Detects Potential First Bird Flu Case of Season
(MENAFN) Japan reported a suspected bird flu case on Wednesday, potentially marking the first detection of the virus among wild birds in the country this season, according to local reports.
The Environment Ministry said a dead wild goose found in Kurihara, in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, tested positive for avian influenza during preliminary testing on Tuesday.
Confirmation will depend on the results of genetic testing to determine whether the virus is highly pathogenic avian influenza. If confirmed, the case would be the first involving wild birds in Japan during the current season.
Following the preliminary result, the ministry designated an area extending 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from where the bird was discovered as a priority monitoring zone for wild birds.
Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the area while awaiting the final test results.
The Environment Ministry said a dead wild goose found in Kurihara, in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, tested positive for avian influenza during preliminary testing on Tuesday.
Confirmation will depend on the results of genetic testing to determine whether the virus is highly pathogenic avian influenza. If confirmed, the case would be the first involving wild birds in Japan during the current season.
Following the preliminary result, the ministry designated an area extending 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from where the bird was discovered as a priority monitoring zone for wild birds.
Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the area while awaiting the final test results.
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