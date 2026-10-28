Oleshky Ceasefire Holds 30 Hours With Zero Incidents Reported
(MENAFN) A ceasefire in Oleshky, a town in Ukraine’s Kherson region, has held for its first 30 hours without a single recorded incident, the Russian and Ukrainian human rights ombudsmen said Wednesday.
Russian ombudsman Yana Lantratova reported the calm on the Max messaging platform. “During the 30 hours of the silence regime in Oleshky, no incidents were recorded,” she wrote. She said she is in regular contact with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets to coordinate implementation of the agreements.
Lubinets likewise confirmed that no incidents were logged in the truce’s first 30 hours, crediting ongoing communication between the two ombudsmen with helping coordinate the arrangements.
Both officials thanked U.S. first lady Melania Trump and her team for backing the humanitarian mission and assisting civilians in Oleshky. Lantratova said the mission aims to help residents and ensure those who need to leave the town can do so safely.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces stopped firing in the Kherson direction at 4 am Moscow time (0100GMT) on Oct. 27 to facilitate a humanitarian operation near Oleshky. It said preparations would include engineering reconnaissance and securing safe passage for a humanitarian convoy carrying essential supplies.
The truce follows an announcement by the White House on Oct. 23 that Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement, facilitated by Melania Trump, to halt hostilities in Oleshky. The deal is meant to enable aid deliveries and prepare for civilian evacuations through a designated safe corridor.
Separately, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported no incoming strikes in the region over the preceding 24 hours.
Russian ombudsman Yana Lantratova reported the calm on the Max messaging platform. “During the 30 hours of the silence regime in Oleshky, no incidents were recorded,” she wrote. She said she is in regular contact with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets to coordinate implementation of the agreements.
Lubinets likewise confirmed that no incidents were logged in the truce’s first 30 hours, crediting ongoing communication between the two ombudsmen with helping coordinate the arrangements.
Both officials thanked U.S. first lady Melania Trump and her team for backing the humanitarian mission and assisting civilians in Oleshky. Lantratova said the mission aims to help residents and ensure those who need to leave the town can do so safely.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces stopped firing in the Kherson direction at 4 am Moscow time (0100GMT) on Oct. 27 to facilitate a humanitarian operation near Oleshky. It said preparations would include engineering reconnaissance and securing safe passage for a humanitarian convoy carrying essential supplies.
The truce follows an announcement by the White House on Oct. 23 that Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement, facilitated by Melania Trump, to halt hostilities in Oleshky. The deal is meant to enable aid deliveries and prepare for civilian evacuations through a designated safe corridor.
Separately, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported no incoming strikes in the region over the preceding 24 hours.
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