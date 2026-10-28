China Condemns Airport Attacks as Houthis Target Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Beijing has denounced strikes on civilian infrastructure, airports included, as Yemen’s Houthi group escalates its assault on Saudi Arabia, and has urged all sides to settle their differences at the negotiating table.
Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing is “deeply” concerned by the prolonged instability across the Middle East. China opposes attacks on civilian targets such as civil aviation airports, he said.
China urged “relevant” parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation to resolve their disputes and help bring peace and calm back to the region “at an early date.”
The appeal follows a claim by the Houthis on Tuesday that they fired ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Saudi Arabia, including the Saudi Defense Ministry and Abha International Airport.
Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing is “deeply” concerned by the prolonged instability across the Middle East. China opposes attacks on civilian targets such as civil aviation airports, he said.
China urged “relevant” parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation to resolve their disputes and help bring peace and calm back to the region “at an early date.”
The appeal follows a claim by the Houthis on Tuesday that they fired ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Saudi Arabia, including the Saudi Defense Ministry and Abha International Airport.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment